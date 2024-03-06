Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

California PUC policy proposal “significant misstep” for community solar growth

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Policy, Markets & Finance
Americas

Latest

Atlas Renewable Energy signs 375GWh 24/7 PPA with Codelco

News

Encavis starts construction on 260MW solar PV plant in Germany

News

Tongwei receives 700MW module order from Italian CMC affiliate

News

LONGi signs silicon deal with Ferroglobe, launches ‘dust-proof’ module in Australia

News

California PUC policy proposal “significant misstep” for community solar growth

News

X-Elio secures €89 million for 123MWp projects in Spain

News

Arevon Energy to power Meta’s operations with 349MWac solar project in Missouri

News

PV manufacturers’ “survival mode” needs EU OPEX support, says ESMC

Features, Featured Articles

Hive Energy acquires 272MW solar projects in Poland

News

SolarDuck forms consortium to facilitate offshore solar R&D

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Solar PV module array in field
CPUC proposed decision for community solar falls short of the industry’s expectations. Image: Unsplash.

The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) has released a Proposed Decision (PD) for the US state’s community solar programme that will expand existing programmes and authorise a new one yet falls short of expectations.

Despite extensive industry support for the Net Value Billing Tariff (NVBT) that was proposed by the Coalition for Community Solar Access (CCSA), CPUC’s decision approved utility-backed propositions that could cut short the growth of community solar in the state.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

According to CCSA, US states with similar programmes to the NVBT have deployed over 6.6GW of community solar capacity, while the proposed California programme estimated an 8GW deployment under existing infrastructure with no need to upgrade the grid.

In its PD, CPUC found that the Net Value Billing Tariff (NVBT) “conflicts with federal law and does not meet the requirements of AB 2316”. The NVBT programme was supported by a broad coalition of environmental justice groups, ratepayer advocates, labour, and the building industry association.

Derek Chernow, Western Regional Director at CCSA, said: “The CPUC had a significant opportunity to take a major step forward today to position California as a national leader in community solar deployment. Unfortunately, this proposed decision misses the mark entirely and will make it impossible to ensure equitable access to renewable energy plus storage projects that maximize benefits to low-income communities and further environmental justice. Scaling community solar capacity is key to impacting as many low-income customers as possible.”

There was a similar reaction from trade body Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) which called CPUC’s proposed decision a “significant misstep”.

“The state legislature made it clear in passing AB 2316 that it wants a robust programme to provide community solar to low-income Californians and to support grid resilience for all ratepayers. This proposed decision, if adopted, will harm those efforts and risk California missing out on crucial federal funding by approving a utility-backed alternative that is unlikely to be commercially viable,” said Stephanie Doyle, California state affairs director at SEIA.

Among the proposals of the NVBT programme was the inclusion of new community solar projects to be paired with a four-hour battery storage system which would have ensured that at least 51% of new capacity served low-income households.

Despite being the leading state in installed solar capacity – especially at utility-scale and residential solar segments – with over 46GW as of Q4 2023, according to SEIA’s data, California’s community solar deployment has lagged behind the leaders in that market: New York and Minnesota.

CPUC’s decision comes mere weeks after the US Department of Energy called for the solar industry to treble the installed capacity of community solar to 20GW by 2025.

Expanding current community solar programmes

CPUC’s Proposed Decision aims to expand two existing programmes, including the Disadvantaged Community Green Tariff Program, which will add 60MW and bring its total to 144MW. This programme provides subsidies to participants that reduce their monthly electricity bills by 20%.

Another programme being expanded is the Green Tariff Program which is available to both commercial and residential customers.

In its proposed decision, CPUC selected the Green Access Program – which includes the existing programmes – despite its tariff options “do not meet all the evaluation goals described in AB 2316, the California Public Utilities Commission (Commission) finds it efficient — in terms of costs and resources — to modify and streamline existing Green Access Program tariffs to better meet these goals.”

On top of these two existing programmes, a new community solar programme is expected to benefit low-income customers, with a minimum requirement of 51% of subscribers being low-income.

The proposed decision could be approved as soon as 18 April 2024, over a year and a half since the governor of California Gavin Newsom signed a proposed community solar programme into law in September 2022, Assembly Bill 2316.

Other state’s community solar programmes

In the past year, several states across the US have implemented or modified a community solar programme. Among them, Ohio established a pilot community solar programme which targets to add 1.5GW of capacity, while Minnesota’s new legislation could see up to 100MW of capacity added between 2024 to 2026.

New York – which is the leading state in terms of installed community solar capacity with over 2GW – unveiled an initiative that aims to boost access to community solar earlier this year.

Furthermore, a study in Wisconsin estimated that community solar could add 1.75GW of renewable capacity in the state.

PV ModuleTech USA 2024

21 May 2024
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 21-22 May 2024, will be our third PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2025 and beyond.
More Info

PV CellTech USA 2024

8 October 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 8-9 October 2024 is our second PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The event in 2023 was a sell out success and 2024 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info
california, California Public Utilities Commission, ccsa, coalition for community solar access, community solar, cpuc, net value billing tariff, nvbt, seia, us

Read Next

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

LONGi urges Chinese government to crack down on unreasonably low module prices

News

EU to support solar manufacturing in face of “very fragile situation”

News

EU approves ban on products made with forced labour

News

Hive Energy acquires 272MW solar projects in Poland

News

Iberdrola to build 245MW PV plant in Sicily, Italy’s “largest”

News

NUS researchers develop triple-junction perovskite/silicon cell with conversion efficiency of 27.1%

News

Upcoming Events

PV CellTech Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
March 12, 2024
Frankfurt, Germany

Drive your utility solar success with Trina Solar’s Upgraded Vertex N 700W+ modules

Upcoming Webinars
March 13, 2024
9am EDT / 1pm GMT / 2pm CET

Energy Storage Summit USA 2024

Solar Media Events
March 19, 2024
Texas, USA

Unlocking the C&I rooftop market with Sunman’s lightweight solar applications

Upcoming Webinars
March 20, 2024
10am CET

Global PV manufacturing revival: key players beyond China in the terawatt era?

Upcoming Webinars
March 21, 2024
4pm (GMT)
© Solar Media Limited 2024