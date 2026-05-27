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What’s next in solar? Tongwei at Intersolar Europe 2026

By PV Tech
Markets & Finance, Companies
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia, Europe

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What’s next in solar? Tongwei at Intersolar Europe 2026

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A solar PV project.
From next-generation flagship modules to breakthrough bifacial innovations, Tongwei’s booth A2.350 promises to be a destination for anyone serious about the future of solar. Image: Tongwei.

Tongwei will arrive at Intersolar Europe 2026 with a compelling lineup of new products and solutions, reaffirming its position at the forefront of global photovoltaic technology. From next-generation flagship modules to breakthrough bifacial innovations, Tongwei’s booth A2.350 promises to be a destination for anyone serious about the future of solar.

TNC 3.0: Evolved for More 

The centrepiece of Tongwei’s presence will be the TNC 3.0 series—the company’s next-generation flagship module, engineered to deliver more power, more reliability, and more returns across every installation scenario.

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More Power. The TNC 3.0 series sets a new performance benchmark for the industry. In the G12R-66 format, the module reaches a maximum output of 670W at a conversion efficiency of 24.8%. Stepping up to the larger G12-66 format, output climbs to an impressive 770W—while sustaining that same 24.8% efficiency. This positions the TNC 3.0 among the highest-performing 210mm modules available today.

More Reliability. Thermal management is built into the TNC 3.0’s DNA. Its quarter-cut cell design reduces operating current by 75%, working in tandem with a lower power temperature coefficient to keep module temperatures in check. Even under the intense midday sun of Europe, the TNC 3.0 stays “calm”—minimising heat-induced losses and delivering stable, consistent output hour after hour.

More Returns. The TNC 3.0 offers a dual value proposition that spans the full project lifecycle. Up front, Tongwei’s Poly Tech delivers an industry-leading 85% bifaciality as standard, allowing the rear side to capture meaningful additional energy—particularly in high-albedo environments where reflected light translates directly into revenue. For projects where rear-side generation is a priority, the TNC 3.0 is also available in BIFIMAX option, pushing bifaciality to 90% and unlocking even greater yield in high-latitude or high-reflectivity settings.

Over the long term, an ultra-low annual linear degradation rate of just 0.35% means the module holds its ground year after year—delivering more energy, and more value, than conventional modules over its 30-year lifetime.

TNC BIFIMAX: 90±5% Bifaciality – Unlocking the Hidden Value of Bifacial Generation 

While bifaciality has become a standard talking point in the industry, its full potential often goes unrealised. Rear-side generation is frequently constrained by limitations in how light penetrates and is utilised at the cell’s rear surface—passivation layers that block infrared light, and photon losses that quietly erode conversion efficiency.

Designed as a performance variant applicable across the entire TNC family—from TNC 1.0 through to TNC 3.0—BIFIMAX pushes bifaciality from 80% to 90% through two complementary innovations: Poly-Tech, which retains the core POLO passivation layer underneath the electrode but removes the other part, and a rear-surface light-trapping structure that captures photons that would otherwise escape. The result: rear-side generation capacity up by +10 index points, single-watt energy yield improved by 0.6-0.8% and low-light performance up to 1.6%—gains that matter most in the high-latitude, high-albedo markets where BIFIMAX is designed to excel. 

The financial case is grounded in project data. Modelled on a 100MW ground-mounted plant in Hamburg, Germany with single-axis trackers, upgrading from a conventional 625W module at 80% bifaciality to the TNC BIFIMAX 670W at 90% bifaciality reduces CAPEX by 0.87 euro cents per watt—a 2.63% saving worth approximately €870,000 at project level, before a single kilowatt-hour has been generated. LCOE falls by 3.39%, directly strengthening bankability across the project’s entire operating life. 

Over 30 years, BIFIMAX generates approximately 81,600MWh more than the baseline—enough to power around 25,000 European households for a year—translating to roughly €180,000 in additional annual revenue.

Further Highlights 

As part of the Ecodesign for Sustainable Products Regulation, Digital Product Passport (DPP) aims to enhance transparency across product value chains by providing comprehensive information about each product’s origin, materials, environmental impact, and end-of-life disposal. While DPP requirements are already mandatory in industries such as batteries, the question of what a solar DPP should look like remains largely unanswered. At Intersolar Europe 2026, Tongwei will share its vision: drawing on years of sustainability practices, vertical integration across the full value chain, and deep compliance experience, Tongwei has developed a DPP blueprint for the photovoltaic industry—offering a preliminary framework for what product transparency could mean for solar, and what it might take to deliver it, serving as a foundational reference to facilitate industry-wide discussion and collaborative refinement. 

Tongwei will unveil an upgraded TNC 2.0 G12R-48 module for residential rooftops , designed to bring higher performance to the distributed market. And at the “Solar for a Brighter Future” Global PV Case Award ceremony, Tongwei will celebrate real-world solar projects making a tangible difference in communities around the world—a reminder that the most meaningful measure of solar progress is not watts or gigawatts, but the lives they reach.

Visit Tongwei at A2.350, Intersolar Europe 2026 to experience the full product lineup. 

UPCOMING EVENT

Intersolar Middle East 2026 – The Leading Solar Event in the Middle East

1 September 2026
Dubai World Trade Centre, UAE
Intersolar Middle East and Middle East Energy are coming together to present the mega energy event for the MENA region. From April 7–9, 2026, Dubai World Trade Centre will host Intersolar Middle East Exhibition and Conference alongside the 50th Middle East Energy. Intersolar Middle East focusses on the areas of photovoltaics, PV production technologies, and energy storage systems. The combined event expects to attract more than 45,000 trade visitors from around the world and feature 1,900+ exhibitors.
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PV ModuleTech Europe 2026

3 November 2026
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2027. PV ModuleTech Europe 2026 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
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asia, bifacial, china, europe, germany, intersolar, modules, tnc, tongwei

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