Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

China to add 180-240GW of new solar PV capacity in 2026, down from 315GW in 2025

By JP Casey
February 11, 2026
Power Plants, Projects
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

Latest

China to add 180-240GW of new solar PV capacity in 2026, down from 315GW in 2025

News

MNRE adds 3GW of solar cell capacity to ALMM List-II, reaching 26GW

News

EUROPE ROUND-UP: METLEN signs offtake deal in Italy, European Energy to finance Danish solar-plus-storage, TSE acquires French PV projects

News

UK awards 4.9GW solar PV in latest CfD round

News

Carlyle-backed Revera Energy bags US$150 million to accelerate renewables pipeline in the UK and Australia

News

FinDev Canada commits US$56 million loan to 396MW Peruvian solar project, country’s largest

News

ACME, Ceigall secure 220MW solar-plus-storage contracts in Madhya Pradesh

News

Inside European solar: Strong fundamentals, global opportunities and grid challenges

Features, Editors' Blog, Long Reads

Boviet Solar ‘committed’ to US manufacturing despite Chinese ownership uncertainty

News

Western Australia’s 70GW renewables hub advances with Chinese and South Korean feasibility partnership

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Wang Bohua presenting at an event in China
Wang Bohua, honorary chairman of the CPIA, said 2026 will bring an era of ‘value competition’ for China. Image: CPIA.

China expects to add 180-240GW of new solar PV capacity in 2026, around one-third of the 500-667GW of capacity that is forecast to be added globally this year.

This is the main takeaway from the latest report published by the China Photovoltaic Industry Association (CPIA), released last week to cover the next five years of the Chinese solar sector, which will coincide with the 15th Five-Year Plan period of the Chinese government, from 2026 to 2030. Over this period, the CPIA expects China to add an average of 238-287GW of new capacity each year.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

The CPIA also expects annual capacity additions to decline considerably from the record 315.07GW added in 2025, before recovering over the next few years, with the most optimistic forecast expecting 320GW of capacity to be installed in 2030, as shown in the graph below. This is the only forecast made by the CPIA that puts annual capacity additions higher than the peak of 2025, and suggests that it could take up to five years for the Chinese solar industry to reach the same levels of deployment as were seen last year.

The forecast slowdown in capacity additions follows several years of increasingly intense price competition between the leading Chinese manufacturers, as many have cut the prices of their products in order to compete with one another. While this may have contributed to the large scale of new PV deployments, in 2025 in particular, this has significantly damaged many of the industry’s leading players; five leading firms announced losses of up to US$4.7 billion in 2025, with Tongwei in particular posting a staggering increase in year-on-year losses that could be as high as 42%.

The latter half of 2025 saw many of the industry leaders come together to try to align policies and activities to curb this race to the bottom on prices, to preserve the financial health of the entire industry. July saw a meeting of the Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and 14 leading PV executives, while the very next month the country’s leading polysilicon producers announced plans to cut production by one-third to address the significant imbalance in supply and demand that has permeated the Chinese solar industry.

Entering an era of ‘value competition’

Wang Bohua, honorary chairman of the CPIA, addressed these financial pressures, alongside other challenges facing the industry, in his speech made at the launch of the report last week. He said that in the coming years, China would move from a model of “competing on scale and price” to a new era of “value competition”, where manufacturers’ work and government policies would combine to drive industrial transformation, rather than persist with the race to the bottom on module prices that has so hampered the industry recently.

Looking ahead, he noted that AI could form an important role in the future of the Chinese PV industry, for its use in research and development, and he expects the use of equipment such as monocrystalline furnaces to improve the sophistication of the manufacturing process.

The CPIA report also included deployment forecasts for a number of regions around the world, including Europe, where steady deployment figures are expected; and the US, where the CPIA expects a decline in installation in the coming years due to political uncertainty. This echoes concern and confusion expressed by those in the US solar sector throughout 2025, where federal policies have made the economics of solar project investment less certain than in previous years, effectively discouraging investment in the industry.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Global

9 March 2027
Location To Be Confirmed
PV CellTech Global will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. Join us in Q1 of 2027
More Info
asia, china, china photovoltaic industry association, cpia, deployment, forecasts, manufacturing, production, reports

Read Next

With the federal government withdrawing from the case, Auxin will have 40 days to file its response. Image: Stephen Walker via Unsplash.

US federal government drops appeal in retroactive solar tariff case

February 9, 2026
The US federal government has withdrawn its appeal against a US Court of International Trade (CIT) ruling to retroactively collect two years of tariffs on imported solar panels.
Solar panels in the US.

Electricity demand to grow rapidly in ‘new era’ for energy, says IEA

February 9, 2026
Global electricity demand is set to grow 2.5 times as fast as overall energy demand by 2030, ushering in what the International Energy Agency (IEA) has dubbed the “Age of Electricity”.
The European Commission. Credit: Glyn Lowe via Flickr.

EU Commission approves €3 billion German clean energy manufacturing scheme

February 9, 2026
The European Commission has approved a €3 billion (US$3.55 billion) clean energy manufacturing aid scheme from Germany.
Render of Sungrow's PV inverter and energy storage system manufacturing plant in Poland

Sungrow to open PV inverter, ESS manufacturing plant in Poland

February 6, 2026
Chinese solar PV inverter and energy storage manufacturer Sungrow has expanded its manufacturing outreach with a new facility in southwestern Poland.
The Grootfontein site in South Africa

GSC: Africa adds record 4.5GW of new solar PV capacity in 2025

February 5, 2026
Figures from the Global Solar Council (GSC) suggest that Africa added 4.5GW of new solar PV capacity in 2025.
A Trina Solar manufacturing plant.

IRENA: Vietnam is cheapest country for domestic solar production

February 5, 2026
Vietnam is the cheapest country to produce fully domestic solar modules outside of China, according to a report from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).
Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Carlyle-backed Revera Energy bags US$150 million to accelerate renewables pipeline in the UK and Australia

News

Western Australia’s 70GW renewables hub advances with Chinese and South Korean feasibility partnership

News

FinDev Canada commits US$56 million loan to 396MW Peruvian solar project, country’s largest

News

US federal government drops appeal in retroactive solar tariff case

News

Boviet Solar ‘committed’ to US manufacturing despite Chinese ownership uncertainty

News

United Solar inaugurates 40GW polysilicon plant in Oman

News

Upcoming Events

How Radiance Solar Unified Early Design and Engineering in Autocad

Upcoming Webinars
February 18, 2026
9am PST / 5pm GMT

SolarPLUS USA 2026

Solar Media Events
March 24, 2026
Dallas, Texas

SolarPLUS Europe

Solar Media Events
April 15, 2026
Milan, Italy

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
June 16, 2026
Napa, USA

PV CellTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
October 13, 2026
San Francisco Bay Area, USA