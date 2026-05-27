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Enlight signs 200MWac PPA with Google in Oklahoma

By Shreeyashi Ojha
Power Plants, Projects
Americas

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Solstice solar project is expected to begin construction in 2028, with commercial operations targeted for 2029. Image: Enlight Renewable Energy.

Independent power producer (IPP) Enlight Renewable Energy has signed a 15-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with tech giant Google for a 200MWac of solar capacity in Oklahoma. 

The agreement covers electricity supply from the 250MWdc Solstice solar project, being developed by Enlight’s US subsidiary Clēnera Holdings. The contract was signed by Clēnera and is structured at a fixed price. 

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According to Enlight, this marks its first US commercial PPA and first project to advance in the Southwest Power Pool (SPP) market.   

Solstice is expected to begin construction in 2028, with commercial operations targeted for 2029. The project is also planned to include a second phase incorporating 800MWh of battery energy storage capacity.  

The project is expected to secure full interconnection approval later this year. Once operational, the facility will supply electricity to support Google’s data centre operations in the region. 

“We are looking forward to our entrance into the SPP market and specifically the local community in Oklahoma,” said Clēnera CEO Jared McKee. “During construction, we will employ hundreds of skilled laborers with economic benefits rippling through the community. During operations, Solstice will deliver reliable, clean energy while contributing significant local and state taxes to the community.”   

The Southwest Power Pool Southwest Power Pool region is seeing rapidly strengthening demand fundamentals, driven by electrification, industrial growth and accelerating data centre deployment.  

According to the 2025 Integrated Transmission Planning Assessment, peak load in the region is forecast to rise by nearly 5GW between 2026 and 2029, alongside the retirement of more than 5.7GW of fossil fuel capacity over the same period. 

Founded in 2008, Enlight develops, finances, constructs, owns and operates utility-scale solar, wind and energy storage assets across the US, Israel and Europe. 

The company’s US portfolio totals around 1.6GW of operational capacity, with a broader pipeline, including operating, under-construction and pre-construction assets, reaching 6.4GW. Its US development pipeline extends to approximately 15GW. 

In March, Clēnera secured US$304 million in financing to advance development of the 120MW Crimson Orchard solar-plus-storage project in Idaho. The project, which is under construction in Elmore County, pairs 120MW of solar PV with 400MWh of battery energy storage. 

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