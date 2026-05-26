EDPR North America to build 100MW PV project for Appalachian Power

EDPR NA said this deal shows its “strategic positioning in the US as a key renewable energy player and is a testament of the quality of its pipeline”, as well as playing into its 2026-28 plans for strategic asset rotation.

The companies did not disclose the location of the planned project. Appalachian Power operates across Virginia, West Virginia and Tennessee and is one of American Electric Power’s regional subsidiaries. In 2024, the utility issued a request for proposals (RfP) seeking 1.1GW of solar, wind and battery energy storage capacity to be online by 2028.

EDPR NA is one of the largest utility-scale solar developers in the US. Unlike the one announced today, many of its projects have been contracted under power purchase agreements (PPA) with big corporations, largely tech firms.

Earlier this month it inked a deal with social media giant Meta for a 250MW PV project in Arkansas, and back in early 2025 it signed an offtake deal with Amazon for a 100MW site in Illinois and another with Microsoft for three sites in Texas and Illinois. These deals and others like them will largely power the growing number of data centres under these companies’ control.