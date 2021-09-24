Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

California’s US$15bn climate action package signed but spending on energy deferred until 2022

By Sean Rai-Roche
Financial & Legal, Policy
Americas

Latest

California’s US$15bn climate action package signed but spending on energy deferred until 2022

News

Spanish windfall profit tax slammed as warnings over investor confidence grow

News

GreenPowerMonitor acquires Alteso’s solar analytics tech platform

News

Multi-gigawatt Australian solar-storage Sun Cable project clears further hurdle

News

Omnidian closes US$33m Series B raise for business expansion

News

Toyota signs VPPA with Clearway Energy Group for 80MW

News

‘There is a clear market opportunity’: Heliene CEO talks outlook for US solar manufacturing amidst policy overhaul

Features, Interviews

Salt River Project and Clēnera sign 20-year solar PPA in Arizona

News

Russia allocates 775MW to solar in latest national auction

News

RES names ex-Vestas, SunPower exec as new CEO

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
California is one of the US states with most to gain from climate change prevention after suffering from a series of damaging wildfires this year. Image: Distributed Solar Development.

California Governor Gavin Newsom has signed a US$15 billion package to fund programmes to tackle drought and climate change in the state. While two bills relating to solar were included, major commitments to energy and transport have been deferred to 2022.

Hailed as the largest in California’s history, the climate package contains 24 bills focused on climate and clean energy efforts, drought and wildfire preparedness. Bill AB 1124 focuses on solar energy systems, while SB 757 is concerned with consumer protection and solar improvements.

Bill AB 1124 reiterates the definition of a solar system in Californian law and places limits on connection fees that can be charged for permits for residential and commercial and industrial-sized solar systems. The full text of the bill stipulating those fees can be found here.

Bill SB 757 meanwhile brings solar energy systems into the definition of home improvements, which in turn extends consumer protections relating to misselling. As a result, all persons selling solar systems in California must be registered. The full text of the bill can be found here.

Despite this, the energy and transport packages included in the budget were deferred until 2022. The US$735 million energy package includes investments to accelerate the state’s clean energy goals. “Discussions surrounding both priority packages will continue through the fall and the Administration and Legislature expect to address them in early 2022,” read a budget amendment.

The package’s largest chunk of funding, US$5.2 billion, will go towards emergency drought relief projects and expanding California’s water supplies. The package includes $3.7 billion to address climate change risks, investing in projects that will mitigate extreme heat and tackle the threat of rising sea levels.

Earlier this month (6 September), a coalition of 347 organisations warned that potential changes to California’s policy support for rooftop solar could set back climate change progress and harm low-income residents’ access to solar energy.

California has historically been on the ‘Big Three’ states in the US when it comes to solar deployment but recent moves but other states have been putting the squeeze on that accolade.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
budget, budget amendment, california, california solar, climate change

Read Next

California organisations warn of ‘ill-informed changes’ to net metering policy

September 6, 2021
A coalition of 347 organisations has warned that potential changes to California's policy support for rooftop solar could set back climate change progress and harm low-income access to solar energy.

Solar curtailment in California on the rise, EIA says

August 25, 2021
Renewable capacity additions in California mean the curtailment of solar generation in the state is increasing, according to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA)

California agency backs solar and storage mandate for new commercial buildings

August 16, 2021
The California Energy Commission has approved rules that would require new buildings, including multifamily housing and commercial structures, to be equipped with solar and battery storage.

How solar-backed virtual power plants can displace peaker plants

August 13, 2021
Sean Rai-Roche interviews the CSO of a virtual power plant in California to explore how the company is helping to reduce the need for peaker plants by moderating peak hours electricity demand
PV Tech Premium

ANALYSIS: Could a US budget bill amendment end up stymying utility-scale solar growth?

August 13, 2021
An amendment added to the US budget resolution bill this week seeks to prevent renewables projects using technology built in China from claiming federal funds and subsidies. Liam Stoker explores the amendment’s potential to disrupt solar deployment.
PV Tech Premium

Editor’s column: IPCC’s ‘Code Red’ must be policymakers’ watershed moment to match rhetoric with action

August 10, 2021
Liam Stoker reflects on the IPCC’s ‘Code Red’ warning over climate change, what it means for the world’s renewables sector and, crucially, why it is time for policymakers to match rhetoric with action.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

RES names ex-Vestas, SunPower exec as new CEO

News

Proposed AD/CVD tariffs would ‘devastate’ US solar sector and put 18GW of projects at risk, DOC told

News

Multi-gigawatt Australian solar-storage Sun Cable project clears further hurdle

News

Solar deployment to reach 191GW in 2021 but fall far short of 2030 ambitions, BloombergNEF says

News

‘There is a clear market opportunity’: Heliene CEO talks outlook for US solar manufacturing amidst policy overhaul

Features, Interviews

Shell launches Energy brand in Brazil, commits to US$570m in spending over next four years

News

Upcoming Events

Solar & Storage Finance USA Virtual Summit

Solar Media Events
October 6, 2021

EV World Congress

Solar Media Events
October 19, 2021
BRISTOL, UK

An inverter’s role in delivering high availability and low LCOE for a new era of utility-scale solar

Upcoming Webinars
October 20, 2021
3pm (CET)

PV ModuleTech

Solar Media Events
December 1, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021