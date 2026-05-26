Blue Elephant Energy starts building 268MW Germany solar plant

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Blue Elephant and Deutsche Bahn signed 319MW worth of solar power purchase agreements (PPAs) in December 2025, covering the Schafhöfen project and the 53MW Aulendorf project in Baden-Württemberg.

Felix Goedhart, founder and CEO of Blue Elephant Energy, said the project was a “milestone” for the company, as it is set to be one of the largest ground-mounted solar projects in Germany.

Nick Seeger, managing director of Bayernwerk Netz, added: “given its size and grid-connected capacity, [the project] serves as a true beacon for the region. At the same time, it is also of particular significance to us, as the construction of a substation of this scale allows us to make a key contribution to the integration of renewable energy.”

In June last year, Blue Elephant Energy secured a €200 million investment from European asset management company Infranity to support the development of its European project pipeline.