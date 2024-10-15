Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

BNZ closes €680 million financing for southern European PV portfolio

By Ben Willis
Markets & Finance, Financial & Legal, Power Plants, Projects
Europe

Latest

BNZ closes €680 million financing for southern European PV portfolio

News

Low prices and legal support saw ‘record’ 4GW of solar additions in France last year

News

Report: EU must implement policies to define and support ‘nature-inclusive solar’

News

PV Price Watch: Polysilicon supply at an inflection point, with module prices falling to RMB0.65/W

Features, Editors' Blog

JP Morgan, Capital One provide US$260 million for 300MW Arizona solar PV project

News

Gigawatt-scale solar PV project in Queensland, Australia, cleared for construction

News

Gautam Solar to expand module manufacturing capacity to 5GW by April 2025

News

Toyo to build 2GW cell plant in Ethiopia

News

Inside Australia’s Solar Sunshot initiative

Features, Interviews, Long Reads

IRENA: Solar PV is the only technology on track to meet 2030 investment targets

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
BNZ is aiming for 1.7GW of PV in southern Europe. Image: BNZ

Independent power producer BNZ has closed a financing deal worth €680 million (US$741million) to fund its ongoing solar portfolio expansion plans in southern Europe.

The IPP said the debt financing facility would enable it ramp up project construction work already underway in Italy, Portugal and Spain as well explore new markets and technologies.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

The deal, which BNZ described as a “multi-country total IPP financing”, combines a €420 million green loan facility from a number of European banks with a €260 million Holdco debt financing facility from private equity investors.

BNZ is aiming to build out a portfolio of PV projects totalling 1.7GW in southern Europe by the end of 2026. In addition, the company said it was planning its first “forays” into geographic diversification as well as pursuing hybrid projects and other clean energy technologies.

BNZ managing director, Luis Selva said: “The new phase marked by the closing of our financing, reaching €680 million, demonstrates the solidity of our business and the ambitious nature of our plans and opens up new opportunities for us to explore technological and geographical diversity, and to expand both our operations and our team, with the aim of becoming one of the largest IPPs in the market.”

To date, BNZ has completed two projects totalling 74MW in Cádiz, Spain, and has a number of others either under construction or in development in Spain, Italy and Portugal.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2024

26 November 2024
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2025. PV ModuleTech Europe 2024 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2025

11 March 2025
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

Renewable Energy Revenues Summit 2025

27 May 2025
London, UK
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

The Battery Show Europe 2025

3 June 2025
Messe Stuttgart Stuttgart, Germany
Meet battery manufacturers, suppliers, engineers, thought leaders and decision-makers for a conference and battery tech expo focused on the latest developments in the advanced battery and automotive industries. Stay plugged in for all the latest information on The Battery Show Europe 2024 including: Keynote Speakers & Conference Overview Show Features Floor Plan & Exhibitor News Travel & Transport information
More Info
BNZ, europe, financing, ipp, italy, portugal, southern europe, spain

Read Next

Axpo's rooftop solar project in France, the country's largest at the time of its commissioning.

Low prices and legal support saw ‘record’ 4GW of solar additions in France last year

October 15, 2024
France installed 4GW of solar PV capacity in 2023, a “record” according to the International Energy Agency (IEA).
A SUNfarming project in Germany.

Report: EU must implement policies to define and support ‘nature-inclusive solar’

October 15, 2024
The EU would benefit from policies to develop 'nature-inclusive solar', according to SolarPower Europe and the Nature Conservancy.
Goldbeck Solar's Bavelse Berg solar plant in the Netherlands. Credit: Goldbeck Solar

MCPV raises €4.2 million for Dutch 4GW HJT cell manufacturing plant

October 10, 2024
MCPV has raised €4.2 million (US$4.6 million) to support the development of its 4GW heterojunction (HJT) cell factory in the Netherlands.
A BayWa r.e. solar project.

New ‘value-added EPC’ discipline emerging to serve PV revamping and repowering boom

October 10, 2024
According to BayWa's Tomaso Charlemont, optimising the performance of solar PV projects will encourage the growth of 'value-added EPC' work.
solar panels against a sunset

Energy transition faces global headwinds despite solar and storage boom

October 10, 2024
DNV's report shows that 2024 is a landmark year, but the energy transition still faces financial and political headwinds.
Baywa r.e.'s Thomaso Charlemont.
Premium

Why a ‘huge wave’ of PV revamping and repowering is on its way in Europe

October 10, 2024
PV Talk: BayWa r.e.’s Tomaso Charlemont tells JP Casey why revamping and repowering PV power plants is emerging as a separate discipline within the PV industry and one poised for explosive growth.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Gautam Solar to expand module manufacturing capacity to 5GW by April 2025

News

Trina Solar, SunDrive ‘combine home-grown innovation with experience’ in Australian solar manufacturing JV

News

European Patent Office upholds JA Solar complaints as valid in patent infringement lawsuit

News

IRENA: Solar PV is the only technology on track to meet 2030 investment targets

News

Toyo to build 2GW cell plant in Ethiopia

News

Gigawatt-scale solar PV project in Queensland, Australia, cleared for construction

News

Upcoming Events

Energy Storage Summit Latin America 2024

Solar Media Events
October 15, 2024
Santiago, Chile

Solar & Storage Finance USA 2024

Solar Media Events
October 22, 2024
New York, USA

Challenges of buying PV modules from a globally diversified supply chain

Upcoming Webinars
October 24, 2024
4pm BST

Unlocking industrial solar projects that were cancelled or undersized due to structural limitations

Upcoming Webinars
October 30, 2024

Battery Asset Management Summit

Solar Media Events
November 12, 2024
San Diego, USA
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.