Boviet Solar completes exterior construction of 3GW PV cell plant in North Carolina

Once fully operational, it will deliver 3GW of annual capacity – up from the 2GW initially announced – complementing Boviet’s adjacent 2GW module factory, which began mass production in Q1 2025. The PV cell facility is slated to begin mass production in H2 2026, creating over 900 local jobs and supplying high-performance cells to U.S. and global markets.

Marco Marquez, general manager of Boviet Solar’s Greenville factory said that the plant “is central to Boviet Solar’s U.S. growth strategy.”

Furthermore, he added: “Completing the exterior walls and roof of our PV cell factory is an important milestone that keeps us firmly on track toward our operational goals.”

In April 2025, Boviet Solar opened its first US module assembly plant in Greenville, North Carolina, with a 2GW annual capacity. The US$294 million facility uses advanced PERC and n-type cells to produce Gamma Series monofacial and Vega Series bifacial modules for residential, C&I, and utility-scale markets.

Construction began in October 2024, less than a year after Boviet announced its US manufacturing plans. This marks Phase I of its strategy, followed by a 2GW solar cell plant covering 600,000 square feet with an additional US$100 million investment.

Headquartered in Vietnam, Boviet Solar operates manufacturing facilities in Vietnam and the US with a combined annual capacity of 3GW for PV cells and modules. Founded in 2013, the company specializes in monocrystalline cells and its Gamma Series monofacial and Vega Series bifacial modules, serving residential, commercial, industrial, community, and utility-scale projects.