Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Carlyle-backed Revera Energy bags US$150 million to accelerate renewables pipeline in the UK and Australia

By George Heynes
February 10, 2026
Markets & Finance, Financial & Legal
Asia & Oceania, Europe, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

Carlyle-backed Revera Energy bags US$150 million to accelerate renewables pipeline in the UK and Australia

News

FinDev Canada commits US$56 million loan to 396MW Peruvian solar project, country’s largest

News

ACME, Ceigall secure 220MW solar-plus-storage contracts in Madhya Pradesh

News

Inside European solar: Strong fundamentals, global opportunities and grid challenges

Features, Editors' Blog, Long Reads

Boviet Solar ‘committed’ to US manufacturing despite Chinese ownership uncertainty

News

Western Australia’s 70GW renewables hub advances with Chinese and South Korean feasibility partnership

News

US federal government drops appeal in retroactive solar tariff case

News

Solar Energy UK expects lower solar strike price in forthcoming UK renewables auction result

News

EIB urges funding for EU solar inverters amid cybersecurity fears

News

United Solar inaugurates 40GW polysilicon plant in Oman

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The 30MWac Molong Solar Farm in New South Wales, owned by Revera Energy. Image: GRS Energy.

Energy infrastructure platform Revera Energy has completed an expanded US$150 million credit facility to accelerate development and construction of its renewable energy portfolio, including solar, battery storage and green hydrogen projects, across Australia and the UK.

The Carlyle-backed energy infrastructure platform was formed last year with a focus on the UK and Australia. It started by carving out assets from renewables developer Amp Energy, which is also backed by US multinational investment firm Carlyle.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

The facility upsize with Japanese financial services company Nomura as Sole Bookrunner and Lead Arranger reflects institutional confidence in Revera’s development capabilities across two of the world’s top five battery storage markets, the firm said.

Law firm Norton Rose Fulbright served as lender’s counsel, while A&O Shearman acted as borrower’s counsel for the transaction, which is expected to be upsized further in the near term.

The additional capital will help the firm optimise 158MW of operational solar PV power plants under management in New South Wales. This could include projects such as the 30MWac Molong Solar Farm, which was brought online in 2022.

It will also support the construction of the 150MW/300MWh Bungama Stage 1 battery storage project in South Australia, with commercial operation targeted for Q2 2026.

Revera previously secured financing for the first stage of what was then an Amp Energy project, before Carlyle’s shift.

The financing will also accelerate development of at least 600MW/2,400MWh of additional battery storage capacity across Australia’s National Energy Market (NEM), with the firm teasing that the next 250MW project is expected to reach notice to proceed in Q3 2026.

The majority of Revera’s Australian pipeline has secured land, grid connections, and planning approvals.

Financing to support 2,000MWh of battery storage in the UK

Revera plans to accelerate development of at least 1,000MW/2,000MWh of late-stage battery storage projects in the UK, with the first 200MW project expected to reach notice to proceed in Q1 2026.

Two additional projects totalling 800MW are expected to follow over the next 12 months, each having secured land, grid connections, and capacity market contracts.

The UK projects aim to strengthen grid resilience and address transmission bottlenecks that prevent stranded Scottish wind generation from reaching demand centres in England.

This infrastructure development supports national decarbonisation commitments and continued additions of renewable energy to the UK grid, with Revera targeting one of the largest battery energy storage system platforms in Europe.

To read the full article, please visit Energy-Storage.news.

amp energy, australia, business, Revera Energy, solar pv, uk, utility-scale solar

Read Next

The 1.4GW solar PV project, spanning around 3,000 hectares, with a flagship 600MW firm and dispatchable renewable energy (FDRE) component. Image: SECI.

ACME, Ceigall secure 220MW solar-plus-storage contracts in Madhya Pradesh

February 10, 2026
Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Limited (RUMSL) has extended a Letter of Award (LOA) to Ceigall India and ACME Solar to develop 220MW solar-plus-storage in Morena, Madhya Pradesh. 
Boviet Solar module manufacturing facility.

Boviet Solar ‘committed’ to US manufacturing despite Chinese ownership uncertainty

February 10, 2026
Boviet Solar has affirmed its commitment to US solar PV manufacturing despite plans by its parent company to divest its ownership.
Image: Western Green Energy Hub.

Western Australia’s 70GW renewables hub advances with Chinese and South Korean feasibility partnership

February 10, 2026
WGEH has signed a Feasibility Phase Agreement to advance Stage 1 development of its 70GW renewable energy project in Western Australia.
With the federal government withdrawing from the case, Auxin will have 40 days to file its response. Image: Stephen Walker via Unsplash.

US federal government drops appeal in retroactive solar tariff case

February 9, 2026
The US federal government has withdrawn its appeal against a US Court of International Trade (CIT) ruling to retroactively collect two years of tariffs on imported solar panels.
Solar PV array system

Solar Energy UK expects lower solar strike price in forthcoming UK renewables auction result

February 9, 2026
Strike prices for solar PV in upcoming UK Contracts for Difference (CfD) allocation have been forecast to be around £63-68MWh (US$86-93MWh), according to trade body, Solar Energy UK (SEUK).
The European Investment Bank's headquarters in Luxembourg. Credit: European Investment Bank

EIB urges funding for EU solar inverters amid cybersecurity fears

February 9, 2026
The European Investment Bank (EIB) is planning to provide dedicated support to European solar inverter manufacturers amid a call for greater energy security and strategic autonomy.
Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Western Australia’s 70GW renewables hub advances with Chinese and South Korean feasibility partnership

News

US federal government drops appeal in retroactive solar tariff case

News

FinDev Canada commits US$56 million loan to 396MW Peruvian solar project, country’s largest

News

Boviet Solar ‘committed’ to US manufacturing despite Chinese ownership uncertainty

News

United Solar inaugurates 40GW polysilicon plant in Oman

News

Electricity demand to grow rapidly in ‘new era’ for energy, says IEA

News

Upcoming Events

How Radiance Solar Unified Early Design and Engineering in Autocad

Upcoming Webinars
February 18, 2026
9am PST / 5pm GMT

SolarPLUS USA 2026

Solar Media Events
March 24, 2026
Dallas, Texas

SolarPLUS Europe

Solar Media Events
April 15, 2026
Milan, Italy

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
June 16, 2026
Napa, USA

PV CellTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
October 13, 2026
San Francisco Bay Area, USA