Caelux links up with Rayzon, Navitas on 10GW perovskite PV ‘commercialisation’ deals in India

Caelux produces perovskite-coated solar glass, known as “active glass”, which it says can be paired with standard silicon-based solar module technologies. This design eliminates the need to incorporate perovskites – which are volatile substances – into the solar cell architecture itself.

Scott Graybeal, CEO of Caelux, said: “By integrating our technology into its module, Navitas Solar is taking the lead in India’s ambitious clean energy goals, both in terms of domestic production and deployment. Together, we aim to deliver advanced solar solutions that support India’s clean energy transition while strengthening its domestic manufacturing capabilities.”

Caelux claimed that the increased efficiencies from its perovskite glass could have a big impact in India, given the central role that solar PV will play in India’s ambitious renewable energy targets, and the massive investment in both deployment and manufacturing the government has overseen in recent years.

“As India enters the next phase of its renewable energy journey, the focus must extend beyond capacity expansion to manufacturing globally competitive, high-efficiency technologies within the country,” said Ankit Singhania, co-founder and director, Navitas Solar. “Crucially, this leap in world-class technology and scale will serve as a powerful engine to fuel the Government of India’s ambitious vision of achieving 500GW of non-fossil fuel power capacity by 2030.”

The companies said that they planned to offer commercially available products by 2028, which will be eligible for the Indian government’s Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM) scheme, meaning they can be deployed at government-tendered utility-scale projects.

Navitas Solar announced plans last month to invest in a 3.6GW solar cell production plant in the state of Gujarat, along with a pilot line for silicon ingot and wafer production. It currently operates 3GW of module production capacity, producing both TOPCon and PERC products.

The partnerships mirror a similar deal Caelux revealed earlier this year to produce tandem hybrid modules with US firm Solx under a 3GW, five-year partnership.

Last year, Caelux shipped its first order of its perovskite glass to an unnamed “reputable” module manufacturer. Since then, it has entered into partnerships with California-based Tandem PV on a pilot production line and, earlier this week, joined UK-based Oxford PV in joining an advanced materials research project alongside tech heavyweights like NVIDIA and Meta.