China files WTO solar subsidy complaint against India

The complaint alleges several violations of WTO obligations, including the national treatment principle, which it said amounted to import-substitution subsidies prohibited by the WTO.

The ministry said these measures provided an “unfair” competitive advantage to India’s own industry and harmed China’s interests. It urged India to abide by its WTO commitments and “immediately correct” its wrong practices.

The complaint is the second by China against India this year, following a separate one lodged with the WTO in October relating to India’s battery manufacturing industry.

It highlights the growing tensions between rival manufacturing blocs as they race to develop domestic manufacturing capacity and navigate international trade rules.

India’s PV manufacturing industry is facing a separate investigation by US authorities over alleged antidumping and countervailing (AD/CVD) activities. This enquiry is due to conclude in early 2026.