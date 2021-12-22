Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Chinese firm completes 550MWp solar project at tidal flat area

By Jules Scully
Power Plants, Projects
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

Latest

Chinese firm completes 550MWp solar project at tidal flat area

News

Ib vogt taps trio of institutional investors to accelerate IPP strategy pivot

News

New opportunities for rooftop solar: integrating with other verticals to spur deployment

Editors' Blog, Features

BBB renewables provisions would enable industry to ‘move rapidly’ and should be a ‘national priority’, manufacturers say

News

US’ BLM soliciting for utility-scale solar projects on 90,000 acres of state land

News

PODCAST: Solar’s frenetic 2021 and prospects for supply chain normalisation 2022 reviewed

News

BayWa r.e. lauds ‘innovative price mechanism’ in latest solar virtual PPA

News

The PV review, Q1 2021: Vietnam’s solar boom, US looks beyond Trump era, solar shifts to new scale era

Editors' Blog, Features

Hoymiles raises US$875m through STAR Market listing

News

Elkem given US$1.8m grant to pursue carbon-free silicon production, aims to license to other manufacturers

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
The plant features almost 1.4 million Chint PV modules. Image: Chint.

A 550MWp PV project constructed at a tidal flat area of Zhejiang province, China, has been connected to the local power grid, the company behind the plant has announced.

Astronergy/Chint Solar said the nearshore installation, which combines PV power generation with fish farming, is the biggest of its kind in Asia.

Called the ‘Wenzhou Taihan 550MW aquaculture-PV complementary solar plant’, the project features 1,396,000 of Chint’s ASTRO 450Wp mono-Si modules to generate around 650GWh per year.

With the plant beginning commercial operations earlier this month, the clean energy power generation capacity of the Wenzhou power grid increased by about 26%, Chint said.

As well as supplying electrical transmission and distribution equipment for the plant, Astronergy/Chint Solar will also be the operations and maintenance service provider.

The company touted the potential of building solar projects at sea to make use of available space while still allowing aquaculture.

The deployment of floating solar projects in parts of Asia with high population densities has been on the rise. In Taiwan, a project of note was completed last year by developer Chenya Energy in the island’s most densely populated area. With a capacity of 181MWp, the plant has modules fixed to a mooring frame and floats that are supported by concrete anchors, with the installation sitting on the seabed during low tide and floating when the tide rises.

Floating PV deployment has been boosted in China by a government policy that promoted the construction of plants in coal mine subsidence areas.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
aquaculture, china, chint, chint solar, nearshore

Read Next

Xinyi Solar to enter polysilicon production with launch of new entity and Yunnan-based facility

December 20, 2021
Solar manufacturer Xinyi Solar is to diversify into polysilicon production, launching a joint venture to establish a production base in Yunnan, China, with an initial capacity of 60,000 metric tons (MT).
PV Tech Premium

Is the Glasgow Climate Pact a boon for solar, or a COP out?

December 14, 2021
The sun wasn’t shining in Glasgow for COP26 and many in the solar sector lamented the lack of mention in countries’ pledges. Nonetheless, some vital announcements were made that will be crucial to the industry’s growth and its role in reaching net zero, writes Sean Rai-Roche.
PV Tech Premium

PV 2030: Scaling up to the challenge

December 14, 2021
While the technological advancement of solar over the coming decade will play a significant role in driving deployment, actual installations will largely driven by two factors – manufacturing capacity and national decarbonisation targets. Jules Scully examines how much solar can be made, and deployed, by 2030.

US and China set to add almost 600GW of capacity this decade but risks to deployment exist, says report

December 7, 2021
The US and China will account for a combined 57% of total forecasted solar capacity additions through 2030, with the countries adding 151.3GW and 436.9GW of solar capacity, respectively. Both countries have risks to this development, however, with the US needing to overcome trade and tariff problems, while China needs to ensure the reliability of PV production
PV Tech Premium

Inside JinkoSolar’s plan to take the lead on n-type

December 7, 2021
PV Tech Premium speaks to Dany Qian, vice president at JinkoSolar, to get the inside story about the ‘Solar Module Super League’ member’s 16GW n-type expansion and plans to take the lead in TOPCon.

China opens applications for next stage of multi-hundred-gigawatt desert renewables scheme

December 6, 2021
China’s National Energy Administration has kickstarted the second batch of large-scale wind and solar PV projects under the country’s multi-hundred-gigawatt desert renewables scheme.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

PV Price Watch: Wafer prices continue to tumble as market looks forward to sub-$0.30c/W modules

Editors' Blog, Features

BayWa r.e. lauds ‘innovative price mechanism’ in latest solar virtual PPA

News

The PV review, Q1 2021: Vietnam’s solar boom, US looks beyond Trump era, solar shifts to new scale era

Editors' Blog, Features

ČEZ Group division Elevion targets European solar growth following Belectric deal

News

Xinyi Solar to enter polysilicon production with launch of new entity and Yunnan-based facility

News

Senator Joe Manchin says he won’t support Build Back Better plan, cites grid reliability ‘risk’

News

Upcoming Events

Solar Finance & Investment Europe

Solar Media Events
February 1, 2022
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit 2022

Solar Media Events
February 23, 2022
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit USA

Solar Media Events
March 23, 2022
Austin, Texas, USA

Large Scale Solar Europe 2022

Solar Media Events
March 29, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021

New Year Sale—Get 50% off your first year

PV Tech Premium and Photovoltaics International
Subscribe Now