Canadian Solar to launch heterojunction modules in 2021

By Mark Osborne
Cell Processing, Fab & Facilities, Manufacturing, Modules
Asia & Oceania

Canadian Solar to launch heterojunction modules in 2021

CleanCapital secures US$300 million funding to grow distributed solar portfolio

Total Eren, Province Resources partner for 8GW Australian green hydrogen project

US tracker provider FTC Solar becomes latest to eye IPO, bids to raise up to US$423m

Amazon invests in nine renewables projects, including company’s first solar-storage facility

VIDEO: How is technology driving solar project gains in 2021?

China targets 11% solar and wind in power mix in 2021

Photon Energy grows IPP portfolio, benefits from ‘pivotal year’ in Australia

US Interior secretary revokes Trump-era energy policies to aid renewables transition

Xinte Energy rushing 20,000MT expansion at Xinjiang polysilicon plant

Heterojunction cell line at GS Solar, China, Image: GS Solar

‘Solar Module Super League’ (SMSL) member Canadian Solar is planning to launch its first N-type heterojunction (HJ) PV modules in the second half of 2021, PV Tech can reveal.

The SMSL member noted in financial filings that it had completed the construction of a 250MW pilot line for its PASSCon HJ cell development in late 2020 following several years of R&D development. The pilot line would also include module assembly at the facility in Jiaxing, China.

Canadian Solar inferred that the HJ modules would be high efficiency with the “best technical competence”. This would indicate that cell conversion efficiencies would need to be in range of 25% as other PV manufacturers are targeting similar cell efficiencies.

In its latest earnings call Yan Zhuang, Canadian Solar’s president & COO highlighted that the company would continue to improve its position in global distributed generation markets (residential) in 2021 and onwards, due to the better modules ASPs.

“Our CSI Solar [distributed generation] strategy will increasingly focus on premium markets and segments and channels. For example, we will continue to enhance our market-leading position in the distributed generation markets where we have greater pricing power and a stickier customer base.

“In fact, last year, more than half of our total shipments went into this channel, even though globally, this channel accounts for less than 40% of the total market. In this channel, the value proposition is driven by the total system solution because user experience matters a lot, more than just it’s utility,” said Zhuang.

HJ technology has been touted as the mainstream replacement for Passivated Emitter Rear Cell (PERC) technology as early as 2023, but production costs still lag behind advanced PERC product offerings.

But HJ modules can compete in the premium residential rooftop sectors, due to high-performance, lower degradation and temperature coefficients compared to p-Type mono PERC products.

Canadian Solar did not disclose volume manufacturing plans for the HJ cells and modules, but the company did highlight in its latest earnings call that its capital expenditure plans in 2021 could be in the range of US$700 million, compared to spending of US$330 million in 2020.

As PV Tech recently reported, the SMSL member is planning a significant expansion of in-house cell production capacity in 2021, yet has continued to fall behind its rivals.

However, major SMSL rival JinkoSolar is planning to focus on n-Type mono TOPCon cell technology and capacity expansions rather than HJ as it believes the HJ technology is not as mature for mainstream applications.

canadian solar, heterojunction solar cell, passcon, pv modules, smsl

Photon Energy grows IPP portfolio, benefits from ‘pivotal year’ in Australia

April 19, 2021
Photon Energy has reached more than 420MWp of PV projects under development, as the Netherlands-based renewables company weathered the impacts of COVID-19 on its financial performance last year.

Talesun’s latest mono-PERC module series offers 570/590Wp performance for utility scale projects

Meyer Burger starting heterojunction solar module shipments in July

April 14, 2021
Meyer Burger is on track to start shipments of its first heterojunction (HJ) solar modules made in Germany to distributors in July.

JinkoSolar provides wide range product shipments guidance for 2021

April 13, 2021
Major ‘Solar Module Super League’ (SMSL) member JinkoSolar has guided 2021 total product shipments (wafers, solar cells and modules) to be in the range of 25GW to 30GW.

Canadian Solar starts mass production of 210mm, 600W+ module line

April 12, 2021
Canadian Solar has started mass production of its large-wafer size solar modules, boasting power outputs of up to 665W.
How is JinkoSolar transforming its manufacturing business model?

April 12, 2021
Mark Osborne details how Solar Module Super League (SMSL) major JinkoSolar is transforming its manufacturing base, moving from an asset-lite model to one more vertically integrated.

First Solar touts its ‘CuRe’ technology delivering module degradation rates of only 0.2% per year

Utilities slam proposed Texas laws that would shift ‘significant’ costs onto solar projects

Maxeon to launch share offering to finance expansions, R&D

JinkoSolar provides wide range product shipments guidance for 2021

Canadian Solar starts mass production of 210mm, 600W+ module line

