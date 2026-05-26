Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Blue Elephant Energy starts building 268MW Germany solar plant

By Will Norman
Power Plants, Projects
Europe

Latest

EDPR North America to build 100MW PV project for Appalachian Power

News

Repsol commissions 825MW Pinnington solar plant in Texas

News

Blue Elephant Energy starts building 268MW Germany solar plant

News

GCL SI signs 1GW module supply deal with Thailand’s Getz Energy

News

Fortescue starts construction on Western Australia’s ‘largest solar PV power plant’

News

Australia awards 7.8GW of renewable energy under Capacity Investment Scheme Tender 7

News

Can Europe become the next major market for Indian solar manufacturers?

Features, Interviews

‘We’re waiting on robotics for a big paradigm shift’

Features, Interviews, Long Reads

Giant NextEra-Dominion merger should be met with ‘caution’ to avoid rate increases, groups warn

News

Polar Racking launches solar O&M services in North America and Caribbean

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The funding agreement will support the development and construction of Blue Elephant’s 1GW renewable energy pipeline across Europe. Image: Blue Elephant Energy.
The project, in the Schafhöfen district of Mötzing, near the city of Regensburg in southern Germany, is expected to come online in September 2027.. Image: Blue Elephant Energy.

German developer Blue Elephant Energy has begun constructing a 268MW solar PV plant in Germany. Power from the project will be bought by German train operator, Deutsche Bahn.

The project, in the Schafhöfen district of Mötzing, near the city of Regensburg in southern Germany, is expected to come online in September 2027. Engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) firm Goldbeck Solar is building the plant, which will happen in phases and comprise around 370,000 solar PV modules and a dedicated on-site substation to be build by the Bavarian energy distributor Bayenwerk.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

Blue Elephant and Deutsche Bahn signed 319MW worth of solar power purchase agreements (PPAs) in December 2025, covering the Schafhöfen project and the 53MW Aulendorf project in Baden-Württemberg.

Felix Goedhart, founder and CEO of Blue Elephant Energy, said the project was a “milestone” for the company, as it is set to be one of the largest ground-mounted solar projects in Germany.

Nick Seeger, managing director of Bayernwerk Netz, added: “given its size and grid-connected capacity, [the project] serves as a true beacon for the region. At the same time, it is also of particular significance to us, as the construction of a substation of this scale allows us to make a key contribution to the integration of renewable energy.”

In June last year, Blue Elephant Energy secured a €200 million investment from European asset management company Infranity to support the development of its European project pipeline.

blue elephant, germany, ppa, pv power plants, solar pv

Read Next

An EDP project in North America.

EDPR North America to build 100MW PV project for Appalachian Power

May 26, 2026
EDP Renewables North America (EDPR NA), the subsidiary of Portuguese energy utility EDP, will build a 100MW solar PV project in the US for the Appalachian Power Company.
The Pinnington facility comprises approximately 1.5 million solar panels. Image: Repsol/Flickr.

Repsol commissions 825MW Pinnington solar plant in Texas

May 26, 2026
Spanish energy company Repsol has begun commercial operations at its 825MW Pinnington solar project in Texas. 
Image: Fortescue.

Fortescue starts construction on Western Australia’s ‘largest solar PV power plant’

May 25, 2026
Mining giant Fortescue has begun construction on the 690MW Turner River solar PV power plant in Western Australia's Pilbara region.
A render of the Smoky Creek project in Australia.

Australia awards 7.8GW of renewable energy under Capacity Investment Scheme Tender 7

May 25, 2026
Australia's CIS Tender 7 has seen 19 successful projects, which will deliver 7.8GW of renewable energy generation across the NEM.
At the same time, discussions around the EU–India Free Trade Agreement (FTA), concluded in January 2026, are raising a key question: could Europe emerge as the next major export destination for Indian solar manufacturers? Image: Flickr.
Premium

Can Europe become the next major market for Indian solar manufacturers?

May 22, 2026
As trade dynamics shift, could the EU become the next big market for Indian solar suppliers? PV Tech Premium explores the outlook with Wood Mackenzie’s Yana Hryshko and IEEFA’s Charith Konda.
Dominion Energy's Seabrook solar project in South Carolina. Image: Dominion Energy

Giant NextEra-Dominion merger should be met with ‘caution’ to avoid rate increases, groups warn

May 22, 2026
The planned merger of US utilities NextEra Energy and Dominion Energy should be met with “caution” by state lawmakers, according to a number of US clean energy and political non-profit groups.
Newsletter

Most Read

Fortescue starts construction on Western Australia’s ‘largest solar PV power plant’

News

Australia awards 7.8GW of renewable energy under Capacity Investment Scheme Tender 7

News

Can Europe become the next major market for Indian solar manufacturers?

Features, Interviews

GameChange Solar, First Solar partner on India-made thin-film module deployment

News

Giant NextEra-Dominion merger should be met with ‘caution’ to avoid rate increases, groups warn

News

Ocean Sun inks MoU to deploy utility-scale floating solar across Asia

News

Upcoming Events

Vertex G3: Next-generation innovation for Lower LCOE and Higher Yield

Upcoming Webinars
May 27, 2026
9am BST / 10am CEST

Vertex N G3: Next-generation innovation for Lower LCOE and Higher Yield

Upcoming Webinars
May 27, 2026
9am BST / 10am CEST

RE+ South Africa

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
June 2, 2026
Johannesburg, South Africa

SNEC PV POWER & ES EXPO 2026

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
June 3, 2026
National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai)

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
June 16, 2026
Napa, USA