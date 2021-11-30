Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Canadian Solar raises US$150m to fund energy storage growth, possible M&A

By Liam Stoker
Companies, Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Projects, Storage
Americas, Asia & Oceania, Europe

Latest

Canadian Solar raises US$150m to fund energy storage growth, possible M&A

News

Altus Power, Shell partner for distributed renewable energy solutions

News

Elgin Energy aiming to deploy 5GW of solar-plus-storage in three years after US$33m raise

News

PROJECT ROUND-UP: Masdar signs Armenia deal, TotalEnergies completes its largest French solar plant

News

Researchers trial thin-film floating solar system for offshore applications

News

Mainstream Renewable Power raises over US$100m to pursue multi-GW pipeline and become ‘global energy major’

News

Verbund buys 148MWp solar plant in Spain from BayWa r.e.

News

Grasshopper Energy forms 1GW solar partnership in Romania

News

Portugal launches auction for 262MW of floating solar

News

European Commission approves US$2.5bn Greek policy to support 4.2GW of renewables

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
A solar project developed by Canadian Solar in Ontario. Image: Canadian Solar

‘Solar Module Super League’ (SMSL) member Canadian Solar has raised US$150 million through a share offering, with proceeds set to help the manufacturer expand its energy storage arm.

However the company said it may also use a portion of the proceeds to invest in or acquire businesses, assets or technologies that it believes are “complementary to its business”.

Canadian Solar sold just over 3.6 million shares through an ‘at-the-market’ offering, raising US$150 million before deducting any commissions and expenses associated with the offering.

Net proceeds from the offering are to be invested in its battery storage business, growing its energy storage project pipeline, as well possible investments or acquisitions of businesses, assets or technologies.

It may also use the proceeds to strengthen to its portfolio of solar assets in Europe and Brazil, the SMSL member said.

While Canadian Solar has maintained a solar PV project development arm, it is a relative newcomer to the battery energy storage space. It has quickly amassed a sizeable pipeline, however, and at its Q3 results earlier this month Canadian Solar revealed it had 2.9GWh of battery storage projects current under construction and a further pipeline of 21GWh.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
canadian solar, energy storage, finance, investment, m&a

Read Next

Altus Power, Shell partner for distributed renewable energy solutions

November 29, 2021
Commercial and industrial (C&I) solar developer Altus Power will offer distributed renewables and energy storage solutions through a new partnership with energy major Shell.
PV Tech Premium

Developers to accelerate hybrid solar-storage deployment as costs fall

November 26, 2021
Faced with the threat of curtailment as more renewables enter the grid, utility-scale solar developers are heightening their focus on hybrid PV-storage projects to take advantage of demand for flexibility services and falling battery costs.

DNV aims to boost cyber security in energy sector through Applied Risk acquisition

November 25, 2021
Assurance and risk management provider DNV is acquiring cyber security firm Applied Risk as it looks to build a security practice focused on defending industrial assets against emergent cyber threats.

CSI Solar signs strategic partnership agreement to focus on renewables and battery energy storage

November 25, 2021
Canadian Solar subsidiary CSI Solar has signed a strategic cooperation framework agreement with Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. (CATL) that will focus on energy storage and renewable energy technology.

Enel to add 43GW of solar by 2030 as part of US$191bn plan

November 24, 2021
Italian utility Enel will invest around €70 billion (US$78 billion) by 2030 to scale up its renewables and energy storage portfolio as it brings forward plans to reach net zero to 2040.

PODCAST: Is the Glasgow Climate Pact a COP out? US PV module supply to rebound

November 22, 2021
Greta Thunberg’s verdict remains unchanged, but is the climate activist too pessimistic on the Glasgow Climate Pact, or is she right to dismiss the agreement?

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

PV Price Watch: 182mm wafer prices fall sharply as other costs remain stubbornly high

News

Grasshopper Energy forms 1GW solar partnership in Romania

News

PROJECT ROUND-UP: Masdar signs Armenia deal, TotalEnergies completes its largest French solar plant

News

Altus Power, Shell partner for distributed renewable energy solutions

News

Portugal launches auction for 262MW of floating solar

News

New German coalition sets enhanced energy goals, doubles solar PV target to 200GW by 2030

News

Upcoming Events

PV ModuleTech

Solar Media Events
December 1, 2021

Solar Finance & Investment Europe

Solar Media Events
February 1, 2022
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit 2022

Solar Media Events
February 23, 2022
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit USA

Solar Media Events
March 23, 2022
Austin, Texas, USA

Large Scale Solar Europe 2022

Solar Media Events
March 29, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021

Cyber Monday Flash Sale – 50% off our subscriptions

24 hours only
Subscribe