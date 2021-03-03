Solar Media
Biden administration upholds Trump's removal of bifacial tariff exemption

By Edith Hancock
Manufacturing, Markets & Finance, Modules, Policy
Americas

Biden administration upholds Trump's removal of bifacial tariff exemption

Tongwei Solar’s Meishan solar cell production base becomes largest in the world

Developer Sunseap and utility Tenaga form JV to trial electricity exports to Singapore

Russia’s largest solar farm to use Hevel HJT modules

Faster renewables permits and stronger grids essential to green hydrogen progress, coalition says

Iberdrola plans three more Spanish solar projects totalling 450MW

PV Tech Power 26 out now: Solar as electricity’s new king, Japan and Vietnam markets in focus and more

ANALYSIS: How is Sunnova’s supplier base shifting?

ANPIER urges Spanish authorities to curb construction of mega-solar projects

Ecoppia eyes new markets following Tel Aviv IPO

President Biden’s administration has upheld a controversial decision to implement a 20% tariff rate on imported bifacial solar panels. Image: Joe Biden/Twitter

The Biden administration has upheld former US President Donald Trump’s controversial decision to remove a tariff exemption for bifacial solar panel imports.

On Monday (1 March) the Department of Justice (DOJ) asked the Court of International Trade to dismiss legal action brought forward by renewables entities such as the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), NextEra Energy and Invenergy, that challenged Trump’s decision to raise tariffs on imported modules to boost domestic production.

The ruling comes just over a week after dozens of chief executives wrote to Biden calling for an end to what they called “punitive and ill-conceived” taxation on the supply chain.

Court filings show that the Biden administration found no reason to suspect wrongdoing and recommended the complaint be dismissed.

Spokespeople for the trade bodies SEIA and Vote Solar declined a request for comment.

Trump’s government imposed 30% tariffs on solar modules imported to the US in February 2018 in an attempt to give a boost to the country’s domestic manufacturing capabilities. However, the move triggered reports of “devastating harm” to the sector and prompted a legal battle with Canadian solar businesses. The Section 201 tariffs had gradually decreased since their implementation and fell to around 20% last year. They were due to fall again to 15% at the start of this year, but Trump announced plans to impose an 18% tariff on panels October, and also removed an exemption for bifacial PV panels, which then carried a 20% tariff.

DOJ stated in its ruling that the legal complaint failed to demonstrate that Trump’s decision betrayed any procedural violation. The exemption on bifacial panels, it said, created a loophole that was undermining the effectiveness of the tariffs.

Biden has shown support for the country’s clean energy sector as a whole, setting a target to reach 100% carbon-free electricity generation by 2035. In addition, he Executive Orders during his first weeks in office that included a directive to federal agencies that they must procure “carbon pollution-free electricity” alongside zero-emission vehicles, and a pause on new leases for oil and natural gas projects on public lands and offshore waters.

But the ruling could prove challenging for many of the US’ solar project developers. An open letter published in February and backed by the SEIA and 17 renewables CEOs said the tariffs stifled job creation in the sector and “hindered” the nation’s ability to tackle climate change. SEIA chief executive Abigail Ross Hopper said that “billions of dollars’” worth of solar contracts have been put at risk because of the measures.

Heather Zichal, president of the American Clean Power Association and one of the signatories of the letter in February, said the October 2020 tariff hike had “injected uncertainty into the marketplace”.

bifacial panels, bifacial solar, donald trump, manufacturing capacity, president biden, solar imports, us solar, usa solar

US ROUND-UP: EDF signs second PPA for Texas project, Exelon separates utility & competitive energy business

March 2, 2021
A round-up of solar news from across the United States, including updates from EDF Renewables, utility group Exelon and UK-based investor SDLC.

Sungrow to expand Indian inverter production capacity to 10GW

February 25, 2021
Solar inverter supplier Sungrow will grow its manufacturing capacity in India to 10GW this year.

US ROUND-UP: National Grid Renewables breaks ground in Illinois, California mulls solar planning legislation

February 24, 2021
A round-up of solar industry news from across the US, including updates from National Grid Renewables, Capital Dynamics, CenterPoint and the state of California.

Puerto Rico issues RFP for 1.5GW renewables and energy storage

February 23, 2021
The island of Puerto Rico has issued a request for proposals (RFP) to construct 1GW of renewable energy capacity and 500MW of battery energy storage on the island.

US solar sector asks Biden to end ‘punitive and ill-conceived’ bifacial tariffs

February 23, 2021
Dozens of chief executives in the renewable energy sector have demanded that US President Joe Biden repeal the tariff hike Donald Trump’s Administration placed on solar panel imports last year.

PROJECT ROUND-UP: Lightsource BP completes Pennsylvania PV plant, NextEnergy Capital buys third Portugal project

February 12, 2021
A round-up of the latest solar PV project updates around the world, including news from NextEnergy Capital, Lightsource BP, and Sonnedix.

Biden administration upholds Trump's removal of bifacial tariff exemption

Tongwei Solar’s Meishan solar cell production base becomes largest in the world

Developer Sunseap and utility Tenaga form JV to trial electricity exports to Singapore

Russia’s largest solar farm to use Hevel HJT modules

Faster renewables permits and stronger grids essential to green hydrogen progress, coalition says

Iberdrola plans three more Spanish solar projects totalling 450MW

