Blue Ridge Power to lay off over 500 employees in North Carolina

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Insurance ‘protection gap’ from new risks leaves renewables exposed – report

Italy opens NZIA auction under FER X decree, receives 3.1GW solar expression of interest

Ember calls for Thailand to add 32GW of new solar capacity

OBBBA to slow down US community solar installations until 2030

Fortis Energy receives construction permit for Serbia 270MW/72MWh solar-plus-storage project

Engie sees 250MW solar PV power plant registered with AEMO in Australia

Solar led EU electricity generation in Q2 2025

KKR acquires half of 1.4GW TotalEnergies North American solar portfolio

Breaking point: understanding and preventing PV module glass fracture

The parent company, Pine Gate Renewables, is seeking lenders for a debt restructuring as its subidiary Blue Ridge Power prepares for layoffs. Image: Pine Gate Renewables.

North Carolina-based engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company Blue Ridge Power has laid off more than 500 of its employees at two locations.

The company filed two Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notifications (WARN) notices to North Carolina’s Department of Commerce. The layoffs are expected to be effective by 18 November 2025 and will affect 169 jobs in the Asheville location and a further 348 in the Fayetteville location.

Blue Ridge Power is a subsidiary of solar developer Pine Gate Renewables and was established in 2021. PV Tech reached out to Pine Gate regarding the recent layoffs.

In the WARN notice filed with the state, David Sanders, president at Blue Ridge Power, stated that “evolving regulatory and capital market environments” have impacted the company and others in the renewables industry in the past several months.

The filing came almost at the same time as the release of an E2 report analysing the renewables market outlook in the US. One of the key findings of the report outlined the role of the solar industry, which accounted for more than 370,000 jobs at the end of 2024. Solar PV jobs represented over 60% of all jobs in the renewable energy industry.

The report also warned about the challenges for the renewable energy industry after the passing of the One Big Beautiful Act (OBBBA) in July of this year. In total, 330,000 clean energy jobs are at risk in the coming years after the passing of the OBBBA, most of which are from Republican states. This number was based on an analysis from trade association Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) back in June 2025.

Pine Gate prepares for a potential Chapter 11 Bankruptcy filing

Meanwhile, according to a recent Bloomberg report, Pine Gate Renewables is negotiating with lenders over a debt restructuring that may be executed through Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings.

The news outlet highlighted that the company was seeking rescue financing or a loan that would fund the company through a restructuring in bankruptcy court. Among the companies that have reportedly been approached to secure the loan are Brookfield Asset Management and Carlyle Group.

PV Tech has contacted Pine Gate for comment on its position.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2025

7 October 2025
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 7-8 October 2025 is our third PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The events in 2023 and 2024 were a sell out success and 2025 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

Solar & Storage Finance USA 2025

21 October 2025
New York, USA
Returning for its 12th edition, Solar and Storage Finance USA Summit remains the annual event where decision-makers at the forefront of solar and storage projects across the United States and capital converge. Featuring the most active solar and storage transactors, join us for a packed two-days of deal-making, learning and networking.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

16 June 2026
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 16-17 June 2026, will be our fifth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2027 and beyond.
More Info
Affordable Solar cuts the ribbon on New Mexico's first community solar project

OBBBA to slow down US community solar installations until 2030

October 1, 2025
The passage of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA) in July 2025 is expected to slow down the pace of US community solar through 2030.
A TotalEnergies solar project in the US.

KKR acquires half of 1.4GW TotalEnergies North American solar portfolio

September 30, 2025
Global investor KKR has acquired 50% of a 1.4GW solar portfolio in North American from French oil major TotalEnergies.
Solar module testing.
Premium

Breaking point: understanding and preventing PV module glass fracture

September 30, 2025
VDE Americas' David Devir looks at the origins of the supersized PV glass problem and considers how the industry can return to reliability.
Image: Sol Systems

Sol Systems completes 342MW ‘first of its kind’ Illinois agrivoltaics project

September 30, 2025
US solar developer Sol Systems has completed construction on a 342MW PV project in the state of Illinois.
Worker on an utility-scale solar project

Is the outlook still bullish for US renewables?

September 29, 2025
Burns & McDonnell examines the outlook of the utility-scale solar sector amidst the latest policy and tariff changes.
Life in the suburbs, wealthy family, great new house in the country side, wooden material, green color

SunPower continues revival with Sunder acquisition

September 29, 2025
US solar installer SunPower has taken the next step in its rehabilitation with the acquisition of residential installer Sunder.

Solar led EU electricity generation in Q2 2025

News

OBBBA to slow down US community solar installations until 2030

News

Synergy submits development application for 2GW solar-wind-BESS in Western Australia

News

Engie sees 250MW solar PV power plant registered with AEMO in Australia

News

China's SoleFiori to build 6GW HJT module factory in Saudi Arabia

News

Sol Systems completes 342MW 'first of its kind' Illinois agrivoltaics project

News

