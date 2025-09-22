Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

E2: Solar accounts for more than 60% of all jobs in US renewable energy generation

By JP Casey
Markets & Finance, People, Policy
Americas

Latest

Now is the time for interconnection reform

Features, Guest Blog, Long Reads

Inside the race to PV cell quality and compliance

Features, Guest Blog

Nigeria to build 1GW solar module manufacturing facility

News

Brookfield, Solarvest to develop 1.5GW solar PV and BESS portfolio in Malaysia

News

E2: Solar accounts for more than 60% of all jobs in US renewable energy generation

News

The Netherlands ceases SolarNL manufacturing programme

News

Lightsource bp begins work on co-located BESS at 585MWdc solar PV plant in Australia

News

Avathon launches autonomous AI managing platform for renewables

News

Repsol starts commercial operations at 629MW solar PV plant in Texas

News

Strategies for managing ageing solar assets

Features, Guest Blog, Long Reads
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Of the 370,556 jobs in US solar, 181,671 were in construction. Image: Sol Systems.

The US added 6,012 new jobs in the solar industry between the fourth quarter of 2023 and the fourth quarter of 2024, pushing the total number of US solar jobs to 370,556, accounting for more than 60% of all jobs in US renewable energy generation.

This is a key conclusion to be drawn from E2’s tenth annual ‘Clean Jobs America’ report, which notes that the growth in the solar sector mirrors broader growth in the US clean energy industry. According to the report, the US clean energy industries have added around 520,000 jobs in the last five years, and jobs in the renewable sector account for 82% of all new jobs added to the energy industry in 2024.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

The graph below shows how the majority of these clean energy jobs, both in terms of annual additions and cumulative jobs available, have been in the solar sector. The 370,556 jobs in US solar are almost double the 200,756 available in fossil fuel generation, the second-largest employer among energy generation technologies, and almost treble the 132,984 jobs in the wind sector, the second-largest renewable energy generation sector.

E2’s figures also demonstrate that solar boasts the fastest rate of job growth, having added more than 50,000 new jobs between 2022 and 2024. This means the solar sector has added more jobs in the last five years than there are cumulative jobs in each of the bioenergy, biofuels, and geothermal sectors.

While the majority of the clean energy jobs, and solar jobs, are concentrated in states that have historically relied more heavily on renewable power to meet their electricity demand – California alone accounts for 116,380 jobs in the solar sector, close to one-third of all solar jobs in the country – the E2 report shows that there is strong growth in renewable energy jobs in states with less mature renewable energy sectors.

Montana and Wyoming reported the largest rate of growth in new renewable energy jobs between 2023 and 2024 – a 15.6% and 15% year-on-year growth, respectively – two states with a combined operational solar capacity of 672MW, according to the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA). Solar accounted for more of the new jobs added in 2024 than any other renewable energy technology in these states, suggesting that even in states with smaller solar industries, solar is becoming an increasingly important part of the local economy.

“Every year, clean energy jobs become more intertwined and critical to our overall economy,” said Michael Timberlake, director of research and publications for E2. “These jobs are now a vital anchor of America’s energy workforce. The strength of the US job market and the future of our energy economy are now inseparable from the growth of clean energy.”

Manufacturing and policy questions

The vast majority of the jobs in the solar sector are in the field of construction, reflecting the vast scale of new solar capacity being added to the grid; figures from SEIA and Wood Mackenzie show that the US added a record 50GW of new operational capacity in 2024.

Indeed, construction in the US solar sector now includes 181,671 jobs, more than triple the next-largest job type in US solar—professional services, with 58,487 jobs as of this year. This is shown in the graph below, with a similar trend in wind, bioenergy and geothermal, with jobs largely concentrated in construction and professional services.

While this is a positive development for US solar deployment, the relative lack of jobs in manufacturing, in particular, is a cause for concern. Shifts in US policy framework this year – including a tightening of the antidumping and countervailing duty (AD/CVD) and president Trump’s isolationist ‘One Big, Beautiful Bill’ – have made sourcing solar materials and components from overseas more challenging, incentivising greater domestic manufacturing of solar products.

While individual companies, such as ES Foundry, have pressed ahead with scaling up manufacturing capacity in the US, Martin Pochtaruk, CEO of Canada-based solar manufacturer Heliene, told PV Tech Premium last week that “there will be consolidation” as the withdrawal of policy support has removed a safety net for many companies looking to build manufacturing capacity in the US.

