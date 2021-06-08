Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Alternus Energy buys majority stake in solar developer and O&M provider Unisun

By Jules Scully
Companies, Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Operations & Maintenance, Power Plants, Projects
Europe

Latest

Alternus Energy buys majority stake in solar developer and O&M provider Unisun

News

Renewables contribute 50.7% to Spanish electricity grid in May

News

Duke Energy breaks ground on 250MW solar project in Texas

News

SNEC 2021: Seraphim eyes growth in Southeast Asia, Australia and Europe

News

Singulus to supply CNBM with CdTe production equipment

News

Tackling solar’s polysilicon crisis, part one: Supply chain flexibility, differentiation and rigorous testing

Editors' Blog, Features

IEEFA: India’s rising renewables sector could make coal unviable

News

New Energy Solar exits Australia with sale of two PV projects

News

SNEC 2021 LIVE: Day three – n-type dominates, grid tech and pricing discussions

News

Blueleaf Energy and SunAsia partner to develop 1.25GW of solar in the Philippines

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Alternus previously acquired the 11.75MW Zonnepark Rilland project in the Netherlands from Unisun in 2019. Image: Jolywood.

Irish independent power producer Alternus Energy Group has acquired a 60% stake in solar developer Unisun Energy, adding 250MW of PV projects in the Netherlands at various stages of development to its portfolio.

As well as providing engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services, Netherlands-based Unisun also carries out solar operations and maintenance (O&M) work through its Uper Energy Europe subsidiary.

Alternus paid €650,000 (US$791,000) in cash and approximately €150,000 in shares for a 60% ownership in Unisun Energy, with the previous two owners, CEO Andre Kempenaars and COO Leon Heijkoop, retaining a 40% stake and keeping their positions with the firm.

Vincent Browne, CEO of Alternus, said the deal means the company can now develop and construct its own solar parks. “This capability will allow us to reduce the initial build costs and generate long-term operational savings. The lower capital costs reduce our need for external capital as the EPC margins otherwise paid to third parties can now be reinvested.”

As part of the acquisition, it is expected Alternus will receive cost savings of 60% in the operations and maintenance of its Zonnerpak Rilland plant in the Netherlands, a project that Unisun currently provides O&M services for, having sold the park to Alternus in 2019.

Alternus’s current solar portfolio consists of 39 owned or contracted solar projects in Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Romania and Poland in excess of 150MWp capacity. The company aims to own and operate more than 2GW of solar by the end of 2025.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
Alternus Energy Group, independent power producer, ipp, mergers and acquisitions, netherlands, Unisun Energy

Read Next

Scatec to develop 540MW of solar with battery storage following South African tender success

June 2, 2021
Scatec will develop three projects in South Africa totalling 540MW of solar and 225MW / 1,140MWh of battery storage after being awarded preferred bidder status through a government tender.
PV Tech Premium

How Europe’s solar industry is making space for more capacity

May 21, 2021
Making room for solar installations is one of the industry's greatest challenges in Europe as countries seek to meet their net-zero targets. Edith Hancock explores the ways developers and trade associations are fitting new capacity where they can.

Successful pilot green hydrogen projects key for sector’s future bankability

May 12, 2021
Data from green hydrogen demonstration projects should be made available to help enable the future bankability of larger installations, unleashing the sector’s decarbonisation potential, a panel has suggested.

Spain’s Opdenergy postpones IPO amid ‘challenging market conditions’

May 6, 2021
Independent power producer has Opdenergy has postponed an initial public offering (IPO) just days before its shares were due to start trading on the Spanish stock exchanges.

LPG distributor acquires majority stake in Indian C&I solar firm SunSource Energy

May 5, 2021
SHV Energy, a Netherlands-based liquified petroleum gas (LPG) distributor, has acquired a majority stake in Indian solar developer SunSource Energy.

Scatec boosted by new hydropower assets and completion of solar parks

May 3, 2021
Scatec’s posted an improved first-quarter financial performance after closing its acquisition of hydropower developer SN Power in January and completing solar projects in South Africa and Ukraine.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

SNEC 2021 LIVE: Day three – n-type dominates, grid tech and pricing discussions

News

Renewables contribute 50.7% to Spanish electricity grid in May

News

LONGi launches maiden n-type module featuring 570W output and 22.3% efficiency

News

Tackling solar’s polysilicon crisis, part one: Supply chain flexibility, differentiation and rigorous testing

Editors' Blog, Features

SNEC 2021 LIVE: Day two – N-type modules take centre stage, material pricing leads system design and more

News

SNEC 2021: Seraphim eyes growth in Southeast Asia, Australia and Europe

News

Upcoming Events

Utility Solar Summit UK

Solar Media Events
June 15, 2021

Solar & Storage Finance Asia

Solar Media Events
July 6, 2021

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
August 24, 2021

Solar & Storage Finance USA Virtual Summit

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
October 6, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021