Brookfield buys majority stake in Indian developer Leap Green Energy

By Will Norman
Brookfield buys majority stake in Indian developer Leap Green Energy

China begins investigation into EU’s investment barrier for solar PV

‘Utility-scale market in Ecuador is starting to take off,’ says Zelestra

BKW inks PPA to offer Nestlé power for its German operations

IRENA: 14% year-on-year growth in renewable power capacity additions, 16.4% needed to meet 2030 targets

China boasts two-thirds of utility-scale solar and wind projects under construction

Maxeon faces lawsuit over alleged damages to investors

Green Gold Energy receives consent for 108MW solar-plus-storage project in South Australia

Ingeteam to supply inverters for 93MW Victoria, Australia, solar PV project

New Zealand’s first ‘high-value’ agriPV solar farm revealed

Leap Green said it plans to expand into the roughly 20GW corporate & industrial (C&I) renewable energy market in Tamil Nadu. Image: Fourth Partner Energy via X

Canadian asset owner Brookfield has acquired a majority stake in Indian clean power company Leap Green Energy in a US$200 million equity investment.

The investment will support plans to expand Leap Green’s operating capacity to 3GW. Key to this plan is the Indian state of Tamil Nadu, where Leap Green said it plans to expand into the roughly 20GW corporate & industrial (C&I) renewables market.

The investment was carried out through the Brookfield Global Transition Fund I (BGTF I), a US$15 billion net zero investment vehicle which, at the time of its announcement, was the largest such fund in the world. In February this year, Brookfield closed the first US$10 billion in the second round of the BGTF, part of which it said was tied up in a solar development partnership in India.

In addition to the US$200 million deal, Brookfield has the option to “infuse” a further US$350 million incrementally to support the growth of Leap Green Energy.

 Nawal Saini, head of renewable power & transition, South Asia and the Middle East at Brookfield said: “Our partnership provides an important opportunity to meet the demand in the C&I segment and deliver outcomes where decarbonisation and value creation are in total alignment. We remain committed to helping corporates in reducing their carbon footprint and positively impacting the environment.”

Brookfield is one of the largest asset owners in the global renewable energy industries. Last month, the firm launched its €6.1 billion acquisition of French independent power producer (IPP) Neoen, and in May, it launched a renewable energy offtake agreement with tech giant Microsoft. This deal was worth over US$10 billion and corresponds to over 10GW of renewable energy offtake agreements.

brookfield, Corporate and industrial, finance, india, leap green energy, tamil nadu