Uncertainty surrounding the commercial viability of large-scale component manufacturing in the US could be an influential factor behind the relatively small number of jobs in solar manufacturing, compared to other areas.

Looking ahead, the E2 report notes that the passage of the ‘One Big, Beautiful Bill’ in particular could prove challenging to sustained US renewable energy job growth. It notes that 330,000 jobs in the solar industry alone could be put at “direct, indirect and induced” risk, amounting to a threat to 89% of jobs currently in the US solar sector.

However, this remains a worst-case scenario outcome; E2 executive director Bob Keefe notes that, despite policy uncertainty, renewable power remains one of the “most promising” job sectors in an increasingly uncertain US job market.

“What these numbers show is that this was one of the hottest and most promising job sectors in the country at the end of 2024,” said Keefe. “Now, clean energy job growth is at serious risk—and with it, our overall economy.”

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2025

7 October 2025
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 7-8 October 2025 is our third PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The events in 2023 and 2024 were a sell out success and 2025 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

Solar & Storage Finance USA 2025

21 October 2025
New York, USA
Returning for its 12th edition, Solar and Storage Finance USA Summit remains the annual event where decision-makers at the forefront of solar and storage projects across the United States and capital converge. Featuring the most active solar and storage transactors, join us for a packed two-days of deal-making, learning and networking.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

Large Scale Solar Central Eastern Europe 2025

25 November 2025
Warsaw, Poland
Large Scale Solar Central and Eastern Europe continues to be the place to leverage a network that has been made over more than 10 years, to build critical partnerships to develop solar projects throughout the region.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

16 June 2026
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 16-17 June 2026, will be our fifth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2027 and beyond.
More Info
americas, data dispatch, e2, finance, hiring, jobs, policy, seia, us, wood mackenzie

Read Next

A Nexamp facility.
Premium

Now is the time for interconnection reform

September 22, 2025
IREC’s Vaughan Woodruff considers the critical need for state-level reforms in readiness for the next shift in federal policy.
UVID chamber testing solar panels

Inside the race to PV cell quality and compliance

September 22, 2025
Kiwa PI Berlin examines the importance of doing cell-level diligence to manage quality of n-type modules such as TOPCon and HJT.
Signing ceremony at the Rural Electrification Agency of Nigeria.

Nigeria to build 1GW solar module manufacturing facility

September 22, 2025
The Rural Electrification Agency (REA) of Nigeria has announced plans to build a 1GW solar module manufacturing facility in the country.
The platform unifies teams and systems while using intelligent agents to make real-time, AI-driven decisions. Image: Unsplash.

Avathon launches autonomous AI managing platform for renewables

September 19, 2025
Artificial intelligence (AI) company Avathon has launched its AI-powered Autonomy Platform to boost profitability in a market that is facing tax and policy challenges. 
The plant marks the company’s fourth solar project in the US since 2022, adding to its growing operational portfolio. Image: Repsol.

Repsol starts commercial operations at 629MW solar PV plant in Texas

September 19, 2025
Spanish oil major Repsol has started commercial operations at its 629MW Outpost solar facility located in Webb County, Texas near Laredo. 
The Stubbo solar PV plant will be located in the Central-West Orana REZ. Image: ACEN Australia.

Australia sets 62-70% emissions reduction target for 2035

September 19, 2025
Australia has committed to cutting greenhouse gas emissions by 62-70% below 2005 levels by 2035, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced on Thursday (18 September).

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

E2: Solar accounts for more than 60% of all jobs in US renewable energy generation

News

Avathon launches autonomous AI managing platform for renewables

News

Lightsource bp begins work on co-located BESS at 585MWdc solar PV plant in Australia

News

Nigeria to build 1GW solar module manufacturing facility

News

Brookfield, Solarvest to develop 1.5GW solar PV and BESS portfolio in Malaysia

News

Strategies for managing ageing solar assets

Features, Guest Blog, Long Reads

Upcoming Events

Green Hydrogen Summit USA 2025

Solar Media Events
September 30, 2025
Seattle, USA

EV Infrastructure & Energy Summit

Solar Media Events
October 1, 2025
London, UK

The Electric Vehicle Innovation and Excellence Awards 2025

Solar Media Events
October 2, 2025
London,UK

Energy Storage Summit Asia 2025

Solar Media Events
October 7, 2025
Manila, Philippines

PV CellTech USA 2025

Solar Media Events
October 7, 2025
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.