Canadian Solar launches new HiKu6 420W rooftop module

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
Canadian Solar launches new HiKu6 420W rooftop module

Italy’s ERG to add 650MW of solar PV to portfolio by 2026

News

LONGi targeting customer value creation and R&D leadership to maintain top spot in PV shipment table

Features, Interviews

Maxeon lands deal to supply 315MW of modules to Cypress Creek Renewables

News

Silicon Ranch hires former Shell exec as chief development officer

News

Renewables growth should be top priority for policymakers – RWE CEO

News

FTC Solar on ‘cusp of profitability’ as revenue exceeds expectations, announces acquisition of HX Tracker

News

Bboxx launches flexible products for off-grid communities in Africa

News

Solarpack launches click&go remote self-consumption model for Spanish customers

News

High electricity costs, policy support driving rooftop PV deployment globally

Canadian Solar has started shipping this month its latest 420W power output module for residential and C&I rooftop application. Image: Canadian Solar.

Canadian Solar has started mass production of a new solar module designed for residential and commercial and industrial (C&I) rooftop applications with a maximum output of 420W.

The ‘Solar Module Super League’ member started this month shipping the latest model of its monofacial HiKu6 series, the CS6R-MS, which is based on 182mm cells and has a module efficiency of up to 21.5%.

The product is said to be best suited for rooftop installations due to its size (1.95m² x 30 mm) and weight (21.3kg).

At 420W, the module’s power output is claimed to be 5 – 10W greater than comparatively-sized modules on the market today.

Shawn Qu, chairman and CEO of Canadian Solar, said: “Our new products will further improve the energy yield and reduce the LCOE of residential, commercial, and industrial rooftop solar systems, and meanwhile enable to offset more CO2 emissions.”

Qu also added that the manufacturer expects to begin shipments of its n-type module, featuring heterojunction cells, next month. In April last year PV Tech revealed Canadian Solar was to release a heterojunction PV module with a slated release schedule of H2 2021.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access

PV CellTech

25 April 2022
PV CellTech will be held in Europe for the first time! Join us in Berlin to explore the industry transition to n-type mass production. The event concentrates on presentations only; these forming an almost overload of pertinent facts and details to help anyone looking at forming their internal roadmaps for the next few years regarding PV technology trends.
