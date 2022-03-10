Solar Media
News

CBP reveals best practice for importers to comply with US polysilicon WRO

By Sean Rai-Roche
Cell Processing, Financial & Legal, Materials, Modules, Policy
Americas

Latest

CBP reveals best practice for importers to comply with US polysilicon WRO

News

US utility-scale solar additions to fall this year due to volatile prices, supply chain issues

News

Enel, Santander partner to supply and finance solar, storage and energy efficiency solutions

News

Celsia contracts meteocontrol for Latin American solar asset monitoring

News

Module prices to remain elevated for 18 months at least as global demand skyrockets

News

Sungrow’s ST2752UX liquid-cooled battery energy storage system reduces system costs for hybrid solar-storage projects

Product Reviews

More Indian solar projects at risk of being shelved, analyst warns

News

Saudi Arabia eyes 15GW of renewables projects after penning new PPAs with ACWA Power, Jinko Power

News

PV Tech Power 30 out now: Solving solar’s skills gap, asset underperformance explained and more

News

High voltage grid concerns persist but merchant PV projects gain traction in Eastern Europe

News
There have been several reports of modules seized at the US border under the country’s WRO. Image: Unsplash

To avoid long delays and seized goods at the US border under the country’s Withhold Release Order (WRO), make sure all of the documents in your entry package are accurate, clearly laid out and in English. Additionally, provide an overview of your imports’ journey, from source material through to entry on US soil.

That was the advice given by Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agency staff during a Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) webinar last week, which spoke with top level officials in the CBP to help importers better understand compliance with the WRO.

The WRO applies to all products from Hoshine Silicon Industry and its subsidiaries as well as products originating from the Xinjiang region in north-western China where allegations of forced labour have been made and imports banned under the bipartisan Uyghur Forced Labour Prevention Act (UFLPA).

The CBP has said polysilicon-based products sourced from China’s Xinjiang region “carry a high risk of forced labour” and that importers “can lower [the] risk of exclusions under the Hoshine WRO if it sources polysilicon from outside of Xinjiang”.  

PV Tech Premium has already looked at the CBP’s WRO guidance in detail, but last week’s webinar provided additional insight, particularly around the entry submission packages and what would expedite the process for importers. 

While several analysts have predicted a modest impact of the WRO given US demand as proportion of Chinese supply, companies actively shifting their supply chains to comply with the rules and traceability protocols, it is still vital that importers get their documentation correct in order to ease delays and ensure deliveries.

Get it right the first time

Alan Aprea, centre director at the Electronics Centre of Excellence and Expertise within the CBP, said documents should be submitted as part of a secured, shared user-friendly folder. Documents should be shared in one email and should not be made into a zip file as this takes up a lot of storage on the CBP’s system and documents can get lost in the process. Below are some further best practice recommendations:

  • Make sure the info is accurate, up to date and does not contain evidence gaps. Not doing so adds to uncertainty and delays.
  • All components of the entry package should be part of the email – i.e., detention notice, entry, invoices, packing list, etc.
  • Traceability statements should reference all the different parts of the solar module, from cells and wafers down to ingots and the source polysilicon supplier.
  • All documents should be translated into English. This was mentioned multiple times.
  • Screenshots should be clearly identified regarding where and when they originate, where they came from and what they are representing.
  • Provide an outline for the CBP. “Walk us through the step-by-step process,” said Aprea, as this gives the CBP an overview of the entry package’s journey along the supply chain and may help to fill any gaps in evidence.
  • Stay in close communication with the CBP throughout the process and schedule follow up meetings with your assigned supervisor to discuss documents and traceability. 

“Every part of the project should be accounted for to ensure they have all the associated back up documents – purchase orders, contracts, work orders, production records, shipping records and proof of payment. And any other related documents that substantiate the transaction,” said Aprea.  

If the goods are seized

When it comes to allegations of products made using forced labour, the CBP receives reports from a variety of sources – civil service organisations, non-governmental organisations, investigative journalists and individuals.

It will evaluate those sources and then issue a WRO when information “reasonably indicated” the merchandise produced with forced labour is likely to be imported, said Josephine Baiamonte, senior policy advisor at the Forced Labour Division of CBP.

If the information conclusively indicated the merchandise was made with forced labour, CBP will publish a forced labour finding and the goods will be seized. Importers then have three months in which to act and have three options:

  1. Request to store the goods at an approved CBP warehouse (importers pay the charge for storage).
  2. Manipulate shipment to remove goods not subject to the WRO.
  3. Re-export the goods.

The detention notice might list additional documents helpful for its review, such as purchase orders, invoices, transport documents and any information to prove the goods in question are not subject to the WRO.

Eric Choy, executive director at the Office of Trade within the CBP, said the agency had been working with SEIA on the guiding principles for a compliance framework. The document has been cleared and will be published by the CBP soon. He urged importers to visit the FAQs section on the CBP site relating to WROs and said the newly designed framework was intended to support and facilitate the FAQs, no replace them.  

He added that the CBP was trying to make their website more user friendly in order to simplify user experience and access to vital information.  

customs and border protection, hoshine silicon industry, import ban, imports, seia, shipping, US WRO, WRO, xinjiang

US utility-scale solar additions to fall this year due to volatile prices, supply chain issues

March 10, 2022
US solar deployment reached a record high in 2021, but with volatile commodity prices and supply chain uncertainty leading to project delays and cancellations, utility-scale additions are set to contract this year.

Florida lawmakers vote to phase out rooftop solar net metering

March 8, 2022
Florida lawmakers have passed a bill that will remove credits for households with PV systems, amid warnings that the legislation could undercut the state’s rooftop solar sector.

First Solar facing ‘challenging year’ as shipping volatility bites, bifacial CadTel pilots continuing

March 2, 2022
First Solar has warned of a challenging year ahead as shipping delays, costs and reliability issues are expected to weigh heavy on 2022 revenues.

Biden calls for tax incentives to accelerate solar deployment

March 2, 2022
President Joe Biden used his first State of the Union address to emphasise the need for more renewables investment and tax incentives to speed up solar deployment.

SEIA releases community solar siting guidance for developers and regulators as it urges greater uptake across the US

March 1, 2022
Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) has released a new guide on community solar siting processes that provides a framework for developers and state regulators to consult and stresses the need for greater deployment throughout the US.
PV Price Watch: Peak delays in container shipping behind us as prices edge slowly downwards

February 24, 2022
Delays in the shipping industry have likely peaked already, with the turnaround time for containers likely to fall month after month moving further into 2022. While the price of moving containers from China to Europe and the US remains very high, they have come down slightly since last year.  

PV Talk: Belectric Kuloglu on their plans for the Turkish market

Features, Interviews

LONGi increases wafer prices for third time in six weeks as Tongwei ups cell costs

News

EU to accelerate renewables 'at lightning speed', cutting dependence on Russian gas

News

More Indian solar projects at risk of being shelved, analyst warns

News

US to add 22GW of utility-scale solar this year, EIA says

News

Sungrow's ST2752UX liquid-cooled battery energy storage system reduces system costs for hybrid solar-storage projects

Product Reviews

Energy Storage Summit USA

Solar Media Events
March 22, 2022
Austin, Texas, USA

Large Scale Solar Europe 2022

Solar Media Events
March 29, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal

Tackling heat: the importance of liquid cooling in hybrid solar-storage projects

Upcoming Webinars
April 6, 2022
10:00 AM (CET)

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
April 25, 2022
Berlin, Germany

Green Hydrogen Summit

Solar Media Events
May 17, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal
