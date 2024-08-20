Lightsource bp signs 500MW solar PV development agreement in Germany

The German developer will be in charge of siting projects and procure the necessary rights to achieve ready-to-build status, while Lightsource bp will wholly own the projects once they start construction.

Stephan Jeznita, head of business development Germany, Lightsource bp, said: “Kajoni is deeply rooted in Lower Saxony, a region with very high potential for solar power. We are ambitious in growing the German market, and local partners like Kajoni are an ideal addition to our own greenfield development operations across Germany”.

Lightsource bp entered the German market a year ago with the target to develop up to 400MW of solar PV per year by 2030, a number it recently increased to 500MWp.

Germany is not the only European country where the developer, wholly owned by British oil and gas multinational BP, has made recent progress in its solar PV portfolio.

Last month Lightsource bp’s 560MW Enipeas solar PV project in Greece started construction. The project is being built by engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) joint venture Ameresco Sunel Energy – which comprises of renewables developer Ameresco and EPC contractor Sunel Group – and is expected to be completed within 18 to 24 months. A project for which Lightsource bp secured €315 million (US$349 million) funding earlier this year.