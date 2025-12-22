Subscribe To Premium
China files WTO solar subsidy complaint against India

By Ben Willis
December 22, 2025
China files WTO solar subsidy complaint against India

European Energy wins approval for 1.1GW solar project in Australia

Emmvee expands manufacturing with 2.5GW 6GW module line, announces 6GW solar cell and module facility

The PV Review, 2025: A year of performance and reliability issues for TOPCon and n-type solar PV modules

Solar tracker giants bet on integration

Preventing voltage drops through strategic eBOS design

Altus Power expands US footprint with 234MW multi-state solar deal

BayWa r.e. sells 46MW floating solar PV plant in the Netherlands

SEIA says SPEED Act is ‘unequal’ in treatment of solar PV

Chinese polysilicon production has recorded its first decline in 12 years – CPIA

World Trade Organization
China’s complaint to the WTO challenges alleged subsidies of India’s solar industry. Image: World Trade Organization

The Chinese government has lodged a complaint with the World Trade Organization (WTO) against India’s alleged subsidisation of its PV industry.

In a statement on December 19, China’s Ministry of Commerce announced that it had filed a case with the WTO, challenging tariff and subsidy measures related to India’s photovoltaic and information and communication industries.

The complaint alleges several violations of WTO obligations, including the national treatment principle, which it said amounted to import-substitution subsidies prohibited by the WTO.

The ministry said these measures provided an “unfair” competitive advantage to India’s own industry and harmed China’s interests. It urged India to abide by its WTO commitments and “immediately correct” its wrong practices.

The complaint is the second by China against India this year, following a separate one lodged with the WTO in October relating to India’s battery manufacturing industry.

It highlights the growing tensions between rival manufacturing blocs as they race to develop domestic manufacturing capacity and navigate international trade rules.

India’s PV manufacturing industry is facing a separate investigation by US authorities over alleged antidumping and countervailing (AD/CVD) activities. This enquiry is due to conclude in early 2026.

The modules will be manufactured at Emmvee’s facilities in Dabaspet and Sulibele, Karnataka and installed at KPI Green’s facility in the western state of Gujarat, India. Image: Emmvee.

Emmvee expands manufacturing with 2.5GW 6GW module line, announces 6GW solar cell and module facility

December 22, 2025
Emmvee, through its subsidiary Emmvee Energy, has begun operations at its 2.5GW solar module manufacturing plant in Bengaluru, Karnataka.
Wang Bohua presenting at an event in China

Chinese polysilicon production has recorded its first decline in 12 years – CPIA

December 19, 2025
Wang Bohua, honorary chairman of the China PV Industry Association (CPIA), said that the polysilicon production in China experienced its first year-on-year decline since 2013, while wafer production registered its first year-on-year decline since 2009.
Image: Fraunhofer ISE
Premium

The solar industry is playing perpetual catch-up on module reliability

December 18, 2025
PV Talk: Paul Gebhardt of Fraunhofer ISE discusses reliability issues facing advanced PV modules, an issue which isn't going anywhere.
Solar panels in a field.
Sponsored

Unlocking maximum value from G12 modules on tracker systems

December 18, 2025
If we imagine the development of PV industry in terms of scale and quality on a single curve, its trajectory has clearly been moving upward.
ATUM Solar Egypt groundbreaking ceremony JA Solar

JA Solar JV starts work on Egypt PV and storage manufacturing plant

December 17, 2025
JA Solar is a lead partner in a joint venture that broke ground this week on a new 2GW solar PV cell, 2GW module and 1GWh energy storage manufacturing facility in Egypt.
Rooftop solar installation.

Solar inverter market to shrink in 2025-26 amid uncertainty in China, US, EU

December 16, 2025
The global solar inverter industry will contract over the next two years as major markets in China, Europe and the US confront new volatility, according to energy market analyst Wood Mackenzie.  
