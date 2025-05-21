Carlyle launches new renewable energy investment platform for Australia and UK

In Australia, Revera will secure a development portfolio of more than 750MW of battery energy storage systems (BESS), 2.3GW of solar PV, and 1.4GW of wind generation, all concentrated in the National Electricity Market (NEM).

This will include projects such as the first stage of the 250MW/700MWh Bungama BESS being pursued in South Australia. As reported by our sister site Energy-Storage.news, Amp Energy had reached financial close on the site in February 2025.

Amp Energy previously said the BESS will have an output of 150MW and a storage capacity of 300MWh and aims to begin commercial operations in the first quarter of 2026.

In terms of solar PV, PV Tech has reported on several of Amp Energy’s utility-scale developments in Australia over the past few years. These include the 120MW Hillston solar PV power plant in New South Wales and two projects in South Australia: the 388MW Yoorndoo Illga solar-plus-storage site and a 1.3GW renewable energy hub.

Revera will also add the 1GW Cape Hardy green hydrogen project in South Australia to its portfolio. Located on the Eyre Peninsula, the proposed facility will produce green hydrogen and ammonia from wind and solar.

Meanwhile, in the UK, Revera Energy will acquire more than 1.2GW of late-stage BESS projects. Little details on the UK portfolio have been released, however, it is stated that the BESS projects are designed to strengthen grid resiliency.

Carlyle also noted that Revera will benefit from existing relationships with several financing partners, including Nomura Infrastructure & Power, the Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Westpac Institutional Bank, Natixis CIB, and Export Development Canada.

Richard Hoskins, chairman of Revera Energy and managing director in Carlyle’s Infrastructure Group, said Revera will leverage Carlyle’s expertise and resources to accelerate the new platform’s growth.

“We believe Revera marks a new growth phase for the platform’s dedicated staff and leadership team, and strengthens existing project commitments,” Hoskin added.