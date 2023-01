An operational floating PV plant in China. Image: Sungrow Floating.

Solar deployment in China jumped to a new high in 2022, according to new figures from the country’s National Energy Administration.

Newly installed solar capacity in China last year reached a record 87.4GW, a 59% increase on 2021, taking the country’s total installed PV capacity to 390GW.

Solar accounted for 46% of China’s power capacity additions last year.

By the end of December, China’s total installed power generation capacity was about 2.56TW, up by 7.8% year-on-year.