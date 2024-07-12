Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

China boasts two-thirds of utility-scale solar and wind projects under construction

By Simon Yuen
Power Plants, Markets & Finance, Projects
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

Latest

China boasts two-thirds of utility-scale solar and wind projects under construction

News

Maxeon faces lawsuit over alleged damages to investors

News

Green Gold Energy receives consent for 108MW solar-plus-storage project in South Australia

News

Ingeteam to supply inverters for 93MW Victoria, Australia, solar PV project

News

New Zealand’s first ‘high-value’ agriPV solar farm revealed

News

Iberdrola signs PPA with Burger King, supplies power from 553MW solar PV plant in Spain

News

Dimension Renewable Energy unveils new name, plans to operate 500MW community solar projects

News

Huawei ushering in new era of smart renewable energy generators

News

BayWa r.e. sells 95MW Spanish solar PV project to Encavis AG

News

Calls for enhanced cybersecurity measures for European solar

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
China could triple its renewables capacity by adding the same amount solar and wind each year as it did in 2023. Credit: EDP.

China is building two-thirds of the world’s new solar and wind projects, with 180GW of utility-scale solar capacity under construction, according to a recent Global Energy Monitor study.

Currently, the combined capacity of 339GW of utility-scale solar and wind projects under construction in China is nearly twice as much as the rest of the world combined. The report shows that the US’ combined capacity of utility-scale solar and wind capacity under construction was just 40GW as of December 2023, followed by Brazil (13GW), the UK (10GW) and Spain (9GW).

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Moreover, one-third of planned utility-scale solar and wind proejcts in China are under construction, higher than the global average of 7%.

According to the report, China also added almost twice as much utility-scale solar and wind power capacity in 2023 than in any other year. As of the first quarter of 2024, China’s total utility-scale solar and wind capacity reached 758GW, although data from the China Electricity Council showed that the total capacity, including distributed solar, reached 1,120GW. Wind and solar now account for 37% of the total power generation capacity in the country.

The rise of distributed solar

The report says that between March 2023 and March 2024 China installed more solar capacity than it had in the previous three years combined, and more than the rest of the world combined for 2023. Nearly half of the distributed solar added in 2023 was installed on residential rooftops, largely driven by China’s whole county solar model, announced in 2021.

As a result, distributed solar accounts for 41% of the total solar capacity and has experienced a higher growth rate than large-scale solar since 2021.

Geographically, distributed solar is prevalent in central and southern provinces. Shandong topped the list by boasting 40,988MW of distributed solar projects in 2023, followed by Henan (30,940MW), Jiangsu (30,940MW), Zhejiang (26,896MW) and Hebei (23,026MW).

Utility scale solar PV projects were more prevalent in western and northern provinces or regions, lead by Xinjiang (38.020MW) and Qinghai (27,708MW). Shanxi, Inner Mongolia and Ningxia boast a capacity of 25,189MW, 23,485MW and 21,302MW respectively.

Previously, PV Tech reported that China added 45.74GW of solar capacity in Q1 2024, up from 33.66GW in the same quarter last year.

Data from the energy administration showed that the newly installed PV capacity in the first two months reached 36.72GW. Therefore, China added about 9.02GW of solar capacity in March. From January to March, China installed 69.4GW of power generation capacity. Of the additions, solar and wind accounted for 65.9% and 22.3% respectively.

However, the Chinese solar market is facing headwinds in 2024, as major Chinese solar manufacturers report losses in H1 2024 due to increased competition and the Chinese government’s plan to raise the minimum capital ratio for solar PV manufacturing projects to 30%.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2024

8 October 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 8-9 October 2024 is our second PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The event in 2023 was a sell out success and 2024 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2024

26 November 2024
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2025. PV ModuleTech Europe 2024 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2025

11 March 2025
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
china, global energy monitor, pv modules, pv power plants, solar and wind, solar pv

Read Next

The project will incorporate 91.7MWh of battery energy storage. Image: Green Gold Energy.

Green Gold Energy receives consent for 108MW solar-plus-storage project in South Australia

July 12, 2024
Solar developer Green Gold Energy revealed on Thursday (11 July) that it has received development approval to construct a 108MW solar farm in South Australia.
Image: Enel Green Power

Ingeteam to supply inverters for 93MW Victoria, Australia, solar PV project

July 12, 2024
Spanish inverter manufacturer Ingeteam has signed a supply agreement for Enel Green Power Australia’s 93MW Girgarre solar farm.
Visualisation of the Lincoln University agriPV solar farm. Image: Lincoln University.

New Zealand’s first ‘high-value’ agriPV solar farm revealed

July 12, 2024
Lincoln University revealed plans on Wednesday (10 July) to develop New Zealand’s first ‘high-value’ agrivoltaic (agriPV) solar farm.
Iberdrola's hybrid solar-wind project located in Castille and Leon, Spain. Credit: Iberdrola

Iberdrola signs PPA with Burger King, supplies power from 553MW solar PV plant in Spain

July 11, 2024
Iberdrola has signed a power purchase agreement with fast food chain Burger King to supply power from part of a 553MW solar PV plant. 
Dimension Energy

Dimension Renewable Energy unveils new name, plans to operate 500MW community solar projects

July 11, 2024
Dimension Renewable Energy has announced a new name and a plan to operate 500MW community solar projects by the end of next year.
The Powell Creek solar project from Avangrid. Image: Avangrid

Avangrid installs first modules at 202MW Ohio PV site

July 11, 2024
US energy project developer Avangrid has installed the first modules at its 202MWdc/150MWac Powell Creek PV project in Putnam County, Ohio.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Major Chinese solar manufacturers report losses in H1 2024 due to increased competition

News

US manufacturer Toledo Solar ceases operations

News

Iberdrola signs PPA with Burger King, supplies power from 553MW solar PV plant in Spain

News

Recurrent Energy inks solar PV PPA for 115MWp project in Spain

News

CEA: AD/CVD could raise US-made PV prices by 15 cents/watt

News

Europe received 43% of Chinese PV exports in Jan-May 2024

News

Upcoming Events

From Cell to Complete AC System Integration with Trina Storage Elementa 2

Upcoming Webinars
July 31, 2024
1:00 PM (BST) / 2:00PM (CEST)

Energy Storage Summit Central Eastern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Warsaw, Poland

Solar Finance & Investment Asia 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Singapore, Asia

PV CellTech USA 2024

Solar Media Events
October 8, 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA

Energy Storage Summit Latin America 2024

Solar Media Events
October 15, 2024
Santiago, Chile
© Solar Media Limited 2024