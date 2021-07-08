Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

BlackRock to support renewables in emerging markets with US$250m capital raise

By Jules Scully
Companies, Financial & Legal, Grids, Markets & Finance, Off-Grid, Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Africa & Middle East, Americas, Asia & Oceania

Latest

BlackRock to support renewables in emerging markets with US$250m capital raise

News

Generac takes aim at microinverter market with Chilicon Power acquisition

News

Italy’s Terna outlines US$21bn grid investment plan to support renewables integration

News

Sembcorp’s 60MW floating PV plant in Singapore now online using Trina modules

News

Japan almost doubles its solar target with 108GW planned by 2030

News

Positive outlook for financing floating solar projects in Southeast Asia

News

SmartestEnergy Australia strikes 500GWh PPA with Australian investor PAG

News

VIDEO: Tapping into Europe’s floating solar opportunity

Featured Articles, Features

AES to close 1.1GW of coal in Chile amidst renewables shift

News

R.Power enters Germany with co-development deal for 80MWp of solar

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
A 10MWp solar project in Uganda. Image: Building Energy.

BlackRock has secured more than US$250 million for a finance vehicle that will invest in renewables and energy storage projects in countries across Asia, Latin America and Africa.

The asset manager’s Climate Finance Partnership (CFP) will focus on areas such as grid-connected and/or distributed clean energy plants, energy efficiency, transmission or energy storage solutions and electrified transport.

Financial support has been provided by the governments of France, Germany and Japan, as well as the Grantham Environmental Trust and the Quadrivium Foundation. A broader institutional capital raise will include commitments from Dai-ichi Life Insurance, Standard Chartered and MUFG Bank.

“We are supporting this partnership because we believe that combining the strengths of the public and private sectors is necessary in order to align finance flows with low-carbon and climate-resilient development,” said Jochen Flasbarth, state secretary at the German environment ministry.

Unveiled early last year at the World Economic Forum, CFP is aiming to raise a total of US$500 million for climate-related investments in emerging markets.

BlackRock said that with energy demand in emerging markets poised to double by 2050, there is significant capital required for climate infrastructure, such as renewables generation, in these regions to help reduce carbon emissions.

In BloombergNEF’s most recent Climatescope study – which encompasses 108 developing countries and 29 developed nations – the research organisation said foreign direct investment in renewables in emerging markets set a new record at US$32 billion in 2019, up from a previous high of US$24 billion the year before.

Having fully acquired US commercial and industrial PV developer Distributed Solar Development last year, BlackRock has since raised US$4.8 billion from institutional investors to fund renewable power generation projects in Europe, Asia and the Americas.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access

Solar & Storage Finance USA Virtual Summit

6 October 2021
The future is bright for a new era of US solar and storage, and the 8th annual Solar & Storage Finance Summit will provide opportunities to discuss solutions to the industry’s challenges and provide a networking platform designed to bring together the top minds in the industry to do business. With a mix of high-level, informative presentations and panels, a stellar cast of speakers and audience members with deal-making capacity, the 2021 edition of the event will be a sell-out success.
blackrock, Climate Finance Partnership, emerging markets, energy storage, finance

Read Next

PV Tech Premium

VIDEO: Tapping into Europe’s floating solar opportunity

July 7, 2021
Floating solar may be more commonly associated with Asia’s solar market, however the asset class is proving itself to be of significant potential throughout Europe, as evidenced by projects in the Netherlands, Germany and the UK. Exclusive to PV Tech Premium subscribers, we brought together industry stakeholders to discuss the size of the FPV opportunity.

Q CELLS partners Samsung Electronics on ‘zero energy homes’ initiative

July 6, 2021
Module manufacturer Q CELLS has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with electronics giant Samsung to develop a ‘zero energy homes’ strategy for global markets.

Applus+ acquires solar consulting and engineering firm Enertis

July 6, 2021
Certification company Applus+ has completed its acquisition of Enertis, a Spain-based engineering, consulting and inspection services provider focused on the solar PV sector.

Acciona Energía shares up 7% on market debut, Greenvolt eyes solar expansion with IPO

July 5, 2021
Shares in the renewables division of Spanish utility Acciona were up 7.3% on their initial public offering (IPO) price during their maiden day of trading on 1 July.

EQT acquires solar and storage developer Cypress Creek Renewables

July 5, 2021
Private equity firm EQT has struck a deal to acquire US-based solar and storage developer Cypress Creek Renewables from investment firms HPS Investment Partners and Temasek.
PV Tech Premium

Margin pressure, closer partnerships and order book flexibility: Inside JinkoSolar’s response to Q1 pricing volatility

July 1, 2021
Reporting its Q1 2021 results last week, JinkoSolar provided a snapshot of the pressures solar module manufacturers have faced in the opening exchanges of the year by way of spiralling material and freight costs. Liam Stoker analyses how the company has responded, laying the groundwork for a return to normality towards the end of the year.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Sembcorp’s 60MW floating PV plant in Singapore now online using Trina modules

News

New study compares large, oversized modules in dynamic and static load tests

News

R.Power enters Germany with co-development deal for 80MWp of solar

News

Japan almost doubles its solar target with 108GW planned by 2030

News

Vietnam remains hugely promising solar market, but cost of capital hurdles remain

News

EQT acquires solar and storage developer Cypress Creek Renewables

News

Upcoming Events

LONGi’s Hi-MO N: N-type TopCon breakthroughs boost efficiency and energy yield for large scale PV

Upcoming Webinars
July 28, 2021
16:00-16:30 (CEST)

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
August 25, 2021

Solar & Storage Finance USA Virtual Summit

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
October 6, 2021

EV World Congress

Solar Media Events
October 19, 2021
BRISTOL, UK

PV ModuleTech

Solar Media Events
November 16, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021