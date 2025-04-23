Subscribe To Premium
Becquerel, Holosolis and Oxford PV experts to speak at Solar Media's Intersolar Europe panel

By JP Casey
Germany awards 2.6GW capacity in oversubscribed ground-mount PV auction

PV Price Watch: polysilicon prices decline again as market turns pessimistic about H2 demand outlook

Why was China’s historic 51GW PV module tender terminated?

Enphase expects minimal impact on microinverters from Trump’s tariffs

Limes sells 287MW Italian renewables portflio

Shanghai Electric and Masdar to build 2GW Sadawi solar project in Saudi Arabia

3.5GW of renewables and energy storage awarded right to connect to New South Wales REZ

Is PV woke and other reflections on the PV industry

Toyo begins production at 2GW solar cell plant in Ethiopia

Intersolar Europe 2024.
Gaëtan Masson, Bertrand Lecacheux, Ed Crossland, Sofi Hildonen and Nemanja Mikac will speak at the Solar Media panel. Image: Intersolar Europe.

European solar and battery manufacturing industries face a critical juncture. With both set to play a key role in the continent’s decarbonisation and energy security targets, but under considerable pressure from industry giants in China and the US, it is unclear how these industries can work towards realising these ambitions.

These will be the key topics of discussion at Solar Media’s panel conversation, ‘Make or break time for European PV and battery manufacturing’, to be hosted at this year’s Intersolar Europe event in Germany. To be held at the company’s stand in hall A4, booth 159, on at 3:30pm on Wednesday 7 May, the discussion will be chaired by journalists from both PV Tech and Energy-Storage.news.

The discussion will feature five industry experts: Gaëtan Masson, CEO of the Becquerel Institute, whose longstanding expertise in European solar places him in the perfect position to discuss the challenges and opportunities for European manufacturing; Ed Crossland, chief technology officer at Oxford PV, whose production and commercial shipment of perovskite cells put the company at the forefront of cell innovation; and Bertrand Lecacheux, CEO of Holosolis, the company planning to build the largest module manufacturing factory in Europe, who can speak on the opportunities for module manufacturers.

They will be joined by two battery experts: Sofi Hildonen, executive vice president of business development at Elinor Batteries, which aims to build a 10GWh battery factory in Norway; and Nemanja Mikac, CEO of a ElevenEs, a Serbia-based company that opened its LFP gigafactory in 2023, one of the first in Europe.

These experts will discuss the role of clean energy manufacturing in Europe’s decarbonisation goals, the economic challenges and financial viability of large-scale solar and storage manufacturing compared to the well-established industries in the US and China, and the unique position of Europe between the two industrial giants amid the escalating imposition of tariffs between them.

Attendees can register for the panel for free at this link, and and all are welcome to hear what the panellists have to say, participate in a question-and-answer session with the speakers, and to continue their conversations after the hour-long panel ends at Solar Media’s stand.

Aerial view of a solar PV plant from Uniper

Germany awards 2.6GW capacity in oversubscribed ground-mount PV auction

April 23, 2025
Germany’s latest public auction for ground-mounted solar PV capacity ended “significantly oversubscribed”, according to the German electricity regulator, the Bundesnetzagentur.
Image: Enphase Energy

Enphase expects minimal impact on microinverters from Trump’s tariffs

April 23, 2025
The recent tariffs on Chinese products, along with the now paused global tariffs from other countries, are expected to have a minimal impact on US-based microinverter manufacturer Enphase Energy.
Image: Unsplash

Limes sells 287MW Italian renewables portflio

April 23, 2025
Italian renewable energy developer Limes has sold a 287MW portfolio of solar PV and wind power projects to an unnamed “international independent power producer (IPP)”.
Europe’s largest PV power plant seen from the EU’s Copernicus Sentinel-2 satellite.
Premium

Is PV woke and other reflections on the PV industry

April 22, 2025
Solar’s rapid expansion has attracted the attention of those opposed to its ongoing success, writes Becquerel Institute CEO Gaëtan Masson.
A Toyo Solar manufacturing facility.

Toyo begins production at 2GW solar cell plant in Ethiopia

April 22, 2025
Japanese cell and module manufacturer Toyo Solar has begun production at its solar cell processing plant in Ethiopia.
Image: Pixabay
Premium

Can European solar power weather the geopolitical storm?

April 17, 2025
As Europe readjusts to a new geopolitical uncertainty, PV Tech asks what impact the continent's solar industry might feel.

