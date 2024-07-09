Belectric to build 135MWp solar PV project in Denmark

German engineering firm Belectric has secured a contract to build a 135MWp solar PV project in Denmark.
Developed in collaboration with renewables company NRGi, the solar PV project will be located in Kolind near Aarhus and is expected to start operating in April 2025. The solar PV plant is expected to house more than 220,000 solar modules. The company said the solar PV plant will be its biggest project in Denmark.
“Being chosen for the construction of the Kolind solar farm is a testament to our experience with mega-projects. We might be a medium-sized company, but we can certainly go big,” said Thorsten Blanke, managing director of Belectric.
Earlier this year, Belectric began construction on a 114MW solar project in Mecklenburg, in northeastern Germany. Located in the municipality of Borrentin, the site is owned by independent power producer (IPP) Encavis and will see Belectric deploy around 200,000 solar PV modules. Belectric will also handle operations and maintenance (O&M) for the site.
Belectric said that the Borrentin project is being built on land with a low-grade agricultural rating which would otherwise have been of little use for farming.