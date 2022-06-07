Subscribe
Group Licence
News

C&I solar investor True Green Capital raises US$660m for new fund

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance
Americas, Europe

Latest

C&I solar investor True Green Capital raises US$660m for new fund

News

Solar polysilicon price jumps again as PV wafer prices resist rise

News

Exclusive: Mytilineos developing 750MW+ of solar PV in Chile

News

Jinchen secures 2.5GW module manufacturing equipment deal from Adani

News

Masdar to develop up to 10GW of renewables in Azerbaijan in two phase agreement

News

New York announces 2.4GW of PV plants, some paired with energy storage

News

SMA plots major solar inverter manufacturing capacity expansion

News

Biden to waive Southeast Asia solar import tariffs for two years

News

Inside JinkoSolar’s bid to steal a TOPCon march on its PV manufacturing rivals

Features, Interviews

PROJECT ROUND-UP: BNZ plans 49MWp plant in Portugal, Centrica signs VPPA in Spain

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
True Green Capital’s latest fund, Fund IV, will be aimed at investing in the C&I market in the US and Europe. Image: Total Solar Distributed Generation.

Commercial and industrial (C&I) solar investor True Green Capital Management (TGC) has closed a US$660 million fundraiser for its latest fund.

Similar to the previous fund, Fund IV will be aimed at investing in the C&I segment targeting key markets both in the US and Europe, as well as securing long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs) for the projects financed.

Total capital raised almost doubled the previous fund in 2017, which had reached US$352 million, and has exceeded the investor’s US$500 million target for Fund IV.

Without disclosing the names of the fund’s investors, TGC revealed that companies from US public and corporate pension plans, a Dutch pension plan and insurance companies from the US and UK were among the main investors of the fourth fund.

Bo Wiegand, co-founder and partner at TGC, said: “We appreciate the strong support and confidence of our investor base, and we are committed to helping them achieve their investment and sustainability goals. Our strategy has proven to be a diversifier for investors and has demonstrated resiliency across market cycles.”

With a current portfolio of 520MW of solar PV capacity across 14 US states, TGC has invested over US$1.2 billion capital since 2011, mainly in C&I and with an increased focus in the UK and EU markets.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access

PV ModuleTech U.S. Special Edition

14 June 2022
Join us in Napa to unlock the key to reliable PV module supply to the U.S. market in 2022 & 2023. We'll also be gathering the main players in the US solar market for some wine tasting!
commercial and industrial, europe solar, fund, fundraising, power purchase agreement, true green, true green capital, us solar

Read Next

Biden to waive Southeast Asia solar import tariffs for two years

June 6, 2022
US President Joe Biden is to waive tariffs on solar imports from Southeast Asia for two years as part of a swathe of measures to boost renewables deployment.

SWEPCO seeking authority to buy 200MW solar project in Louisiana

June 1, 2022
US utility Southwestern Electric Power Company (SWEPCO) has sought approval from Louisiana’s regulators to acquire a solar project there.

Hydro Rein, GIG to develop solar-wind hybrid in Brazil

June 1, 2022
Norwegian renewables developer Hydro Rein and Macquarie’s Green Investment Group (GIG) are to collaborate on a hybrid solar-wind project in Brazil.

TotalEnergies acquires stake in Clearway Energy in major US renewables swap

May 25, 2022
TotalEnergies has made its “largest investment in US renewables” to date, acquiring a stake in developer Clearway Energy.

Canadian Solar unveils PV manufacturing strategy shift targeting greater control over upstream supply

May 24, 2022
Canadian Solar has unveiled a new PV manufacturing strategy, bringing more upstream capacity inhouse to reduce its exposure to pricing volatility.
PV Tech Premium

Solar’s next steps: Qcells CEO Justin Lee talks TOPCon as a ‘stepping stone’, targeted capacity expansions and R&D leadership

May 19, 2022
PV Tech speaks to Qcells CEO Justin Lee about the manufacturer's recent solar manufacturing capacity expansion, its use of TOPCon as a 'stepping stone' to future cell technologies and its new clean energy strategy.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Biden to waive Southeast Asia solar import tariffs for two years

News

Solar polysilicon price jumps again as PV wafer prices resist rise

News

Inside JinkoSolar’s bid to steal a TOPCon march on its PV manufacturing rivals

Features, Interviews

Exclusive: Mytilineos developing 750MW+ of solar PV in Chile

News

PROJECT ROUND-UP: BNZ plans 49MWp plant in Portugal, Centrica signs VPPA in Spain

News

TOPCon, heterojunction and BIPV: The year so far in major solar module launches and innovations

Editors' Blog, Features

Upcoming Events

Renewable Energy Trading Summit

Solar Media Events
June 7, 2022
Leonardo Royal London City, London, UK

Inside the empirical data analysis supporting the global adoption of ultra-high power PV modules

Upcoming Webinars
June 9, 2022
2:00 PM (CEST)

PV ModuleTech U.S. Special Edition

Solar Media Events
June 14, 2022
Napa, USA

How installers can meet surging consumer demand for holistic home solar, storage and EV charging systems

Upcoming Webinars
June 15, 2022
4:00 PM (CEST)

Large Scale Solar USA

Solar Media Events
June 22, 2022
Sheraton Austin Hotel at the Capitol, Austin, Texas
© Solar Media Limited 2021