News

US residential solar deployment moving towards less affluent households, says Berkeley Lab

By Jules Scully
Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Policy
Americas

Latest

US residential solar deployment moving towards less affluent households, says Berkeley Lab

News

US ROUND-UP: BayWa r.e. sells projects to Eni, GSI acquires 233MW portfolio

News

US solar asset underperformance and the impact on equity investors

Featured Articles, Features, Guest Blog

Distributed solar developer New Energy Equity acquired by US utility for US$166m

News

MAN Energy Solutions invests €500m to ramp up PEM electrolyser production

News

PV Price Watch: Wafer prices keep rising, now up to 14.4% higher than start of 2022

News

SunPower forms solar-storage agreement with housebuilder

News

First Solar facing ‘challenging year’ as shipping volatility bites, bifacial CadTel pilots continuing

News

Biden calls for tax incentives to accelerate solar deployment

News

California’s congressional democrats write to CPUC to slam NEM 3.0, demand ‘dramatically revised policy’

News
Most US states showed declining average solar adopter incomes between 2010 and 2020. Image: Sunrun.

Falling PV prices and expanded financing options have contributed to a rise in rooftop solar deployment among lower-income households in the US in recent years, a new report from Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab) has revealed.

Although incomes of households that install PV systems tend to be higher than those of the general population, solar adoption has been slowly migrating toward less affluent households, according to the research.

Between 2010 and 2020, average solar adopter incomes in the US fell 17% from US$138,000 to US$115,000, thanks in part to programmes supporting low- to moderate-income (LMI) households and general market maturation.

The annual report, titled Residential Solar-Adopter Income and Demographic Trends, is based on data for 2.3 million residential solar adopters across the US and includes figures on systems installed up to the end of 2020.

Berkeley Lab said rooftop solar is broadening by expanding geographically into states with generally lower-income levels and deepening by reaching lower-income households in existing markets. These trends reflect falling prices and the emergence of policies and business models that support broader adoption.

Most states show declining solar adopter incomes over time, with generally an average 1 – 2% drop per year between 2010 and 2020, according to the report.

Mississippi is among the states looking to encourage rooftop PV deployment by LMI households. As part of new net metring rules released in January, utilities in the state will offer a one-time US$3,000 upfront cash rebate to eligible residential customers who purchase a rooftop solar installation.

Elsewhere, Louisiana-based residential solar provider PosiGen recently secured US$100 million in preferred equity financing to accelerate its work of installing rooftop PV and efficiency solutions for LMI households.

Despite solar’s migration towards less affluent homes, the Berkeley Lab report said solar adopters’ median household income was US$115,000 in 2020, compared to the US average of $63,000. That disparity is partly related to home ownership, and also to the fact that roughly half of residential solar adopters were in California, a relatively high-income state.

High-earning households also install larger solar systems, the report said, with arrays added by the top-income households on average 23% larger than the lowest-income households.

As well as income, solar adopters differ from the broader US population in terms of a variety of other demographic and socioeconomic measures, the report reveals. Although residential solar uptake has been slowest among the youngest (25 – 35) and oldest (65+) age groups, Berkeley Lab said growing technology acceptance and greater availability of financing have contributed to an increasing share of solar adopters within the oldest age group.

The research also found that compared to the broader US population, residential solar adopters have greater representation by Asian and Hispanic households, lower representation among Black households and similar by white households.

lawrence berkeley national laboratory, low income households, policy, residential solar, rooftop solar, us solar

US ROUND-UP: BayWa r.e. sells projects to Eni, GSI acquires 233MW portfolio

March 3, 2022
A round-up of the latest news from the US solar market, including BayWa r.e. selling two plants to Eni New Energy US, Birch Creek scaling up its leadership and GSI purchasing 233MW of solar portfolio in five US states.
US solar asset underperformance and the impact on equity investors

March 3, 2022
Last year analysis by renewables performance aggregator and insurance provider kWh Analytics highlighted the extent of solar asset underperformance against P50 estimates in the US. Here, the company’s Sarath Srinivasan details some of the reasons behind that underperformance.

SunPower forms solar-storage agreement with housebuilder

March 2, 2022
US residential solar installer SunPower will provide its PV and battery storage systems to housing developer Landsea Homes at part of a multi-year exclusive agreement between the two California-based companies.

Biden calls for tax incentives to accelerate solar deployment

March 2, 2022
President Joe Biden used his first State of the Union address to emphasise the need for more renewables investment and tax incentives to speed up solar deployment.

First Solar pens 1.5GW module supply contract with SB Energy

March 2, 2022
SoftBank-owned SB Energy has signed an order for 1.5GW of thin-film PV modules from First Solar to deploy across its 4GW solar and storage development pipeline projects in the US.

Germany to speed up renewable energy deployment amid Ukraine crisis

March 1, 2022
Germany is set to rapidly accelerate solar and wind deployment as it brings forward plans for renewables to account for all the country’s electricity needs by 2035.

PV Talk: Belectric Kuloglu on their plans for the Turkish market

Features, Interviews

PV Price Watch: Wafer prices keep rising, now up to 14.4% higher than start of 2022

News

First Solar facing ‘challenging year’ as shipping volatility bites, bifacial CadTel pilots continuing

News

Biden calls for tax incentives to accelerate solar deployment

News

SEIA releases community solar siting guidance for developers and regulators as it urges greater uptake across the US

News

SunPower forms solar-storage agreement with housebuilder

News

Solar Finance & Investment Europe

Solar Media Events
March 8, 2022
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit USA

Solar Media Events
March 22, 2022
Austin, Texas, USA

Large Scale Solar Europe 2022

Solar Media Events
March 29, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal

PV HeterojunctionTech

Solar Media Events
April 6, 2022
This is a Virtual Conference

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
April 25, 2022
Berlin, Germany
