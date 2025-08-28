Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Boviet Solar completes exterior construction of 3GW PV cell plant in North Carolina

By Shreeyashi Ojha
Manufacturing, Cell Processing, Fab & Facilities
Americas

Latest

Thailand launches 280MW floating PV tender

News

Egypt to build 4GW solar, 1GWh battery storage manufacturing facility

News

‘Latin American solar sector stands at a pivotal moment’ – SolarPower Europe

News

INA Solar breaks ground on 4.5GW solar cell plant in Madhya Pradesh

News

US solar could pay ‘tens of billions’ in duties after Biden’s AD/CVD moratorium ruled illegal

News

Boviet Solar completes exterior construction of 3GW PV cell plant in North Carolina

News

JinkoSolar module sales recover as manufacturing losses worsen

News

China’s six ministries hold PV symposium, signalling further efforts to bolster industry regulation

News

Pacific Channel launches Fund V to support 10GW renewables portfolio in New Zealand

News

Australia: Pacific Energy claims ‘first’ off-grid solar-plus-storage plant to power NSW mine

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The plant will produce N-Type PV cells to meet growing demand for locally manufactured products. Image: Boviet Solar.

Solar manufacturer Boviet Solar has completed exterior construction work on its 3GW PV cell manufacturing facility in Greenville, Pitt County, North Carolina. 

Construction of the Greenville facility began in January 2025 as part of Phase II of Boviet Solar’s North American strategy. The plant will produce N-Type PV cells to meet growing demand for locally manufactured products.  

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

Not ready to commit yet?
Get 30-day trial for $1
  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Once fully operational, it will deliver 3GW of annual capacity – up from the 2GW initially announced – complementing Boviet’s adjacent 2GW module factory, which began mass production in Q1 2025. The PV cell facility is slated to begin mass production in H2 2026, creating over 900 local jobs and supplying high-performance cells to U.S. and global markets. 

Marco Marquez, general manager of Boviet Solar’s Greenville factory said that the plant “is central to Boviet Solar’s U.S. growth strategy.”  

Furthermore, he added: “Completing the exterior walls and roof of our PV cell factory is an important milestone that keeps us firmly on track toward our operational goals.” 

In April 2025, Boviet Solar opened its first US module assembly plant in Greenville, North Carolina, with a 2GW annual capacity. The US$294 million facility uses advanced PERC and n-type cells to produce Gamma Series monofacial and Vega Series bifacial modules for residential, C&I, and utility-scale markets.  

Construction began in October 2024, less than a year after Boviet announced its US manufacturing plans. This marks Phase I of its strategy, followed by a 2GW solar cell plant covering 600,000 square feet with an additional US$100 million investment. 

Headquartered in Vietnam, Boviet Solar operates manufacturing facilities in Vietnam and the US with a combined annual capacity of 3GW for PV cells and modules. Founded in 2013, the company specializes in monocrystalline cells and its Gamma Series monofacial and Vega Series bifacial modules, serving residential, commercial, industrial, community, and utility-scale projects. 

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2025

7 October 2025
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 7-8 October 2025 is our third PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The events in 2023 and 2024 were a sell out success and 2025 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

Solar & Storage Finance USA 2025

21 October 2025
New York, USA
Returning for its 12th edition, Solar and Storage Finance USA Summit remains the annual event where decision-makers at the forefront of solar and storage projects across the United States and capital converge. Featuring the most active solar and storage transactors, join us for a packed two-days of deal-making, learning and networking.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

16 June 2026
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 16-17 June 2026, will be our fifth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2027 and beyond.
More Info
boviet solar, cell manufacturing, manufacturing, north carolina, pv power plants, solar pv, us

Read Next

Egyptian prime minister Mostafa Madbouly (centre) during the signing ceremony.

Egypt to build 4GW solar, 1GWh battery storage manufacturing facility

August 28, 2025
Bahraini, Chinese, Egyptian and Emirati groups have agreed to develop a new solar and storage manufacturing facility in Egypt
The facility will be developed in two phases. Image: INA Solar.

INA Solar breaks ground on 4.5GW solar cell plant in Madhya Pradesh

August 28, 2025
Indian solar manufacturing firm INA Solar has broken ground on its fourth 4.5GW cell production plant in Narmadapuram, Madhya Pradesh.
Image: Ali Mkunbwa/Unsplash
Premium

US solar could pay ‘tens of billions’ in duties after Biden’s AD/CVD moratorium ruled illegal

August 28, 2025
US solar companies could potentially pay “tens of billions” of dollars in retroactive duties on products imported from Southeast Asia between June 2022 and June 2024, following a decision from the US Court of International Trade (CIT).
JinkoSolar's TOPCon panels will be used at the Ar Rass 2 and Al Kahfah projects. Image: Jinko Solar

JinkoSolar module sales recover as manufacturing losses worsen

August 28, 2025
JinkoSolar has sold 41.8GW of PV modules in the first half of the year, despite growing financial losses for its manufacturing subsidiary.
Image: Pacific Channel.

Pacific Channel launches Fund V to support 10GW renewables portfolio in New Zealand

August 28, 2025
Venture capital firm Pacific Channel has launched Fund V, which targets 10GW of solar, wind, and energy storage in New Zealand.
Image: Pacific Energy.

Australia: Pacific Energy claims ‘first’ off-grid solar-plus-storage plant to power NSW mine

August 28, 2025
Developer Pacific Energy has successfully commissioned a 26MW solar-plus-storage site at the Atlas-Campaspe mine in NSW, Australia.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

RP Global breaks ground on 50MWp solar project at former German lignite mine

News

ABO Energy closes US$279.8 million loan to fund renewable projects

News

US solar could pay ‘tens of billions’ in duties after Biden’s AD/CVD moratorium ruled illegal

News

Ferrovial to build 250MW solar PV facility in Texas

News

Pacific Channel launches Fund V to support 10GW renewables portfolio in New Zealand

News

US solar market must think in ‘years and decades’ amid ‘complicated’ supply challenges – ACP

News

Upcoming Events

Large Scale Solar Southern Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
September 16, 2025
Athens, Greece

Green Hydrogen Summit USA 2025

Solar Media Events
September 30, 2025
Seattle, USA

EV Infrastructure & Energy Summit

Solar Media Events
October 1, 2025
London, UK

The Electric Vehicle Innovation and Excellence Awards 2025

Solar Media Events
October 2, 2025
London,UK

Energy Storage Summit Asia 2025

Solar Media Events
October 7, 2025
Manila, Philippines
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.