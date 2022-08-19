Subscribe
Canadian Solar raises 2022 revenue guidance as module shipments jump

By Jules Scully
Canadian Solar raises 2022 revenue guidance as module shipments jump

Canadian Solar shipped more than 5GW of modules during Q2 2022. Image: Canadian Solar.

Canadian Solar has raised its 2022 revenue guidance as it progresses with efforts to ramp up its PV manufacturing capacity, following a hike in module shipments in the second quarter.

The company shipped 5,060MW of solar modules during Q2 2022, representing a 37% increase year-on-year, with the top five markets ranked by shipments being China, the US, Spain, Brazil and Germany.

Revenues for the quarter were above prior guidance, increasing 62% year-on-year to US$2.31 billion and driven by higher shipment volumes and average selling prices, solar project sales and growth in the company’s battery storage solutions business.

CSI Solar, the company’s manufacturing division, benefited from higher-than-expected volumes and pricing, according to Yan Zhuang, president at CSI Solar. “Demand from our end markets has been incredibly strong despite the increase in pricing,” he said during a conference call with investors.

Driven by higher module pricing, Canadian Solar has raised its 2022 revenue forecast to US$7.5 – 8 billion, up on previous guidance of US$7 – 7.5 billion.

The company’s Q2 gross margin of 16% was also above its guidance for the quarter and is expected to be 15 – 16% in Q3.

This, said CEO Shawn Qu during the conference call, reflects the positive contribution from the increased level of group integration, including the company’s new ingot, wafer and cell capacities.  

Qu said in a statement that management expects profitability to remain healthy through the second half of the year, driven by continued manufacturing processing cost reductions and lower logistics costs partially offset by higher polysilicon prices.

Canadian Solar earlier this year amended its planned manufacturing capacity targets for the end of 2022, as the company expects to close the year with 20.4GW of ingot capacity, 20GW of wafer capacity, 19.8GW of cell manufacturing output and 32GW of module capacity.

By the end of 2023, the firm aims to have 50GW of module manufacturing capacity.

June 2022December 2022December 2023
Ingot5.4GW20.4GW25GW
Wafer11.5GW20GW25GW
Cell13.9GW19.8GW35GW
Module27.9GW32GW50GW
CSI Solar’s 2022 and 2023 capacity expansion targets.

Qu said the rationale for the company’s capacity expansion plan is a result of a significant acceleration in global demand, driven by catalysts such as clean energy economics, energy security and decarbonisation. “We are particularly excited to see the passing of the Inflation Reduction Act, or IRA, in US. We believe it will drive a significant acceleration in demand for clean energy,” he added.

Canadian Solar earlier this month announced plans to build a polysilicon production facility with an annual capacity of 50,000MT in the Chinese province of Qinghai. Construction work is due to begin later this year, with production slated to commence in 2024.

The company said the facility will help it gain further control over sourcing, technology and its supply chain, as well as reducing the carbon footprint of its supply chain. According to Qu, renewables account for 90% of electricity in Qinghai province.

Conference call transcript from Seeking Alpha.

PV Tech Premium

PV Price Watch: Power rationing in China sees polysilicon price jump further

August 18, 2022
The average price of silicon materials in China continued to rise this week after power rationing was implemented in key Chinese provinces following extreme heat in much of the country

REC Silicon’s planned Moses Lake reopening underpinned by Inflation Reduction Act, CEO says

August 17, 2022
REC Silicon is progressing with efforts to restart operations at its Moses Lake polysilicon production facility in the US, a move the company said is underpinned by the passage of the country’s Inflation Reduction Act.

Shoals beats ‘challenging environment’ with record revenue and profit in Q2

August 16, 2022
US solar product manufacturer Shoals Technologies Group saw record revenue and gross profit in the second quarter of 2022 due to strong demand for its combine-as-you-go system and a large number of new customers buying up components.

Meyer Burger sources European-made wafers from Norwegian Crystals

August 16, 2022
Heterojunction cell and module producer Meyer Burger has secured European-made silicon wafers through a new supply agreement with Norwegian Crystals.

RWE’s renewables unit returns to profitability, company invests US$2 billion in H1  

August 15, 2022
German energy company RWE’s onshore renewables business has undergone a dramatic change in fortunes on 2021, with 1H 2022 seeing the unit return to profitability following a poor H1 2021 performance, while during the first half of the year the company invested €2 billion (US$2.04 billion) in the expansion of its green portfolio.

ACWA Power posts strong H1 results as it continues its renewables expansion

August 12, 2022
ACWA Power posted strong H1 2022 results as it continues to divert its portfolio to renewables and low-carbon technologies.

Inflation Reduction Act ‘dramatically changes’ outlook for US solar as WoodMac forecasts 86% rise in utility-scale buildout

Editors' Blog, Features

PV Price Watch: Power rationing in China sees polysilicon price jump further

News

Solar Philippines to build ‘world’s largest solar project’ with 4GW capacity

News

Biden signs Inflation Reduction Act into law, energy lawyers give their verdict on its significance  

News

FERC slammed for ‘illegal’ re-writing of transmission rules, ‘discriminatory transmission rates’

News

Construction starts on first large-scale solar plant in Laos

News

