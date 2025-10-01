Blue Ridge Power to lay off over 500 employees in North Carolina

Blue Ridge Power is a subsidiary of solar developer Pine Gate Renewables and was established in 2021. PV Tech reached out to Pine Gate regarding the recent layoffs.

In the WARN notice filed with the state, David Sanders, president at Blue Ridge Power, stated that “evolving regulatory and capital market environments” have impacted the company and others in the renewables industry in the past several months.

The filing came almost at the same time as the release of an E2 report analysing the renewables market outlook in the US. One of the key findings of the report outlined the role of the solar industry, which accounted for more than 370,000 jobs at the end of 2024. Solar PV jobs represented over 60% of all jobs in the renewable energy industry.

The report also warned about the challenges for the renewable energy industry after the passing of the One Big Beautiful Act (OBBBA) in July of this year. In total, 330,000 clean energy jobs are at risk in the coming years after the passing of the OBBBA, most of which are from Republican states. This number was based on an analysis from trade association Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) back in June 2025.

Pine Gate prepares for a potential Chapter 11 Bankruptcy filing

Meanwhile, according to a recent Bloomberg report, Pine Gate Renewables is negotiating with lenders over a debt restructuring that may be executed through Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings.

The news outlet highlighted that the company was seeking rescue financing or a loan that would fund the company through a restructuring in bankruptcy court. Among the companies that have reportedly been approached to secure the loan are Brookfield Asset Management and Carlyle Group.

PV Tech has contacted Pine Gate for comment on its position.