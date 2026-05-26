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ACME, SECI sign 25-year PPA for 300MW/1,200MWh project  

By Shreeyashi Ojha
Power Plants, Projects
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

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The project will utilise ACME Solar’s existing night-time grid connectivity at high irradiation sites Image: ACME Solar via LinkedIn.

Indian solar developer ACME Solar has signed a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) for 300MW/1,200MWh of ‘firm and dispatchable’ renewable energy capacity from solar PV and energy storage assets.

The agreement, signed through subsidiary ACME Renewtech Sixth Private Limited, will see the company supply four hours of interstate transmission system (ISTS)-connected assured peak power during non-solar hours under SECI’s FDRE Tranche-VII tender. 

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The project will utilise ACME Solar’s existing night-time grid connectivity at high irradiation sites and must meet a minimum annual availability requirement of 85%, according to the company. 

The capacity was awarded under tariff-based competitive bidding (TBCB) guidelines following an e-reverse auction held on 2 February 2026. ACME Solar received the letter of award (LoA) for the project in February 2026. 

Following the signing, ACME said its PPA-backed portfolio has risen to 6.57GW out of its total contracted capacity of 8.07GW. 

Last year, ACME’s subsidiary ACME Platinum Urja Pvt Ltd had signed a 25-year PPA with SECI for a 200MW solar PV plant paired with a 100MW/400MWh battery energy storage system (BESS), with SECI set to offtake the power under the long-term agreement. 

ACME Solar currently has 2.99GW of operational contracted renewable energy capacity, alongside 5.08GW under construction, including around 18GWh of BESS installations. The company said its operational and under-construction portfolio spans solar, wind, storage, FDRE and hybrid projects. 

Earlier this year, Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Limited (RUMSL) had issued LoA to ACME Solar for the development of 220MW of solar-plus-storage capacity in Morena, Madhya Pradesh. The project is scheduled to begin construction in 2026 and reach commercial operation between 2027 and 2028. 

acme solar, FDRE, india, ists, ppa signing, pv power plants, seci, solar pv

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