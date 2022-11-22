Subscribe
Group Licence
News

Canadian Solar to focus on n-type TOPCon moving forward, with 30% of total shipments for 2023

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
Financial & Legal, Manufacturing, Markets & Finance, Materials, Modules
Americas, Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

Latest

Canadian Solar to focus on n-type TOPCon moving forward, with 30% of total shipments for 2023

News

Low Carbon breaks ground on 53MWp of solar in the Netherlands, hires Belectric as EPC

News

Daqo signs five-year high-purity polysilicon supply agreement

News

AIIB joins Egyptian initiative to support installation of 10GW of renewables by 2028

News

Atlas Renewable Energy brings online 300MW PV project in Mexico

News

Canadian Solar inaugurates 100MW PV project in Fukushima

News

AD Ports Group and TotalEnergies to explore distributed solar opportunities

News

Q&A: Qcells on diversifying solar supply chains and holistic home solutions

Features, Interviews

AEP seeks approval for 995MW Oklahoma solar and wind portfolio

News

LONGi sets 26.81% efficiency record for heterojunction solar cells

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Canadian Solar shipped 6GW of modules during Q3 2022, with China, the US, Brazil, Spain and Germany as the top five markets. Image: Canadian Solar.

Canadian Solar expects to start shipping the first TOPCon products early next year and will focus on the technology in the future with all new cell production capacity.

N-type TOPCon is expected to account for a third of total solar module shipments of the company in 2023, according to Yan Zhuang, president of CSI Solar, the manufacturing subsidiary.

The company shipped 6GW of modules during the third quarter of the year, increasing by 62% on results in the corresponding quarter of 2021.

Module shipments for Q3 2022 alone was higher than the whole of 2016, as shown in the chart below, and improves on the more than 5GW shipped in the previous quarter.

The company has disclosed its outlook guideline for module shipments in 2023 to be between 30-35GW, a 56% growth year-on-year at the mid-point of the range.

With one quarter left in 2022, Canadian Solar has already shipped more modules than in all of 2021.

In Q4 2022 the company’s manufacturing division expects to ship between 6-6.3GW of modules and revenues for Canadian Solar to be in the range of US$1.8-1.9 billion.

The top five markets for Q3 2022 were China, the US, Brazil, Spain and Germany, while the company shipped modules to more than 70 countries.

As the US remains one of the core markets for the company, Canadian Solar has started the process to select a site for its manufacturing facility that could support up to 5GW of module capacity in the long-term, according to Zhuang.

During Q3 2022 the company had a net revenue of US$1.93 billion, up 57% from the corresponding quarter in 2021, primarily driven by an increase in module shipments and the average selling price (ASP).

However, revenue was down 16% quarter-over-quarter due to lower revenue from projects sales and battery storage solutions and a decline in ASP that was offset by an increased volume of module shipments.

Shawn Qu, chairman and CEO at Canadian Solar, said: “Global demand remains very strong and previous supply chain and cost headwinds are improving with lower input and logistics costs. We still face near-term challenges with volatility in foreign exchange rates, which we are closely monitoring and will continue to take appropriate actions to mitigate the impact.”

Meanwhile in China, the company’s IPO to be listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange has yet to receive a favourable answer. The IPO is closely tied to the US$9 billion polysilicon expansion the company is planning to invest in for the coming years, according to Qu.

Moreover, the company expects polysilicon prices to have reached their peak with input costs to start decreasing over the coming weeks, said Yan Zhuang, president of CSI Solar, the manufacturing subsidiary, adding that benefits from it will not happen until next year.

The manufacturing subsidiary, CSI Solar, continues to increase its battery storage pipeline which more than doubled to 25GWh at the end of Q3 2022, with several projects across the US – with a 2.6GWh supply order from UBS Asset Management announced just yesterday – and Europe and launched two new products aimed at the utility-scale and residential markets.

Last September, Canadian Solar revealed it was behind the company Zapaleri that received a successful 253MWp bid in Chile’s latest auction while this month the company inaugurated a 100MW solar plant in Fukushima, Japan.

Conference call transcript from Seeking Alpha.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access

PV ModuleTech EMEA

29 November 2022
PV ModuleTech EMEA in Malaga on 29-30 November 2022 will address the factors underpinning the changing PV module landscape, gathering together all the key stakeholders across the value-chain from module production to field testing. Join us for presentations from the leading players in the sector, clearly identifying the opportunities and challenges set to impact module supply to Europe and the Middle-East over the next few years.

PV CellTech

14 March 2023
PV CellTech will be return to Berlin on 14-15 March 2023 and looking at the competing technologies and roadmaps for PV cell mass production during 2024-2026.
battery storage, canadian solar, company results, csi solar, financial results, n-type module, topcon, us manufacturing

Read Next

Canadian Solar inaugurates 100MW PV project in Fukushima

November 22, 2022
Canadian Solar has commenced operation on its 100MW Azuma Kofuji solar project in Japan, its largest project in the country.
PV Tech Premium

Q&A: Qcells on diversifying solar supply chains and holistic home solutions

November 21, 2022
Qcells has its eye on the US with several recently announced plans for large investments in manufacturing, but it is also rebranding away from pure module manufacturing to also offer holistic home energy solutions with a push in the UK market.

Philadelphia Solar, Translucent Energy form JV to open 1.2GW US solar factory

November 21, 2022
Jordanian solar manufacturer Philadelphia Solar has entered into a joint venture (JV) with US-based Translucent Energy to establish a manufacturing facility in the US. The factory is expected to produce 1.2GW of capacity, with production scheduled to begin by 2024.

ReNew plans green hydrogen project in Egypt, increases solar portfolio by 45%

November 16, 2022
Indian independent power producer (IPP) ReNew Power has signed an agreement with the government of Egypt to set up a green hydrogen plant that will require an investment of US$8 billion.
PV Tech Premium

Shipments of top four module companies reached 114GW in Q1-Q3, demand grows rapidly in China

November 15, 2022
The top four solar module manufacturers had shipments totalling more than 114GW during the first three quarters of 2022, as demand slowed in Europe but grew rapidly in China.

Shoals posts record revenue, raises guidance thanks to ‘improving solar market conditions’

November 15, 2022
PV balance of system (BOS) solutions provider Shoals Technologies benefited from improving solar market conditions during Q3 as it posted record quarterly revenue and raised its 2022 guidance.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

PV industry production hits 310GW of modules in 2022; what about 2023?

News

AD Ports Group and TotalEnergies to explore distributed solar opportunities

News

Q&A: Qcells on diversifying solar supply chains and holistic home solutions

Features, Interviews

RWE plans renewables profit share with German authorities to improve local acceptance of energy transition

News

LONGi sets 26.81% efficiency record for heterojunction solar cells

News

First Solar to supply Intersect Power with further 4.9GWdc of modules

News

Upcoming Events

Sungrow ESS: Technology to stabilise the grid

Upcoming Webinars
November 22, 2022
11:00 AM (CET)

PV ModuleTech EMEA

Solar Media Events
November 29, 2022
Malaga, Spain

Energy Storage Summit 2023

Solar Media Events
February 22, 2023
Leonardo Royal Hotel London Tower Bridge

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
March 14, 2023
Berlin, Germany

Large Scale Solar Europe 2023

Solar Media Events
March 21, 2023
Lisbon, Portugal
© Solar Media Limited 2022