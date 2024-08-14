Subscribe To Premium
CEEC signs EPC contract for 2GW Haden PV plant in Saudi Arabia

By Carrie Xiao
Italy adopts FER 2 decree, adds tariffs for new renewable power projects

Tongwei plans to acquire controlling interest in Runergy

Anza launches PV module price database for US solar sector

Meta and RWE sign PPAs for 274MW US solar portfolio

Philippines accelerates permitting for 3.5GW solar-plus-storage project

Busting myths around solar PV toxicity

Rooftop solar PV rebate scheme sees 2GW installed in Victoria, Australia

India adds 12.2GW of solar capacity in H1 2024, exceeds 2023 renewable power installation total

NextEnergy Capital fund acquires 248MW Spanish solar portfolio

The Al Shubach project in Saudi Arabia.
The deal is valued at approximately US$972 million. Image: China Energy Engineering Corporation.

A consortium led by the China Energy Engineering Corporation (CEEC) has signed an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract with Saudi Arabian organisation Buraiq Renewable Energy for the 2GW Haden PV project in Saudi Arabia.

The deal is a multi-party arrangement, with the CEEC leading a consortium comprised of its subsidiaries: the CEEC International Construction Group, the CEEC Guangdong Thermal Power Engineering Company and the Northwest Electric Power Design Institute of the China Power Engineering Consulting Group. Buraiq Renewable Energy, meanwhile, was jointly established by ACWA Power, the Saudi Public Investment Fund and the Saudi Aramco Power Company.

The contract value is approximately US$972 million (RMB6.979 billion). The project is in the western part of Saudi Arabia, about 93km northeast of Taif city, in Makkah province, and will have a total installed capacity of 2GW.

It is scheduled to achieve commercial operation in early 2027. The project contract includes engineering design, equipment procurement, transportation and installation, civil construction, transmission lines and substations construction, grid connection and commissioning.

According to the CEEC, the project team has already entered the site. Upon project completion, it is expected that the total power generated over 25 years will be around 156.189 billion kWh, with carbon dioxide emissions reduced by nearly 147 million tons, as Saudi Arabia looks to reach net zero emissions by 2060.

Prior to this deal, the CEEC had also participated in other Saudi Arabian projects, including a 2.6GW PV project in AI Shuaibah and a 300MW PV project in Rabigh.

Saudi Arabia’s “Vision 2030” programme has implemented a target to increase the proportion of renewable energy to 50% of the country’s total energy mix by 2030, most of which will be provided by solar facilities. In December 2023, Saudi Arabia announced that from 2024 onwards, it will tender 20GW of renewable energy projects to reach a total installed capacity of 130GW by 2030.

acwa power, brack renewable energy, buraiq renewable energy, ceec, China Energy Engineering Corporation, haden project, middle east, projects, saudi arabia, saudi aramco power company, saudi public investment fund

Read Next

RWE's projects in Virginia.

Meta and RWE sign PPAs for 274MW US solar portfolio

August 14, 2024
Meta has signed two power purchase agreements (PPAs) with German firm RWE to acquire power from two of its solar farms in the US.
A Meralco project in the Philippines.

Philippines accelerates permitting for 3.5GW solar-plus-storage project

August 14, 2024
The Board of Investments (BOI) in the Philippines has given a ‘green lane certificate’ for a 3.5GW solar-plus-storage project.
Cypark's hybrid floating project in Merchang.

Cypark and Trinasolar commission 100MW hybrid floating solar project in Malaysia

August 13, 2024
Cypark Resources Berhad has commissioned a 100MW hybrid project in its home state, which includes 35MW of floating solar capacity.
A Pivot Energy project.

Microsoft and Pivot Energy sign deal for 500MW of US community solar

August 12, 2024
Pivot Energy has signed an agreement with Microsoft to develop 500MW of community-scale solar capacity across the US between 2025 and 2029.
Kaylon Enerji's Karapinar solar plant.

Polish and UK credit agencies finance 390MW Turkish solar project

August 12, 2024
The UK’s Standard Chartered Bank will provide a €249 million (£213 million) loan for Turkish investment company Kalyon Enerji.
Image: Gerry Machen via Flickr.

Blueleaf secures funding from Axis Bank for 200MW solar-plus-wind project in India

August 7, 2024
Blueleaf Energy has reached financial close for a 200MW solar-plus-wind hybrid project, under development in Madhya Pradesh, India.

