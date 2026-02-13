Subscribe To Premium
Belectric to deliver 210MW of solar PV capacity for Severn Trent Green Power in the UK

By JP Casey
February 13, 2026
A Belectric solar project.
STGP’s move into UK solar was heralded as ‘an important step’ by managing director Jonathon Wroe. Image: William Hynes Group.

Belectric, a subsidiary of European energy company the Elevion Group, will deliver engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services for a 210MW solar PV portfolio in the UK.

The portfolio will consist of four projects, owned by Severn Trent Green Power (STGP), which are planned to be built in Shropshire, Warwickshire, North Yorkshire and Yorkshire. Belectric expects to begin construction work at the portfolio next month, and plans to begin commercial operation at the projects between August 2027 and January 2028.

The news is significant as these are the first solar projects “of scale” in the STGP portfolio, according to managing director Jonathon Wroe. The company has historically focused on clean energy generation from food waste, and Wroe called the entry into the solar industry an “important step” in the company’s future.

“These are the first solar projects of scale that STGP is bringing forward, and they mark an important step in our long-term commitment to renewable energy,” said Wroe. “As we move into construction, our priority is to deliver these projects in a way that reflects the needs of the communities hosting them.”

This article first appeared on our sister site, Solar Power Portal.

