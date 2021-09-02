Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

BayWa r.e sells 64.4MW farm in Poland to Alternus Energy

By Sean Rai-Roche
Companies, Financial & Legal, Projects
Europe

Latest

BayWa r.e sells 64.4MW farm in Poland to Alternus Energy

News

Google taps Engie for 24/7 power supply backed by renewables and energy storage

News

Arevon Energy selects Nextracker to equip 1.5GW US solar portfolio

News

Vietnam eyes split self-consumption and export payments in feed-in tariff successor scheme

News

Next Spanish PV auction expected to be richly competitive as national power prices break records

News

Tongwei increases cell prices for second time in a month as poly pricing edges upwards

News

Victoria launches second renewables auction of 600MW, with stronger network requirements

News

Silfab Solar doubles US module capacity to 800MW with new facility

News

PV Tech Power 28 out now: Steadying solar’s supply chain, bankability ratings takeaways and more

News

Azure Power returns to profitability despite limited project commissioning

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
The plant is the first of its kind in Poland without state subsidies, according to BayWa r.e Image: BayWa r.e

German solar developer and distributor BayWa r.e has sold a 64.4MWp solar farm in Witnica, Poland to Irish independent power producer (IPP) Alternus Energy Group for an undisclosed amount.

Completed earlier this year and now connected to the grid, the project is Poland’s first subsidy-free, power purchase agreement (PPA)-backed commercial scale solar install, according to BayWa r.e. The company declined to disclose the amount the plant was sold for after a request from PV Tech.

Witnica lies close to the German border between Poznan and Berlin and BayWa r.e will continue to supply O&M services to the site. The company already has a solar pipeline of 600MWp across Poland and aims to increase this to 1.1GW by 2026. It is also on track to reach 1.1GW of solar and wind projects in 2021.

“The sale to Alternus Energy aligns well with our goal of developing and selling additional solar capacity in Poland in future years and further highlights the attractiveness of renewable energy assets to investors,” said Benedikt Ortmann, global director of solar projects at BayWa r.e.

Meanwhile, Alternus currently has an operating portfolio of 24 projects across Poland, Romania, Italy, the Netherlands and Germany totalling 130MWp. It aims to own and operated more than 3.5GW of solar by the end of 2025.

Speaking on its Polish acquisition, Alternus chairman and CEO Vincent Browne said: “We have plans for further expansion within the country over the next 12 months and hope to share updates on that shortly.”

In June, Alternus acquired a 60% stake in solar developer Unisun Energy, adding 250MW of PV projects in the Netherlands at various stages of development to its portfolio.

Central and Eastern Europe now represents a huge opportunity for solar companies, with markets in Poland, Bulgaria, Hungary and Romania, totally 6GW already. To learn more about utility-scale solar in this region, sign up to Solar Media’s Large Scale Solar Central and Eastern Europe (LSS CEE) event from 16-17 November in Warsaw, Poland which will bring together policy-makers, offtakers, developers, investors, lenders and other market players to understand the latest regulatory frameworks, how pipelines will develop and to win business. A link to the event can be found here.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
Alternus Energy Group, baywa r.e., poland solar, subsidy free

Read Next

BayWa r.e. targets sale of renewables projects totalling 1.1GW in 2021

August 6, 2021
BayWa r.e. is on track to sell 1.1GW of solar and wind projects in 2021 as the renewables developer and PV equipment distributor expects to build on growth recorded in the first half of the year.
PV Tech Premium

Solar’s growing role in decarbonising off-grid mines

July 23, 2021
A reduction in deployment costs combined with technology gains mean solar-plus-storage is an increasingly attractive option for off-grid mining operations looking to cut emissions. Jules Scully looks at successful case studies and the opportunity ahead.

BayWa r.e. rebrands Enable Energy as BayWa r.e Power Solutions

July 23, 2021
German solar developer and distributor BayWa r.e. has rebranded Enable Energy, which it acquired in September 2020, as BayWa r.e. Power Solutions

BayWa r.e. commissions largest two floating solar projects outside Asia

July 19, 2021
German renewables developer BayWa r.e. has completed two installations in the Netherlands totalling 71MWp that it says are the largest floating PV plants outside of Asia.
PV Tech Premium

The yin and yang of Agri-PV: Bringing together the best of both worlds

July 19, 2021
Stephan Schindele, head of product management Agri-PV at BayWa r.e. Solar Projects, explores the mutual benefits of ‘Agri-PV’ to both solar farm operators and farmers alike, and reveals what is needed to take the sub-sector forward.
PV Tech Premium

VIDEO: Tapping into Europe’s floating solar opportunity

July 7, 2021
Floating solar may be more commonly associated with Asia’s solar market, however the asset class is proving itself to be of significant potential throughout Europe, as evidenced by projects in the Netherlands, Germany and the UK. Exclusive to PV Tech Premium subscribers, we brought together industry stakeholders to discuss the size of the FPV opportunity.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Google taps Engie for 24/7 power supply backed by renewables and energy storage

News

Tongwei increases cell prices for second time in a month as poly pricing edges upwards

News

LONGi profits increase despite ‘moderate’ capacity utilisation rate adjustments in H1

News

Azure Power returns to profitability despite limited project commissioning

News

Next Spanish PV auction expected to be richly competitive as national power prices break records

News

Vietnam eyes split self-consumption and export payments in feed-in tariff successor scheme

News

Upcoming Events

The importance of product reliability and system value of a 600W+ module in achieving the lowest LCOE

Upcoming Webinars
September 2, 2021
7am (PT) | 4pm (CEST)

Understanding the prospects for n-type cell and module production in 2021

Upcoming Webinars
September 15, 2021
4pm BST

Solar & Storage Finance USA Virtual Summit

Solar Media Events
October 6, 2021

EV World Congress

Solar Media Events
October 19, 2021
BRISTOL, UK

PV ModuleTech

Solar Media Events
November 16, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021