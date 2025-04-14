Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Bert Thin Films tests copper paste on TOPCon solar cell with 24% conversion efficiency

By JP Casey
Manufacturing, Cell Processing
Americas

Latest

Sunraycer Renewables bags US$475 million for solar-plus-storage projects in Texas

News

LONGi updates Hi-MO 9 modules, hits 24.8% conversion efficiency

News

Vesper Energy brings 600MW Hornet solar project online in Texas

News

Masdar, PLN sign two floating PV agreements for Indonesian projects

News

Bert Thin Films tests copper paste on TOPCon solar cell with 24% conversion efficiency

News

Acen Australia completes AU$750 million debt financing for 13GW of renewables

News

AI data centre demand to ‘more than double’ by 2030

News

Meyer Burger postpones annual report publication amidst annual losses

News

Four Republican senators urge ‘stable’ approach to renewables tax credits

News

Waaree Energies to expand US module assembly plant to 3.2GW

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Bert Thin Films' CuBert copper paste research.
The CuBert paste was used on an M10 solar cell with a conversion efficiency of 24%. Image: Bert Thin Films.

Kentucky-based Bert Thin Films has used a proprietary copper paste on a tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) M10 solar PV cell with a conversion efficiency of 24%.

The paste, dubbed ‘CuBert,’ aims to replace silver paste typically used in solar cells, in order to cut the cost of producing such cells by reducing reliance on silver, an expensive material. This is particularly significant at present, as the growth of the renewable energy industry has pushed global silver demand to new heights.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

This has been driven by the solar industry’s adoption of n-type technology, which requires roughly double the silver per watt of mono PERC (passivated emitter rear contact) technology. This has triggered price rises in the global silver sector, with the International Precious Metals Institute reporting this month that global silver price has doubled since 2019.

Bert Thin Film’s CuBert paste consists of copper, a notably cheaper material. The production of the paste also uses many of the same processes and equipment as the production of silver paste – it can be screen printed, fired in air and processed using the laser enhanced contact optimisation (LEC) process – so Bert Thin Films is hopeful that the replacement of silver paste with its own product will not require significant investment in new machinery and processes.

“This result is more than just a number – it is validation of the core technology that we have been developing,” said Bert Thin Films CEO Thad Druffel. “By enabling high-efficiency cells sustainably and at lower costs, we’re opening the door to more flexible, cost-effective manufacturing pathways for the entire solar industry.”

Alternatives to silver

A number of companies have sought to reduce their reliance on silver consumption in recent years, including Chinese manufacturer Risen Energy, which announced plans to reduce silver consumption for its heterojunction (HJT) cells from 6mg/W to 0.5mg/W. However, simply replacing silver with another material, such as copper, threatens to reduce the conversion efficiency of the cells involved.

In the paper ‘Transition from silver-to copper-based screen printed SHJ solar cells’, published in April, researchers from Fraunhofer and German manufacturer EKRA Automatisierungssysteme found that the “cost-optimised” replacement of silver with copper in solar cells could lead to a “substantial loss” of 0.3-0.4% in conversion efficiency.

However, some results were more encouraging. In a third test, featuring two-thirds less silver than the control variable, the researchers reported that conversion efficiency was “maintained”, while bifaciality was improved by 1%, demonstrating that, at least at the laboratory testing phase, silver can be replaced with copper in the production of cells with no loss of power generation.

Bert Thin Films, meanwhile, announced that it plans to expand its TOPCon products further, looking to work with “pilot-line partners” to scale its copper paste production to commercial volumes, but has not announced a timeline for such developments.

PV Tech publisher Solar Media will be organising the fourth edition of Large Scale Solar USA in Dallas, Texas 29-30 April. After a record year for solar PV additions in the US, the event will dive into the ongoing uncertainties on tariffs, tax credits and trade policies as more domestic manufacturing becomes operational. Other challenges, such as the interconnection queues and permitting, will also be covered in Dallas. More information, including how to attend, can be read here.

UPCOMING EVENT

Large Scale Solar USA 2025

29 April 2025
Dallas, Texas
Nestled in Dallas, Texas, Large Scale Solar USA Summit 4th Edition is the nexus for project developers, capital providers, utilities, asset managers, and policymakers. Dive deep into the solar industry's transformative growth, learn from the best, and discover strategies to boost utility-scale solar deployment nationwide.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2025

7 October 2025
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 7-8 October 2025 is our third PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The events in 2023 and 2024 were a sell out success and 2025 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

Solar & Storage Finance USA 2025

21 October 2025
New York, USA
Returning for its 12th edition, Solar and Storage Finance USA Summit remains the annual event where decision-makers at the forefront of solar and storage projects across the United States and capital converge. Featuring the most active solar and storage transactors, join us for a packed two-days of deal-making, learning and networking.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2025

2 December 2025
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2026. PV ModuleTech Europe 2025 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2026

10 March 2026
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info
americas, Bert Thin Films, cells, copper paste, kentucky, lssusa, manufacturing, materials, silver paste, topcon, us

Read Next

Image: Unsplash

Sunraycer Renewables bags US$475 million for solar-plus-storage projects in Texas

April 14, 2025
US renewable energy company Sunraycer Renewables has closed a US$475 million project financing facility for two solar-plus-storage projects in Texas.
The launch of LONGi's latest Hi-MO 9 modules.

LONGi updates Hi-MO 9 modules, hits 24.8% conversion efficiency

April 14, 2025
LONGi has launched the latest version of its Hi-MO 9 module, which now boasts a conversion efficiency of 24.8% and an output of 670W.
Hornet Solar project from Vesper Energy in Texas, US

Vesper Energy brings 600MW Hornet solar project online in Texas

April 14, 2025
Texas-based renewables developer Vesper Energy has begun commercial operations on its 600MW Hornet Solar project.
Image: Unsplash

AI data centre demand to ‘more than double’ by 2030

April 11, 2025
Artificial Intelligence will “transform” the energy sector over the next decade, according to a report from the International Energy Agency.
The House passed the measure in a 220-213 vote, with one Democrat voting against. Image: Image: Pixabay.

Four Republican senators urge ‘stable’ approach to renewables tax credits

April 11, 2025
Four Republican US senators have signed an open letter urging a “stable and predictable” approach to US energy tax credits.
A Waaree manufacturing facility.

Waaree Energies to expand US module assembly plant to 3.2GW

April 11, 2025
Indian solar manufacturer Waaree Energies has planned to expand its US module assembly plant by 1.6GW to 3.2GW of annual nameplate capacity.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

AI data centre demand to ‘more than double’ by 2030

News

Acen Australia completes AU$750 million debt financing for 13GW of renewables

News

Excelsior closes US$1 billion US renewables equity fund

News

PowerChina halts 51GW PV module tender, largest in industry history

News

Agrivoltaics: towards the optimisation of the solar resource for energy and food

Features, Guest Blog, Long Reads

Trump tariffs to have limited effect on US solar imports from Asia – report

News

Upcoming Events

Intersolar Summit Brasil Nordeste 2025

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
April 23, 2025
Fortaleza, Brazil

Large Scale Solar USA 2025

Solar Media Events
April 29, 2025
Dallas, Texas

Intersolar Europe 2025

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
May 7, 2025
Munich, Germany

Renewables Procurement & Revenue Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
May 21, 2025
London, UK

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

Solar Media Events
June 17, 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.