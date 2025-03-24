Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

CHINA ROUND-UP: CEEC signs Azerbaijan solar EPC contract, secures Indonesia FPV project; Solarspace plans Hong Kong IPO

By Carrie Xiao
Power Plants, Projects
Asia & Oceania

Latest

CHINA ROUND-UP: CEEC signs Azerbaijan solar EPC contract, secures Indonesia FPV project; Solarspace plans Hong Kong IPO

News

World adds 553GW of solar capacity in 2024 as energy demand grows

News

ARENA provides AU$814 million to 1.5GW green hydrogen & ammonia project in Australia

News

Qualitas Energy, Mirova form JV to build 250MW renewables portfolio in Italy

News

Trump rescinds Biden’s Defense Production Act support for solar manufacturing

News

European Commission launches PV innovation partnership with up to €480 million investment

News

Edify Energy submits 100MW solar-plus-storage site to Australia’s EPBC Act

News

FRV Australia acquires 190MW hybrid solar PV and energy storage site in Victoria

News

Deriva Energy commissions 100MW PV plant in Mississippi, US

News

Flexibility ‘holds key’ to supporting Europe’s energy transition – report

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Xu Lu, general manager of China Power Engineering Consulting Group, as well as chairman of NWEPDI, signed the EPC contract for the Bilasur and Banka PV projects in Azerbaijan, with Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, CEO of Masdar.

China Energy Engineering signs EPC contract for 760MW Azerbaijan PV project

The Northwest Electric Power Design Institute of China Power Engineering Consulting Group (NWEPDI) has signed an engineering, procurement and construction contract with Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar) for the 445MW Bilasuvar and 315MW Banka PV projects in Azerbaijan.

These two projects mark the first large-scale PV projects of China Energy Engineering in Azerbaijan under the EPC contracting model. The Bilasuvar project, which has an AC capacity of 445MW and a DC capacity of 580MW, is the largest PV project under construction in Azerbaijan. The Banka PV project has an AC capacity of 315MW, a DC capacity of 410MW, and is expected to generate around 640 million kWh of power annually.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

China Energy Engineering Gezhouba Group secures Indonesia floating PV project

China Energy Engineering Gezhouba Group has signed a contract for the 60MW Saguling Floating PV Project (FPV) in Indonesia. This project is a demonstration floating PV project initiated by the Indonesian government.

The project is located at the Saguling Reservoir, approximately 26 kilometres west of Bandung City in West Java Province, Indonesia, and about 100 kilometres from the capital city of Jakarta. The scope of work includes the construction of a 60MWac FPV plant on the water surface and a 150kV step-up substation.

Leading PV cell supplier Solarspace plans Hong Kong IPO

On March 13, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange disclosed that Solarspace had submitted an application for listing on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, aiming for an IPO in Hong Kong.

Solarspace had previously applied for an A-share listing on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange’s ChiNext board in May 2023. After responding to multiple rounds of review feedback, the company successfully passed the listing review in December 2023. However, the company withdrew its A-share listing application while awaiting approval from the China Securities Regulatory Commission.

According to data from Frost & Sullivan, based on external PV cell shipments, Solarspace ranked first among specialised global PV cell manufacturers in 2024, with a market share of 18.3%. The company also ranked second among all global PV cell manufacturers, with a market share of 14.6%.

Another industry research firm, InfoLink, reported that among the top five PV cell suppliers in 2024, Solarspace ranked second, with Tongwei topping the list.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2026

10 March 2026
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info
azerbaijan, china, masdar, pv modules, pv power plants, solar pv

Read Next

Image: Murchison Green Hydrogen.

ARENA provides AU$814 million to 1.5GW green hydrogen & ammonia project in Australia

March 24, 2025
CIP has been named by ARENA as the first recipient of the Hydrogen Headstart Program for a 1.5GW project in Western Australia.
Trump-in-2017-flickr-user-Michael-Vadon-768x512

Trump rescinds Biden’s Defense Production Act support for solar manufacturing

March 21, 2025
The president said the move was “necessary to advance the policy of the United States to restore common sense to the Federal Government."
Edify Energy has several utility-scale solar PV plants, such as the 333MWp Darlington Point project in New South Wales (above). Image: Edify Energy.

Edify Energy submits 100MW solar-plus-storage site to Australia’s EPBC Act

March 21, 2025
Edify Energy has submitted plans for a 100MW solar-plus-storage project in New South Wales to the Australian government’s EPBC Act.
Image: FRV Australia.

FRV Australia acquires 190MW hybrid solar PV and energy storage site in Victoria

March 21, 2025
Developer Fotowatio Renewable Ventures (FRV) Australia has acquired a 190MW hybrid solar PV and energy storage project in Victoria from Acen Australia.
BayWa-r.e.-Germany-co-located-BESS-spitalhofe-

Flexibility ‘holds key’ to supporting Europe’s energy transition – report

March 20, 2025
A study from consultancy LCP Delta has underlined the importance of flexibility to Europe’s energy transition as the dominance of renewable energy generation grows.  
GettyImages-598156726_750_413

Tax credit uncertainty risks ‘tens of billions’ in US renewables investment – ACORE

March 20, 2025
Uncertainty over tax credits could cause 84% of investors and 73% of developers to decrease their activity in renewable energy, according to ACORE.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Qualitas Energy, Mirova form JV to build 250MW renewables portfolio in Italy

News

ARENA provides AU$814 million to 1.5GW green hydrogen & ammonia project in Australia

News

Trump rescinds Biden’s Defense Production Act support for solar manufacturing

News

How to optimise India’s salvo of renewable energy tenders

Features, Interviews

Edify Energy submits 100MW solar-plus-storage site to Australia’s EPBC Act

News

European Commission launches PV innovation partnership with up to €480 million investment

News

Upcoming Events

Large Scale Solar Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
March 25, 2025
Lisbon, Portugal

Energy Storage Summit USA 2025

Solar Media Events
March 26, 2025
Renaissance Dallas Addison Hotel, Dallas, Texas

Intersolar Summit Brasil Nordeste 2025

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
April 23, 2025
Fortaleza, Brazil

Large Scale Solar USA 2025

Solar Media Events
April 29, 2025
Dallas, Texas

Intersolar Europe 2025

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
May 7, 2025
Munich, Germany
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.