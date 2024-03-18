Subscribe To Premium
BayWa r.e. launches Ampero platform for AI management of renewable energy assets

By JP Casey
LONGi reportedly to layoff 30% of workforce

Generadora Metropolitana to power 480MW PV plant, Chile's 'largest'

Understanding the consequences of switching to a predictive O&M strategy

Silfab, Solarcycle in US-made recycled solar glass deal

Econous Green Energy to build 600MW solar PV plant in Romania

Poland to invest US$16 billion in new transmission lines by 2034, supports 45GW of solar PV

Bulgaria launches tenders to add 1.43GW of renewables to grid

FTC Solar reports financial stabilisation following leadership change

EU passes supply chain audit law after prolonged delays

BayWa r.e.'s Fern Solar project in the US. Credit: BayWa r.e.
The Aristoteles platform builds on earlier work done by Ampero’s predecessor, Kaiserwetter. Image: BayWa r.e.

German renewable energy firm BayWa r.e. has launched Ampero, a new fintech company that aims to use artificial intelligence (AI) to aid in the management of renewable power assets.

Ampero grew from technology firm Kaiserwetter, which was acquired by BayWa r.e. in 2021, and its work builds on the Aristoteles platform developed by Kaiserwetter.

This platform, initially designed for use in the management of wind projects, was launched for the solar sector in 2020, and helps operators track variations in local energy grids, such as power supply and demand and energy prices, to assess how efficiently a solar farm is producing and selling electricity. Ampero said that the technology can also be used to speed up the process of financial reporting.

The platform also includes an autonomous element, removing the need for workers to spend time and energy on manual processes. This could free up operators to work in other fields, or help a company reduce operating expenses for management of existing assets.

“At Ampero, we want to change investments in renewables from scratch and pave the way towards a sustainable future,” said Philipp Joas, managing director of Ampero. “This is only possible if we harness the potential of data, digitalisation and AI.”

Ampero noted that its platform looks to have an impact within “increasingly dynamic market requirements”, and the launch follows a number of examples of solar companies looking to make better use of advanced technologies in their operations. Last year, Terabase CEO Matt Campbell told PV Tech Premium that greater use of automation could alleviate an “epidemic of poor quality” in the construction of solar projects, as the potential for AI to help meet the world’s ambitious climate targets grows.

ai, ampero, artificial intelligence, baywa, baywa r.e., kaiserwetter, operations and maintenance, software

