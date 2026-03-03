Subscribe To Premium
CHN Energy starts operations at 2GW phase of Lingwu solar PV project, bringing operational capacity to 4GW

By JP Casey
March 3, 2026
Power Plants, Projects
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

Singapore raises solar target to 3GW by 2030

Blackrock subsidiary confirms AES acquisition for US$10.7 billion

Greenvolt, Reel sign balancing and optimisation services deal for Høegholm solar-plus-storage project in Denmark

Mercom: cost of using Indian-made solar modules fell 3.4% in Q4 2025

Solar LCOE saw ‘anomalous’ 6% rise between 2024 and 2025

Schletter installs mounting at ‘earthquake-prone’ Italian solar PV site

Virya Energy secures US$99 million EBRD equity to scale Polish solar portfolio

Massachusetts energy bill includes ‘short-sighted’ and ‘unacceptable’ funding cuts, renewables advocates say

India to add 42.5GW of solar capacity in 2026: JMK Research

A CHN Energy solar PV project.
The fully-operational 4GW Lingwu project is part of the larger 6GW Ningxia complex. Image: CHN Energy.

The China Energy Investment Corporation (CHN Energy), a state-owned mining and energy company, has started commercial operations at the remaining 2GW of the 4GW Lingwu new energy base in Ningxia, central China.

This latest portion was brought online last week, on 28 February, and means the entirety of the Lingwu new energy base is now operational. The Lingwu project is part of a larger 6GW Ningxia site, built on a coal mining subsistence area, comprising an additional 2GW facility in Ningdong that is currently under construction.

CHN Energy announced that the operational parts of the project are supported by a number of other pieces of electrical infrastructure, including a 750kV booster substation used by “nearby thermal power plants” and 200km of transmission infrastructure, which delivers electricity generated at the project to China’s east coast. Alongside this “bundled transmission model”, as CHN Energy dubs it, the Lingwu project is co-located with a 400MW/800MWh battery energy storage system (BESS), which the developer expects to expand to reach a size of 600MW/1,200MWh.

The co-location of a BESS alongside a solar PV project is increasingly common in the renewable energy industry, but experts have warned that simply deploying the technologies together is not a “silver bullet” to generate revenue.

Speaking at last week’s Energy Storage Summit, held in London by PV Tech publisher Sola Media, Tom Smout, head of energy storage at consultancy LCP Delta, said that “co-location has a place, but I think it’s quite overhyped by a lot of people,” making the point that the solar and storage assets need to have compelling businesses cases, as individual assets, in order to be profitable.

CHN Energy has reached a number of milestones at large utility-scale projects in recent months, including the start of commercial operations at a 1GW floating PV (FPV) project off the coast of Dongying in China. This is the world’s largest operational offshore FPV project.

The company’s advancement of the Ningxia project follows the China Photovoltaic Industry Association (CPIA) revising down its capacity addition forecasts for 2026. The trade body expects China to add 180-240GW of new capacity in 2026, down from 315GW in 2025, as industry players cut back on production in an effort to bring to an end the long-standing toxic price competition among the leading Chinese players; five leading companies announced earlier this year that they expect to endure losses of up to US$4.7 billion in 2025.

asia, china, china energy investment corporation, CHN Energy, projects, solar-plus-storage

The Høegholm hybrid energy park.

Greenvolt, Reel sign balancing and optimisation services deal for Høegholm solar-plus-storage project in Denmark

March 3, 2026
Greenvolt and Reel have signed a partnership to deliver balancing and optimisation services for the Høegholm solar-plus-storage project.
A solar PV project in Austria.
Premium

Solar LCOE saw 'anomalous' 6% rise between 2024 and 2025

March 3, 2026
The LCOE for fixed-tilt solar PV increased by 6% in 2025, according to BNEF, but solar remains the cheapest source of electricity.
A Daqo New Energy facility.

Daqo New Energy cuts losses and revenues in 2025 as polysilicon sector shifts

February 27, 2026
Daqo New Energy cut its financial losses and its revenues in 2025 as China's efforts to moderate its polysilicon industry began to take effect.
ESS-Asia-24-Philippines-DOE-Assistant-Secretary-Mario-Marasingan-768x512

Philippines calls for energy storage at all large-scale renewables plants

February 27, 2026
The Philippines government has announced that large-scale renewable energy installations will have to integrate energy storage into their projects.
A Waaree manufacturing facility.
Premium

Where next for the US solar tariff whack-a-mole game?

February 26, 2026
Analysis: As new duties threaten to block PV producers from India, Laos and Indonesia from the US market, the outcome of the Section 232 polysilicon investigation could put an end to the question of who will be next.
A Solar Proponent solar-plus-storage project.

EIA: US to add record 43.4GW of new utility-scale solar PV capacity in 2026

February 26, 2026
Developers are forecast to add a record 43.4GW of new solar PV capacity to the US power system in 2026, according to the EIA.
Virya Energy secures US$99 million EBRD equity to scale Polish solar portfolio

News

Endesa commissions 131MW agriPV portfolio alongside Spanish archaeological site

News

Massachusetts energy bill includes ‘short-sighted’ and ‘unacceptable’ funding cuts, renewables advocates say

News

RENA Technologies to ship solar manufacturing equipment to 1.2GW Indian TOPCon cell plant

News

NEM Data Spotlight: February 2026 sees generation retreat from summer peak as pricing volatility reaches new extremes

Features, Long Reads

Where next for the US solar tariff whack-a-mole game?

Features, Editors' Blog

