BayWa r.e. sells 95MW Spanish solar PV project to Encavis AG

The Almodóvar solar park has already secured a 10-year virtual power purchase agreement (VPPA) with packaging solutions provider Huhtamaki.

In a move to improve the biodiversity throughout the construction of the project, BayWa r.e. will implement several measures such as laying out two ponds for invertebrates and amphibians, installing nesting boxes, and building shelters for small mammals, insects and bats.

Both companies extended their partnership in the country after the sale of a 109MW solar PV plant also in Andalusia, earlier this year.

Juanjo Álvarez, Managing Director, BayWa r.e. Projects Spain, said: “We have been active in the Spanish market for more than ten years and have realised over 600MW of wind and solar projects there. It is one of the key markets for BayWa r.e. and we will continue to play a leading role in advancing the energy transition in Spain and beyond.”

The German conglomerate has been active lately in the Spanish market where it recently commissioned its first agrivoltaics project in the country. Located in southern Spain, the agriPV plant has a capacity of 54MW and secured a power purchase agreement with Danish window supplier Velux Group.

Moreover, in Zaragoza, in the northern part of Spain, BayWa r.e. started construction of a co-located solar and wind plant with 53MW of PV capacity. The plants are expected to be commissioned by the end of 2025.