Subscribe
Group Licence
News

‘Their recipe for incentivising batteries is to punish solar’: CALSSA exec hits out at California NEM proposal

By Will Norman
Markets & Finance, Policy
Americas

Latest

‘Their recipe for incentivising batteries is to punish solar’: CALSSA exec hits out at California NEM proposal

News

The importance of understanding the input parameters of PAN files

Featured Articles, Features, Long Reads

European consortium begins perovskite-silicon tandem cell research project

News

Spain’s latest auction round ends with no winning bids for solar

News

Prescinto enters European market with AI-powered PV efficiency software in Greece

News

Masdar inks 100MW solar PV agreement in Turkmenistan

News

Nigeria signs MOU for solar mini-grids financed by carbon credits from flare gas capture projects

News

LONGi setting up 10GW solar module manufacturing plant in China’s Guangdong

News

Inverter provider Solinteg bids to reach 10GW of manufacturing capacity

News

Canadian Solar to focus on n-type TOPCon moving forward, with 30% of total shipments for 2023

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The proposal would cut export rates by almost 80% in an effort to encourage distributed energy storage. Image: REC Solar.

The California Public Utilities Commission’s (CPUC) most recent net energy metering (NEM) proposal is too extreme and will discourage homeowners from adopting residential solar, according to Bernadette Del Chiaro, executive director of clean energy business group the California Solar and Storage Association (CALSSA).

Speaking to PV Tech, Del Chiaro said that “instead of accelerating batteries, all we’re doing is decelerating solar”. 

The most recent iteration of the proposed NEM 3.0 legislation incentivises battery storage alongside rooftop solar by proposing time-specific energy rates, higher ones at peak evening times and lower rates in the day. It also forecasts US$136/month savings for residential solar-plus-storage customers compared with US$100/month for standalone solar customers.

The most controversial measure, however, has been a near-80% cutting of export rates for residential solar customers. The current rate is US$0.30/kW, but the proposal would reduce this to US$0.08/kW.

Reactions across the industry have specified the need for a gradual glide path to lower export rates and thereby encourage storage.

“When you really crunch the numbers, which we’ve been taking the time to do, it doesn’t move the needle on energy storage,” Del Chiaro said.

In its original proposal for the NEM 3.0 legislation, filed in March 2021, CALSSA highlighted the importance of energy storage to the California grid and for meeting the state’s greenhouse gas targets. Distributed storage was cited as a key way to deal with increased load on the grid from electrification.

However, CALSSA’s original proposal said: “Limited battery availability and high soft costs for storage projects remain barriers to full-scale storage deployment, and the Commission must allow time for the distributed energy storage market to mature.”

CPUC’s November proposal said that its measures “allow for a transition period for the solar industry to adapt to a solar paired with storage marketplace”.

For Del Chiaro, the most recent proposed decision doesn’t fulfil this. “It’s like their recipe for incentivising batteries is to punish solar,” she said. Drastically decreased export rates will make domestic solar markedly less affordable for Californians.

A recent EY report identified decentralised grids and distributed solar as key to the implementation of renewable energy in developed countries. Wood Mackenzie research in October said that the US rooftop solar market was in growth mode, but the Californian NEM proposals were one of the factors that may pose challenges in the future given the state’s historically dominant position in the market.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access

PV CellTech

14 March 2023
PV CellTech will be return to Berlin on 14-15 March 2023 and looking at the competing technologies and roadmaps for PV cell mass production during 2024-2026.

PV ModuleTech U.S. Special Edition

6 June 2023
Join us in Napa to unlock the key to reliable PV module supply to the U.S. market in 2023 & 2024. We'll also be gathering the main players in the US solar market for some wine tasting!

UK Solar Summit

28 June 2023
Join us in London for 2 days as we look at the UK’s new landscape for utility & rooftop solar. Understand the new opportunities within this GW-plus annual market!
california solar, CALSSA, cpuc, distributed storage, NEM 3.0, residential, residential solar, residential storage, solar pv, us

Read Next

European consortium begins perovskite-silicon tandem cell research project

November 23, 2022
Europe will benefit from a new research and innovation (R&I) project intended to advance the continent’s tandem solar PV cell manufacturing and production capabilities, focusing on tandem silicon-perovskite cells.

Prescinto enters European market with AI-powered PV efficiency software in Greece

November 23, 2022
Prescinto, a renewable energy asset performance management (APM) platform, has entered into a partnership with Greek solar developer SunSolarWind IKE to apply its APM software to 70MW of solar PV projects.

Nigeria signs MOU for solar mini-grids financed by carbon credits from flare gas capture projects

November 23, 2022
Canada-based greenhouse gas emissions reduction company CarbonAI has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) of Nigeria to develop small-scale rural solar projects across the country.
Sponsoredtrue

Inverter provider Solinteg bids to reach 10GW of manufacturing capacity

November 23, 2022
Newly launched solar inverter and solutions provider Solinteg has launched a range of new PV products in recent months as it expands its international presence and targets 2GW of production capacity next year, rising to 10GW in 2025.

Low Carbon breaks ground on 53MWp of solar in the Netherlands, hires Belectric as EPC

November 22, 2022
Renewables developer Low Carbon has started building four solar farms in the Netherlands totalling 53.1MWp, with Belectric serving as engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) provider.

AIIB joins Egyptian initiative to support installation of 10GW of renewables by 2028

November 22, 2022
The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) has joined a partnership agreement with the Egyptian government, expected to mobilise US$10 billion in investments to deploy 10GW of solar and wind by 2028.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

European consortium begins perovskite-silicon tandem cell research project

News

Spain’s latest auction round ends with no winning bids for solar

News

Canadian Solar to focus on n-type TOPCon moving forward, with 30% of total shipments for 2023

News

Nigeria signs MOU for solar mini-grids financed by carbon credits from flare gas capture projects

News

Inverter provider Solinteg bids to reach 10GW of manufacturing capacity

News

LONGi setting up 10GW solar module manufacturing plant in China’s Guangdong

News

Upcoming Events

PV ModuleTech EMEA

Solar Media Events
November 29, 2022
Malaga, Spain

Energy Storage Summit 2023

Solar Media Events
February 22, 2023
Leonardo Royal Hotel London Tower Bridge

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
March 14, 2023
Berlin, Germany

Large Scale Solar Europe 2023

Solar Media Events
March 21, 2023
Lisbon, Portugal

PV ModuleTech U.S. Special Edition

Solar Media Events
June 6, 2023
Napa, USA
© Solar Media Limited 2022