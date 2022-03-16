Canadian Solar launches new HiKu6 420W rooftop module

Canadian Solar has started shipping this month its latest 420W power output module for residential and C&I rooftop application. Image: Canadian Solar.

Canadian Solar has started mass production of a new solar module designed for residential and commercial and industrial (C&I) rooftop applications with a maximum output of 420W.

The ‘Solar Module Super League’ member started this month shipping the latest model of its monofacial HiKu6 series, the CS6R-MS, which is based on 182mm cells and has a module efficiency of up to 21.5%.

The product is said to be best suited for rooftop installations due to its size (1.95m² x 30 mm) and weight (21.3kg).

At 420W, the module’s power output is claimed to be 5 – 10W greater than comparatively-sized modules on the market today.

Shawn Qu, chairman and CEO of Canadian Solar, said: “Our new products will further improve the energy yield and reduce the LCOE of residential, commercial, and industrial rooftop solar systems, and meanwhile enable to offset more CO2 emissions.”

Qu also added that the manufacturer expects to begin shipments of its n-type module, featuring heterojunction cells, next month. In April last year PV Tech revealed Canadian Solar was to release a heterojunction PV module with a slated release schedule of H2 2021.