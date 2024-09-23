Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Carbon, EDF Renewables seek agreement on Photowatt sale

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Markets & Finance, Companies, Financial & Legal
Europe

Latest

US ROUND-UP: Entergy commissions Arkansas project, Ammper and Elawan sign Texas PPAs

News

Meyer Burger names Franz Richter as new CEO

News

Grenergy acquires 1GW solar PV and 1GW energised line in Chile

News

Fraunhofer ISE launches BIPV research collaboration

News

Nasdaq moves to delist Maxeon following low stock prices

News

Carbon, EDF Renewables seek agreement on Photowatt sale

News

Australia to open the first round of Quad’s AU$50 million clean energy supply chain initiative

News

Sonnedix to acquire 250MW solar PV portfolio in Italy

News

Solar Steel signs 50MW tracker supply deal with Global Energy Services

News

BNZ secures €166 million EIB loan for 700MW of European solar capacity

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Aerial view of the proposed vertically integrated solar PV manufacturing plant from Carbon in France
The acquisition of Photowatt will complement Carbon’s plan to build a vertically integrated PV manufacturing plant in France. Image: Carbon.

French PV manufacturing startup Carbon has reached a draft agreement with French energy giant EDF Renewables for the acquisition of fellow French manufacturer Photowatt.

Under the agreement, Photowatt would be integrated into Carbon’s solar PV manufacturing project in France. Last year the company unveiled a plan to build a fully vertically integrated facility, from ingots to modules. Located in Fos-sur-Mer, in the south of France, the plant is expected to be operational by the end of 2026.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

At the time, the company aims to reach an annual nameplate capacity of 5GW for solar cells and 3.5GW for modules. The plant aims to produce n-type technology solar cells, including tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) cells and interdigitated back contact (IBC) cells.

Furthermore, the proposed acquisition of Photowatt—which was acquired by EDF Renewables in 2012—includes an investment plan of €40 million (US$44 million) to build a module assembly plant with an annual nameplate capacity of 500MW. The French solar manufacturer aims to start operations at the module assembly plant by the end of 2025. Photowatt’s will expand its workforce at its Bourgoin-Jallieu site by 200 new jobs by 2026, and according to the company, it has an annual nameplate capacity of 200MW of modules.

With this acquisition, Carbon aims to accelerate its commercial presence and meet the growing demand in France for solar panels, especially in the residential segment. Photowatt’s plant would also serve as a pilot facility, for testing, refining and optimising production processes, including automation and digitisation.

On top of the 500MW module assembly plant, Carbon recently announced plans to build a research and development (R&D) and training facility near its vertically integrated plant. The company plans to hire 200 people and invest 3% of its annual turnover into R&D.

On top of the agreement and to support Carbon’s solar PV manufacturing plant, the EDF Group has secured a PV module supply agreement, according to Carbon, however the companies have not disclosed the capacity to be supplied.

“EDF Renewables believes that Carbon’s proposed acquisition of Photowatt would give new momentum to the company, secure its operations and safeguard jobs at the site,” said Bruno Fyot, deputy CEO of EDF Renewables.

Carbon’s increased movements in the European manufacturing space are in contrast with the developments in the past few months from the industry. At the beginning of the year, Swiss-based PV manufacturer Meyer Burger announced the closure of its module assembly plant in Germany, which was followed by the closure of a 300MW solar module assembly plant from German PV manufacturer Solarwatt in April this year.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
acquisition, carbon, edf renewables, european manufacturing, france, module manufacturing, photowatt

Read Next

grenergy_chile

Grenergy acquires 1GW solar PV and 1GW energised line in Chile

September 23, 2024
The 1GW PV portfolio and energised line acquisition in Chile will double the solar capacity of Grenergy's Oasis de Atacama project.
The European Commission. Credit: Glyn Lowe via Flickr.

EU Commission approves €1.2 billion Polish renewables manufacturing scheme

September 19, 2024
The aid will take the form of direct grants and will be open for companies producing solar panels and batteries among others.
Intersolar-2024_Presse_002

Meyer Burger CEO Erfurt steps down, company slashes jobs amid ‘strategic realignment’

September 18, 2024
The company announced a 'strategic realignment' of its operations to 'ensure [a] return to profitability'.
EDF Renewables, the Korea Western Power Company (KOWEPO) and Masdar will develop the Al Ajban solar project.

EDF Renewables, KOWEPO and Masdar reach financial close for 1.5GW Al Ajban solar plant

September 17, 2024
EDF Renewables, the Korea Western Power Company (KOWEPO) and Masdar have reached financial close for the 1.5GW Al Ajban solar project.
Voltalia's Serra Branca cluster in Brazil.

Voltalia reports 28% increase in turnover in H1 2024

September 5, 2024
Voltalia has published its financial results for the first half of 2024, which include a 28% increase in turnover compared to H1 2023.
Largest floating solar PV project being built in France by Q Energy

Q Energy secures €50 million financing for 74MW floating PV plant in France

September 5, 2024
Once operational, the project will be the largest of its kind in Europe, according to the renewables developer.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Sonnedix to acquire 250MW solar PV portfolio in Italy

News

Australia to open the first round of Quad’s AU$50 million clean energy supply chain initiative

News

Nasdaq moves to delist Maxeon following low stock prices

News

South African PV manufacturers eyeing tier one producers to build new domestic assembly facilities

Features, Editors' Blog, Interviews

Fraunhofer ISE launches BIPV research collaboration

News

Solar Steel signs 50MW tracker supply deal with Global Energy Services

News

Upcoming Events

Energy Storage Summit Central Eastern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Warsaw, Poland

Jolywood Windproof Module: higher reliability for climate challenges

Upcoming Webinars
September 26, 2024

The Battery Show North America 2024

Solar Media Events
October 7, 2024
Huntington Place Detroit, MI

PV CellTech USA 2024

Solar Media Events
October 8, 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA

Energy Storage Summit Latin America 2024

Solar Media Events
October 15, 2024
Santiago, Chile
Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.