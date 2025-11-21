Subscribe To Premium
BNZ starts operations at 150MW Spanish solar PV portfolio

By JP Casey
November 21, 2025
FRV submits 200MW solar-plus-storage development to Australia’s EPBC Act

JUWI sells 156MW Greek solar portfolio to Mirova, retains EPC and O&M roles

Germany’s first grid-balancing solar project might be a ‘paradigm shift’ for energy

CPS Energy issues request for proposals for 600MW of Texas solar capacity

IKEA investment arm enters Indian solar market via 210MW ib vogt partnership

Australia’s solar paradox: Record 5.3GW installations in 2024 cannot crack global top ten

SunCable submits 20GW Muckaty Solar Precinct for federal environmental assessment in Australia

Arevon Energy breaks ground on 124MW Big Muddy solar project in Illinois

CFM starts operations at Colombian solar plant, invests in neighbouring solar-plus-storage project

A BNZ solar project.
BNZ aims to expand its total operational solar capacity in Europe to above 2GW ‘in the coming years’. Image: BNZ.

Spanish independent power producer (IPP) BNZ has started commercial operations at a portfolio of solar PV projects in Spain with a combined capacity of 150MW.

The portfolio consists of three projects—Hornosol, Terrera and Ventura—in the province of Almería in the Andalusia region in southern Spain. The company now operates nine PV projects in the country, and plans to start commercial operations at a fourth project, named Alhamilla, in Almería “in the coming months”, which will add another 32MW of operational capacity to the portfolio.

“Andalusia is a strategic region in our development plan due to its high solar potential and the strong commitment of institutions to the energy transition,” said BNZ CEO Luis Selva. “In addition, the projects developed in Almería represent a decisive step in our roadmap and reinforce our commitment to continue expanding our installed capacity in Spain, one of the priority markets in our renewable energy project portfolio in Europe.”

Spain has long been a leader in the European solar sector, with more than 35GW of capacity in operation, and the government has sought to incentivise investments in areas outside of the utility-scale sector. Earlier this month, the government allocated up to €200 million (US$232 million) to support the deployment of “innovative” renewable energy projects, such as agrivoltaics, floating solar PV and battery energy storage systems (BESS).

The emphasis on the latter technology is perhaps a response to the blackout that shook the Spanish and Portuguese energy grids earlier this year. While over-voltage was ultimately found to be the cause of the blackout, not an over-reliance on renewable energy as some had speculated, the episode highlighted vulnerabilities in both countries’ electricity grids, that greater deployment of battery storage projects could help overcome.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2025

2 December 2025
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2026. PV ModuleTech Europe 2025 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info
Read Next

Enerparc's Schkölen project has become the first in Germany to be prequalified to provide ancillary frequency regulation frequency control services. Image: Enerparc
Premium

Germany’s first grid-balancing solar project might be a ‘paradigm shift’ for energy

November 21, 2025
A modestly sized solar PV project in central Germany might have just ushered in a new era of renewables’ relationship with the grid.
A CPS Energy solar project.

CPS Energy issues request for proposals for 600MW of Texas solar capacity

November 21, 2025
CPS Energy has issued a request for proposals (RFP) to acquire 600MW of new solar capacity through power purchase agreements (PPA).
A Climate Fund Managers solar project.

CFM starts operations at Colombian solar plant, invests in neighbouring solar-plus-storage project

November 20, 2025
Climate Fund Managers (CFM) has started commercial operations at the 26.4MW Pétalo del Norte I solar PV project in Colombia.
Image: Reconergy Renewable Energy.

Econergy connects 52MW Resko solar project in Poland under Apple virtual PPA

November 19, 2025
Econergy Renewable Energy has successfully connected its 52MW Resko solar project in Poland to the national electricity grid.
IRENA director-general Francesco La Camera speaking in 2019. Credit: IRENA via Flickr

Solar leads clean energy investment, more capital needed to deliver energy transition – IRENA

November 19, 2025
The world invested US$554 billion into solar PV projects in 2024, leading renewable electricity generation sources, according to IRENA.
Rooftop solar panels.

‘Critical’ TOPCon module degradation is ‘in contrast’ to long panel warranties

November 18, 2025
TOPCon solar modules show signs of accelerated degradation, which undermines the long warranties promised by many manufacturers, according to new findings from German researchers.
