Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Australian government greenlights 450MW solar-plus-storage project in New South Wales

By George Heynes
Power Plants, Projects
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

Pilot Energy receives AU$11.5 million for 376MW solar PV project in Western Australia

News

Australian government greenlights 450MW solar-plus-storage project in New South Wales

News

Australia, US emphasise support for clean energy supply chains for solar PV

News

Report: 660 million will lack electricity access by 2030, off-grid solar could provide power for 398 million

News

Learning the lessons from ERCOT

Features, Featured Articles, Long Reads

DAH Solar discusses its latest Full-Screen product, plans in Europe and balcony PV

Features, Interviews

Singulus Technologies, Jinchen strengthen partnership amidst solar cell surge in India

News

The US manufacturing sector welcomes new technological innovators

Features, Interviews

Solar component prices continue to fall in Europe as demand increases, says sun.store

News

Avaada to build 5GW TOPCon cell plant in India

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Utility-scale solar PV plant showing modules up far away
Thje project is around 28km southwest of Merriwa, 273km northwest of SydneyImage: Lightsource bp.

The Australian government has granted development approval for solar PV developer Lightsource bp’s proposed 450MW Goulburn River Solar Farm in New South Wales, subject to conditions.

The project, which secured approval from the New South Wales government in late August 2024, will cover a 793-hectare site around 28km southwest of Merriwa, 273km northwest of Sydney. It will cost around AU$880 million (US$596 million) to construct fully.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Plans for the project detail that it will comprise approximately one million bifacial solar PV modules in an east-west single-axis tracking arrangement, with an approximate height of three metres. It will have an operational lifespan of around 40 years and includes plans for a 49MW/392MWh battery energy storage system (BESS).

Lightsource bp will also provide annual contributions to the Upper Hunter Shire Council at the greater of AUS$346 per megawatt installed, or AUS$190,000 through a Voluntary Planning Agreement.

The Federal government approved its Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation (EPBC) Act on Monday (7 October), with this subject to the developer meeting several conditions.

The conditions ensure that the development does not endanger threatened species and communities. As such, the developer must ensure it does not clear more than 494.43 hectares of Box Gum Woodland, 42.46 hectares of Regent Honeyeater habitat, and 22.49 hectares of Painted Honeyeater habitat.

In similar fashion, earlier this week, the Australian government ruled that the site size for a 350MW solar PV project in Queensland had to shrink to protect endangered local wildlife, including Koalas, Grey Snakes, and Squatter Pigeons.

You can find details of the project site plan below.

Image: Australian government.

It is worth noting that the project is located between the Central-West Orana Renewable Energy Zone (REZ) and the Hunter-Central Coast REZ, and will have direct access to the existing electricity transmission network. A 500kV overhead transmission line is located in the south-eastern corner of the site.

Via this link, the green energy produced by the solar PV project will be dispatched to the National Electricity Market (NEM), further contributing to the NSW government’s target to halve emissions by 2030 and Australia’s wider 82% 2030 renewable energy target.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
australia, Australian government, EPBC, lightsource bp, new south wales, solar pv

Read Next

Image: Carnegie.

Pilot Energy receives AU$11.5 million for 376MW solar PV project in Western Australia

October 9, 2024
Oil and gas explorer Pilot Energy announced today (9 October) that it received a non-binding offer from renewable energy developer EDP Renewables APAC to take full ownership of the 376MW Three Springs solar PV power plant in Western Australia.
Image: EnergyCo.

Australia, US emphasise support for clean energy supply chains for solar PV

October 8, 2024
On Friday (4 October), the US and Australia emphasised their support for developing clean solar PV supply chains, which could leverage both countries’ investments and complementary resources from their respective solar industries.
A Vikram Solar manufacturing facility.

Avaada to build 5GW TOPCon cell plant in India

October 8, 2024
Once complete, the project is intended to produce 5GW of tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) cells and 3GW of modules.
The PPA covers the 75MW Llanwern solar PV power plant in Newport, Wales. Image: NextEnergy Group.

NextPower UK ESG signs PPA agreement for the ‘UK’s largest’ operating solar PV power plant

October 8, 2024
NextPower UK ESG has signed one of the UK’s largest solar sleeved PV PPAs with Anglian Water Services covering the 75MW Llanwern project.
Image: GAIL.

GAIL, AM Green partner for 2.5GW of hybrid solar PV and wind projects in India

October 8, 2024
Indian state-owned energy company GAIL has partnered with green gases producer AM Green (AMG) to jointly explore establishing 2.5GW of hybrid solar PV and wind projects across India.
Image: Shutterstock

US DOE invests US$1.5 billion in new transmission, releases NREL transmission study findings

October 7, 2024
The new projects will support new capacity in Texas, Mississippi, Louisiana, Oklahoma and New Mexico as well Maine.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Report: 660 million will lack electricity access by 2030, off-grid solar could provide power for 398 million

News

Australia, US emphasise support for clean energy supply chains for solar PV

News

NextPower UK ESG signs PPA agreement for the ‘UK’s largest’ operating solar PV power plant

News

Avaada to build 5GW TOPCon cell plant in India

News

Engie bags €500 million loan from International Finance Corporation

News

GAIL, AM Green partner for 2.5GW of hybrid solar PV and wind projects in India

News

Upcoming Events

Energy Storage Summit Latin America 2024

Solar Media Events
October 15, 2024
Santiago, Chile

Solar & Storage Finance USA 2024

Solar Media Events
October 22, 2024
New York, USA

Challenges of buying PV modules from a globally diversified supply chain

Upcoming Webinars
October 24, 2024
4pm BST

Unlocking industrial solar projects that were cancelled or undersized due to structural limitations

Upcoming Webinars
October 30, 2024

Battery Asset Management Summit

Solar Media Events
November 12, 2024
San Diego, USA
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.