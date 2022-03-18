Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Berkeley Lab suggests subsidies remain driver of solar adoption among low-income US households

By Jules Scully
Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Policy
Americas

Latest

Berkeley Lab suggests subsidies remain driver of solar adoption among low-income US households

News

Pursuing greater electrification in Sub-Saharan Africa: ‘The future of energy may be forged there’

News

Neoenergia secures US$221m loan from EIB for 715.5MW of renewable projects in Brazil

News

US residential solar prices increase as supply chain constraints bite

News

Maxwell, SunDrive claim HJT cell ‘breakthrough’ after recording 26.07% efficiency in mass production setting

News

Maxeon secures 400MW bifacial module supply deal to Origis Energy

News

Panic at the Discom: Andhra Pradesh high court ruling sets worrying precedent for Indian utilities

News

Q&A: JinkoSolar and TÜV NORD discuss TOPCon considerations, hurdles and heterojunction comparisons

Features, Interviews

SolarEdge plans public offering as it hints at possible M&A

News

Canadian Solar feels margin pressure as costs grow but sees light at the end of the tunnel

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
A rooftop solar system on a home in Connecticut. Image: Sunnova.

Subsidies could still be an important driving force of solar adoption among low- and moderate-income (LMI) households in the US given the relatively high up-front cost of installing PV systems, according to Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab).

Focusing on the California Single-Family Affordable Solar Homes programme and the Connecticut Solar For All policy, a new Berkeley Lab study estimates that around 80% of LMI subsidy recipients in the two states would not have added solar without the financial aid.

The results show the California and Connecticut subsidy programmes had sustained impacts on LMI adoption over several years, with clear spikes in solar adoption in areas that began receiving LMI subsidies for the first time.

After the initial spike, installs among LMI households tend to fall off but then increase again several months or quarters later. According to Berkeley Lab, this trend could be because previous LMI subsidy recipients recommend the scheme to their neighbours or that some prospective adopters wait for others to navigate the subsidy process before deciding to pursue it themselves.

In addition, the research says there is a strong theoretical rationale that LMI subsidies support ‘spillover’ installations: solar additions in low-income areas among households that do not receive subsidies.

To the extent that policymakers prioritise PV adoption equity as part of the emerging energy justice policy agenda, the results suggest that ongoing incentive support for LMI adoption “may be merited”, Berkeley Lab said in a pre-print version of an article, titled Rooftop solar incentives remain effective for low- and moderate-income adoption.

Its publication follows additional Berkeley Lab research that revealed declining PV prices and expanded financing options have contributed to an increase in rooftop solar deployment among lower-income households in the US in recent years.

Average solar adopter incomes in the US were said to fall 17% between 2010 and 2020 to US$115,000, thanks in part to programmes supporting LMI households and general market maturation.

According to the latest study, a few dozen state and local programmes continue to offer means-tested incentives to income-qualifying households, though these programmes are small relative to the broader suite of programmes that have supported rooftop PV adoption.

Policy developments in recent months include Mississippi authorities expanding the state’s net metering programme to prioritise the adoption of distributed PV among LMI households. Under new rules, investor-owned utilities in the state will offer a one-time US$3,000 upfront cash rebate to eligible residential customers who purchase a renewable distributed energy facility sized at 3kW – 6kW.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
california, connecticut, lawrence berkeley national laboratory, low income households, policy, residential, rooftop, us solar

Read Next

US residential solar prices increase as supply chain constraints bite

March 18, 2022
The quoted price of residential solar in the US inched up in the second half of last year, most likely due to the effects of supply chain constraints and shortages, new research from marketplace provider EnergySage has revealed.

Maxeon secures 400MW bifacial module supply deal to Origis Energy

March 18, 2022
Solar module supplier Maxeon Solar Technologies has signed a new contract to supply US solar and storage developer Origis Energy with 400MW of its shingled bifacial Performance line solar modules.
PV Tech Premium

Q&A: Reactivate on the ‘tremendous opportunity’ for US community solar

March 17, 2022
Following the formation earlier this year of community solar developer and operator Reactivate, PV Tech Premium talks with the business’s head of EPC, Utopia Hill, about its strategy of partnering with smaller contractors and the challenges it could face as it bids to reach 3GW of installed capacity.

Dominion Energy Virginia receives approval for 1GW PV, energy storage expansion

March 17, 2022
US utility company Dominion Energy Virginia has received approval from the Virginia State Corporation Commission (SCC) to expand its portfolio of solar and energy storage projects.

Indiana Michigan Power seeks proposals for 500MW of solar

March 17, 2022
US utility Indiana Michigan Power (I&M) has issued a request for proposals (RFP) for 500MW of solar as part of its new integrated resource plan that calls for the addition of more than 2GW of renewables by 2028.

Trade body urges France to triple solar capacity by 2025 via ‘emergency plan’

March 16, 2022
France should take “radical and immediate measures” to transform its energy system and rapidly accelerate solar deployment, the country’s PV trade association has said.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

PV Talk: Belectric Kuloglu on their plans for the Turkish market

Features, Interviews

SolarEdge plans public offering as it hints at possible M&A

News

Tongwei Solar: the first vertically-integrated leading global module supplier in 2025?

Editors' Blog, Features

Q&A: JinkoSolar and TÜV NORD discuss TOPCon considerations, hurdles and heterojunction comparisons

Features, Interviews

The Xinjiang issue, supply chain transparency and answering the question of who makes what in the PV industry today

Editors' Blog, Features

Trade body urges France to triple solar capacity by 2025 via ‘emergency plan’

News

Upcoming Events

Energy Storage Summit USA

Solar Media Events
March 22, 2022
Austin, Texas, USA

Large Scale Solar Europe 2022

Solar Media Events
March 29, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal

The PV Industry in 2022: New Technologies, Vertical Integration Leadership & Key Financial Indicators

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
April 5, 2022
Free Webinar

Tackling heat: the importance of liquid cooling in hybrid solar-storage projects

Upcoming Webinars
April 6, 2022
10:00 AM (CET)

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
April 25, 2022
Berlin, Germany
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021