Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

bp completes acquisition of solar developer Lightsource bp; begins hunt for ‘strategic partner’

By George Heynes
Markets & Finance, Companies
Europe, Americas, Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

bp completes acquisition of solar developer Lightsource bp; begins hunt for ‘strategic partner’

News

Engie Australia begins work on Victoria’s ‘largest solar PV project under construction’

News

EUROPE ROUND-UP: EIB backs Croatian project, Sonnedix advances Polish facility, Sunrock to partner with BMW

News

US ROUND-UP: Pine Gate and Enfinity secure finance, ENGIE signs PPA with Google

News

Building solar PV without storage in Chile is financially inviable

Features

Lihao Clean Energy plans to build a polysilicon plant in Angola

News

Trina Solar i-TOPCon solar cell reaches 25.9% efficiency, supplies 1GW Vertex modules

News

US Treasury finalises 45X Advanced Manufacturing tax credit rules

News

Arctech signs 2.3GW tracker deal for Saudi Arabia’s Haden project

News

NextEra Energy targets 81GW of renewables and energy storage by 2027

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Lightsource bp has a global portfolio spanning 19 regions, including Texas (above). Image: Lightsource BP.

Oil and gas major bp has officially acquired solar PV developer Lightsource bp, securing the remaining 50.03% interest in the company.

A statement released on Thursday (24 October) confirmed that Lightsource bp will retain its standalone operating model and independent brand. Bp added it will look to “unlock further value by bringing a strategic partner into the business in due course”. 

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

The oil and gas major first revealed plans to acquire full ownership of Lightsource bp in November 2023, stating that the two parties believed it was the “right time” in a bid to further scale-up the solar developer.

William Lin, bp’s executive vice-president for gas and low carbon energy, said that taking full ownership of the solar developer will help the business capitalise on the growing interest surrounding onshore renewable energy projects, with the possibility of adding co-located energy storage with these.

“This deal creates an engine for onshore renewable power development at bp – combining wind, solar and batteries to generate the energy flows our traders need to optimise value and the electrons our customers want,” Lin said.

“It also helps us with our own power demand. Ultimately, this capital-light model will help create significant value for bp’s wider operations. We now look forward to welcoming the team into our global business, helping Lightsource bp continue to build on its market-leading position.”

Lightsource bp currently has a global portfolio spanning 19 countries and 62GW of projects in development. This includes markets like Australia, where the developer is constructing a 450MW solar-plus-storage project in New South Wales, and Greece, where Lightsource bp is developing its largest solar PV project, the 560MW Enipeas project.

It should also be noted that Lightsource bp entered the German market a year ago with the target to develop up to 400MW of solar PV per year by 2030, a number it recently increased to 500MWp. It recently signed a development agreement with Kajoni Energie to build this portfolio.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV manufacturing out to 2030: navigating through the second PV downturn

5 November 2024
10am GMT
FREE WEBINAR - Dr. Finlay Colville, Head of Research at PV-Tech, will revisit his two pivotal talks from the recent PV CellTech USA 2024 in the San Francisco Bay Area, offering an in-depth analysis of the PV manufacturing landscape. As the solar industry enters the Terawatt era, Dr. Colville will explore the technological advancements in recent years and what is set to unfold to the end of the decade.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

The Hidden Threat to Renewable Projects: Understanding and Eliminating Data Risk

13 November 2024
4pm GMT / 8am PST
This webinar by PVcase will provide an understanding of data risk for renewable energy projects and the challenges it poses, providing you with practical strategies and best practices to ensure data accuracy and reliability throughout your entire project. You'll explore innovative solutions offered by PVcase, including end-to-end automation, high-fidelity data analysis, and seamless data transfer, which can transform solar project development. By staying informed about the latest challenges and leveraging cutting-edge technology, you'll maximise project success, protect financial investments, and contribute to the broader goal of accelerating the clean energy transition. Don’t miss this opportunity to enhance the success and reliability of your solar developments.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2024

26 November 2024
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2025. PV ModuleTech Europe 2024 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2025

11 March 2025
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

Renewable Energy Revenues Summit 2025

27 May 2025
London, UK
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

The Battery Show Europe 2025

3 June 2025
Messe Stuttgart Stuttgart, Germany
Meet battery manufacturers, suppliers, engineers, thought leaders and decision-makers for a conference and battery tech expo focused on the latest developments in the advanced battery and automotive industries. Stay plugged in for all the latest information on The Battery Show Europe 2024 including: Keynote Speakers & Conference Overview Show Features Floor Plan & Exhibitor News Travel & Transport information
More Info
acquisition, australia, bp, europe, germany, greece, lightsource bp, us

Read Next

Image: Engie.

Engie Australia begins work on Victoria’s ‘largest solar PV project under construction’

October 28, 2024
Utility giant Engie’s Australian division has started construction on its 250MW Goorambat East solar PV project in Victoria, Australia.
A Hrvatska Elektroprivreda project.

EUROPE ROUND-UP: EIB backs Croatian project, Sonnedix advances Polish facility, Sunrock to partner with BMW

October 25, 2024
The EIB has backed a solar plant in Croatia, Sonnedix advanced a project in Poland and Sunrock will build rooftop installations in Germany.
A Pine Creek Renewables project.

US ROUND-UP: Pine Gate and Enfinity secure finance, ENGIE signs PPA with Google

October 25, 2024
Pine Gate Renewables and Enfinity Global have secured financing, and ENGIE has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Google.
US secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen makes a speech.

US Treasury finalises 45X Advanced Manufacturing tax credit rules

October 24, 2024
The US Treasury has finalised its rules for the 45X Advanced Manufacturing Production Tax Credit under the Inflation Reduction Act.
The Sonoran Solar Energy Center project in Arizona has 260MW of solar PV capacity and 260MW/1GWh of BESS

NextEra Energy targets 81GW of renewables and energy storage by 2027

October 24, 2024
US utility NextEra Energy Partners has planned to have a renewables and energy storage portfolio of 81GW by 2027.
Fraunhofer-CSP-IP-protection-testing.-credit-Fraunhofer-CSP
Premium

Why PV’s patent battles are heating up

October 24, 2024
Fierce competition and the emergence of technologies such as TOPCon have led to an uptick in the prevalence of patent infringement lawsuits between PV companies. Tom Kenning reports.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

EUROPE ROUND-UP: EIB backs Croatian project, Sonnedix advances Polish facility, Sunrock to partner with BMW

News

bp completes acquisition of solar developer Lightsource bp; begins hunt for ‘strategic partner’

News

Cambodian manufacturers cease cooperation with AD/CVD investigation

News

Lihao Clean Energy plans to build a polysilicon plant in Angola

News

US ROUND-UP: Pine Gate and Enfinity secure finance, ENGIE signs PPA with Google

News

Engie Australia begins work on Victoria’s ‘largest solar PV project under construction’

News

Upcoming Events

Unlocking industrial solar projects that were cancelled or undersized due to structural limitations

Upcoming Webinars
October 30, 2024

PV manufacturing out to 2030: navigating through the second PV downturn

Upcoming Webinars
November 5, 2024
10am GMT

Battery Asset Management Summit

Solar Media Events
November 12, 2024
San Diego, USA

The Hidden Threat to Renewable Projects: Understanding and Eliminating Data Risk

Upcoming Webinars
November 13, 2024
4pm GMT / 8am PST

12th bifi PV Workshop 2024

Solar Media Events
November 20, 2024
Zhuhai, China
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.