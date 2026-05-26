Blue Elephant Energy starts building 268MW Germany solar plant

German developer Blue Elephant Energy has begun constructing a 268MW solar PV plant in Germany. Power from the project will be bought by German train operator, Deutsche Bahn.
The project, in the Schafhöfen district of Mötzing, near the city of Regensburg in southern Germany, is expected to come online in September 2027. Engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) firm Goldbeck Solar is building the plant, which will happen in phases and comprise around 370,000 solar PV modules and a dedicated on-site substation to be build by the Bavarian energy distributor Bayenwerk.
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Blue Elephant and Deutsche Bahn signed 319MW worth of solar power purchase agreements (PPAs) in December 2025, covering the Schafhöfen project and the 53MW Aulendorf project in Baden-Württemberg.
Felix Goedhart, founder and CEO of Blue Elephant Energy, said the project was a “milestone” for the company, as it is set to be one of the largest ground-mounted solar projects in Germany.
Nick Seeger, managing director of Bayernwerk Netz, added: “given its size and grid-connected capacity, [the project] serves as a true beacon for the region. At the same time, it is also of particular significance to us, as the construction of a substation of this scale allows us to make a key contribution to the integration of renewable energy.”
In June last year, Blue Elephant Energy secured a €200 million investment from European asset management company Infranity to support the development of its European project pipeline.