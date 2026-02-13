Belectric to deliver 210MW of solar PV capacity for Severn Trent Green Power in the UK

STGP’s move into UK solar was heralded as ‘an important step’ by managing director Jonathon Wroe. Image: William Hynes Group.

Belectric, a subsidiary of European energy company the Elevion Group, will deliver engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services for a 210MW solar PV portfolio in the UK.

The portfolio will consist of four projects, owned by Severn Trent Green Power (STGP), which are planned to be built in Shropshire, Warwickshire, North Yorkshire and Yorkshire. Belectric expects to begin construction work at the portfolio next month, and plans to begin commercial operation at the projects between August 2027 and January 2028.