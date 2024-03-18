BayWa r.e. launches Ampero platform for AI management of renewable energy assets

German renewable energy firm BayWa r.e. has launched Ampero, a new fintech company that aims to use artificial intelligence (AI) to aid in the management of renewable power assets.
Ampero grew from technology firm Kaiserwetter, which was acquired by BayWa r.e. in 2021, and its work builds on the Aristoteles platform developed by Kaiserwetter.
Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis
Photovoltaics International is now included.
- Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
- In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
- Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
- Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
- Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
- Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
Or continue reading this article for free
This platform, initially designed for use in the management of wind projects, was launched for the solar sector in 2020, and helps operators track variations in local energy grids, such as power supply and demand and energy prices, to assess how efficiently a solar farm is producing and selling electricity. Ampero said that the technology can also be used to speed up the process of financial reporting.
The platform also includes an autonomous element, removing the need for workers to spend time and energy on manual processes. This could free up operators to work in other fields, or help a company reduce operating expenses for management of existing assets.
“At Ampero, we want to change investments in renewables from scratch and pave the way towards a sustainable future,” said Philipp Joas, managing director of Ampero. “This is only possible if we harness the potential of data, digitalisation and AI.”
Ampero noted that its platform looks to have an impact within “increasingly dynamic market requirements”, and the launch follows a number of examples of solar companies looking to make better use of advanced technologies in their operations. Last year, Terabase CEO Matt Campbell told PV Tech Premium that greater use of automation could alleviate an “epidemic of poor quality” in the construction of solar projects, as the potential for AI to help meet the world’s ambitious climate targets grows.