Trinasolar launches Vertex S+ G3 and Vertex N G3 ranges of i-TOPCon modules

The Vertex N G3 series, meanwhile, is designed for use in the utility-scale sector and “large-scale” rooftop applications. The two modules are the NEG21C.20Q, which has an output of 760W and an efficiency of 24.5%; and the NEG19RC.20Q, which has an output of 670W and an efficiency of 24.8%. Both modules are bifacial, and feature a bifaciality ratio of “up to 85%”, according to the company.

“With our third-generation platform and five module models ideally suited to different application scenarios, we are combining cutting-edge cell technology, advanced module engineering and long-term reliability to create greater value for installers, partners and system owners,” said Gonzalo de la Viña, president of Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean at Trinasolar, who added that the launch as a “major milestone” for the company.

The company noted that all five new modules, across both ranges, use “advanced” n-type i-TOPCon (tunnel oxide passivated contact) technology, the same that delivered a cell with a conversion efficiency of 26.58% back in November 2024, then a record for this type of cell.

Trinasolar has launched a number of generations of the Vertex N group of modules, and agreed to a 50MW supply deal for the products in October of last year. However, the launch of these products, and the sale of these modules, contributed to last year’s striking trend of high module sales, but low profits, for a number of leading Chinese companies, including Trinasolar; in the first quarter of 2025 alone, the country’s leading four module manufacturers shipped 65GW of modules, only to all report losses.