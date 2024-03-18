BayWa r.e. launches Ampero platform for AI management of renewable energy assets

This platform, initially designed for use in the management of wind projects, was launched for the solar sector in 2020, and helps operators track variations in local energy grids, such as power supply and demand and energy prices, to assess how efficiently a solar farm is producing and selling electricity. Ampero said that the technology can also be used to speed up the process of financial reporting.

The platform also includes an autonomous element, removing the need for workers to spend time and energy on manual processes. This could free up operators to work in other fields, or help a company reduce operating expenses for management of existing assets.

“At Ampero, we want to change investments in renewables from scratch and pave the way towards a sustainable future,” said Philipp Joas, managing director of Ampero. “This is only possible if we harness the potential of data, digitalisation and AI.”

Ampero noted that its platform looks to have an impact within “increasingly dynamic market requirements”, and the launch follows a number of examples of solar companies looking to make better use of advanced technologies in their operations. Last year, Terabase CEO Matt Campbell told PV Tech Premium that greater use of automation could alleviate an “epidemic of poor quality” in the construction of solar projects, as the potential for AI to help meet the world’s ambitious climate targets grows.