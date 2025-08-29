Subscribe To Premium
kWh Analytics launches new renewable energy insurance cover for severe storms

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
JA Solar launches DesertBlue module for desert and semi-arid markets

Verano Energy secures financing for 83MW/660MWh solar-plus-storage project in Chile

UK solar generation hits record 9.91TWh in the first six months of 2025

US grid reforms have boosted project agreement rates – Wood Mackenzie

Meridian, Nova break ground on 400MW New Zealand solar plant

‘A material shift’: US solar developers respond to stricter ‘start of construction’ rules

Thailand launches 280MW floating PV tender

Egypt to build 4GW solar, 1GWh battery storage manufacturing facility

‘Latin American solar sector stands at a pivotal moment’ – SolarPower Europe

Called Excess Natural Catastrophe, the new insurance solution will address the growing need for severe convective storm protection in renewables. Image: Michael Pointner/unsplash

US-based climate insurance provider kWh Analytics has launched a new renewable energy insurance cover for severe storm events.

The new climate insurance solution, called Excess Natural Catastrophe, addresses the growing need for severe convective storm protection in the renewable energy market.

The Excess Natural Catastrophe layer will provide up to US$20 million in additional capacity specifically covering damages from severe convective storms and named windstorms in non-coastal regions. This new offering will complement kWh Analytics’ existing property capacity.

“Our loss database reveals that hail accounts for 73% of total solar industry losses by damage amount,” said Jason Kaminsky, CEO of kWh Analytics.

“We’re addressing a critical market gap with this specialised excess layer solution.”

A recent report from the company highlighted that the financial impact of severe hailstorms on solar PV arrays was “disproportionately severe” for the frequency with which they occur. Module selection is a key element in avoiding glass breakage from hail damage, as most damages come from solar module glass breakage.

The report also covers other issues such as cybersecurity, AI and solar asset underperformance for which PV Tech Premium spoke with Geoffrey Lehv, senior VP of kWh Analytics, in more detail.

Hailstorms are one of the extreme weather conditions with the potential to cause significant damage to a solar PV plant. However, utility-scale solar assets in the US are “dramatically underprepared” for severe hailstorms. This was one of the findings from technical advisory firm VDE Americas earlier this year when the company launched its new Hail Risk Intelligence monitoring programme.

Mitigating hail risks and how to better protect a solar PV plant were among the cover stories of PV Tech Power 37, which looked at the resilience of PV systems when facing extreme weather events.

extreme weather, hailstorms, insurance, kwh analytics, us

Grid infrastructure in the US.

US grid reforms have boosted project agreement rates – Wood Mackenzie

August 29, 2025
US grid interconnection agreements grew by 33% in 2024, reaching 75GW, with three-quarters signed for solar PV and battery energy storage system (BESS) projects, according to a new report from energy market analyst Wood Mackenzie.
A Renewable Properties solar project.
Premium

‘A material shift’: US solar developers respond to stricter ‘start of construction’ rules

August 29, 2025
PV Tech Premium hears from Renewable Properties and Silicon Ranch about the new 'start of construction' rules for US solar projects.
Image: Ali Mkunbwa/Unsplash
Premium

US solar could pay ‘tens of billions’ in duties after Biden’s AD/CVD moratorium ruled illegal

August 28, 2025
US solar companies could potentially pay “tens of billions” of dollars in retroactive duties on products imported from Southeast Asia between June 2022 and June 2024, following a decision from the US Court of International Trade (CIT).
The plant will produce N-Type PV cells to meet growing demand for locally manufactured products. Image: Boviet Solar.

Boviet Solar completes exterior construction of 3GW PV cell plant in North Carolina

August 28, 2025
Boviet Solar has completed exterior construction work on its 3GW PV cell manufacturing facility in Greenville, Pitt County, North Carolina. 
New Jersey's governor, Phil Murphy, signed a new legislation seeking 3GW of community solar

New Jersey to seek 3GW community solar by 2029 with new legislation

August 27, 2025
The governor of New Jersey, Phil Murphy, has signed a new legislation that seeks to build 3GW of new community solar by 2029.
Noria's Aurea Solar project in Colorado.

Noria starts construction at first US floating solar project to use trackers

August 27, 2025
Noria has started construction on a 50kW floating PV pilot project, which includes the first trackers on a floating solar project in the US.

