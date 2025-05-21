Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Carlyle launches new renewable energy investment platform for Australia and UK

By George Heynes
Markets & Finance, Companies, Financial & Legal
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

Carlyle launches new renewable energy investment platform for Australia and UK

News

​​The inaccuracies in PV simulations for bifacial PV systems lie in outdated simulation models

Features, Guest Blog

Enfinity Global raises €100 million financing for European PV and storage portfolio

News

India solar PV additions decrease in Q1 2025 to 6.7GW

News

SOLV Energy to build 6GW of solar and storage assets in the US

News

Doral secures US$1.3 billion financing for 900MW Mammoth solar PV project in Indiana

News

Third-party ownership leads C&I, community solar financing in US

News

300 US PV and energy storage manufacturing facilities in ‘jeopardy’ from IRA changes – SEIA

News

SEIA describes ‘optimism’ for European solar at Intersolar Europe 2025

News

‘We want to learn from you’: SEIA on working with European solar at Intersolar 2025

Features, Interviews, Long Reads
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The Molong Solar Farm in New South Wales, owned by Amp Energy. Image: GRS Energy.

Global investment firm Carlyle has launched a new platform called Revera Energy, which focuses on developing, building, owning and operating renewable energy, energy storage and green hydrogen projects in Australia and the UK.

The energy infrastructure platform will begin by carving out assets in Australia and the UK from renewables developer Amp Energy, which is backed by Carlyle.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

In Australia, Revera will secure a development portfolio of more than 750MW of battery energy storage systems (BESS), 2.3GW of solar PV, and 1.4GW of wind generation, all concentrated in the National Electricity Market (NEM).

This will include projects such as the first stage of the 250MW/700MWh Bungama BESS being pursued in South Australia. As reported by our sister site Energy-Storage.news, Amp Energy had reached financial close on the site in February 2025.

Amp Energy previously said the BESS will have an output of 150MW and a storage capacity of 300MWh and aims to begin commercial operations in the first quarter of 2026.

In terms of solar PV, PV Tech has reported on several of Amp Energy’s utility-scale developments in Australia over the past few years. These include the 120MW Hillston solar PV power plant in New South Wales and two projects in South Australia: the 388MW Yoorndoo Illga solar-plus-storage site and a 1.3GW renewable energy hub.

Revera will also add the 1GW Cape Hardy green hydrogen project in South Australia to its portfolio. Located on the Eyre Peninsula, the proposed facility will produce green hydrogen and ammonia from wind and solar.

Meanwhile, in the UK, Revera Energy will acquire more than 1.2GW of late-stage BESS projects. Little details on the UK portfolio have been released, however, it is stated that the BESS projects are designed to strengthen grid resiliency.

Carlyle also noted that Revera will benefit from existing relationships with several financing partners, including Nomura Infrastructure & Power, the Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Westpac Institutional Bank, Natixis CIB, and Export Development Canada.

Richard Hoskins, chairman of Revera Energy and managing director in Carlyle’s Infrastructure Group, said Revera will leverage Carlyle’s expertise and resources to accelerate the new platform’s growth.

“We believe Revera marks a new growth phase for the platform’s dedicated staff and leadership team, and strengthens existing project commitments,” Hoskin added.

amp energy, australia, bess, carlyle, energy storage, pv power plants, Revera Energy, solar pv, uk

Read Next

The transaction marks the first funding dedicated to the Enfinity Global's European portfolio of battery storage systems (BESS).

Enfinity Global raises €100 million financing for European PV and storage portfolio

May 20, 2025
Enfinity Global has secured €100 million from Eiffel Investment Group to advance its solar PV and battery energy storage system (BESS) portfolio in Europe.
The three projects, Mammoth South, Mammoth Central I, and Mammoth Central II, have a generation capacity of 300 MWac each.

Doral secures US$1.3 billion financing for 900MW Mammoth solar PV project in Indiana

May 20, 2025
The three projects, Mammoth South, Mammoth Central I, and Mammoth Central II, have a generation capacity of 300 MW each.
Image: Octopus Australia.

Octopus Australia receives GPS approval for 300MW solar-plus-storage site

May 20, 2025
Octopus Australia has received grid connection approval from AEMO for a 300MW solar-plus-storage site in New South Wales.
Image: Victoria Department of Energy, Environment and Climate Action.

Australia: Victoria eyes seven renewable energy zones and 2.7GW of utility-scale solar PV by 2040

May 20, 2025
Australia’s Victoria government has proposed seven REZ for the state, emphasising these will help achieve its target of 2.7GW of utility-scale solar PV generation by 2040.
Solar park in Latvia from independent power producer Sunly.

Lithuania’s Ignitis Group secures funds for 239MW Latvia PV portfolio

May 19, 2025
Lithuanian government-owned utility and renewables developer Ignitis Group has signed a financing deal with SwedBank to support 239MW of solar PV capacity in Latvia.
Image: AGL Energy/Risen Energy.

OX2 obtains consent for 90MW solar-plus-storage site in New South Wales, Australia

May 19, 2025
Swedish solar developer OX2 has received development consent from the New South Wales government in Australia for a 90MW solar-plus-storage project.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Enfinity Global raises €100 million financing for European PV and storage portfolio

News

Australia: Victoria eyes seven renewable energy zones and 2.7GW of utility-scale solar PV by 2040

News

India’s Premier Energies plans 2GW wafer line with Sino-American Silicon

News

SOLV Energy to build 6GW of solar and storage assets in the US

News

Doral secures US$1.3 billion financing for 900MW Mammoth solar PV project in Indiana

News

Octopus Australia receives GPS approval for 300MW solar-plus-storage site

News

Upcoming Events

Renewables Procurement & Revenue Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
May 21, 2025
London, UK

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

Solar Media Events
June 17, 2025
Napa, USA

UK Solar Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
July 1, 2025
London, UK

Green Hydrogen Summit UK

Solar Media Events
July 1, 2025
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit Asia 2025

Solar Media Events
July 8, 2025
Asia
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.